Women's Champions League 2026/27 top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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OL Lyonnes' Marie-Antoinette Katoto leads the race to be crowned the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League's top scorer.
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OL Lyonnes forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto sits top of the goalscorer rankings in the early stages of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League.
2026/27 Women's Champions League leading scorers
3 Marie Antoinette-Katoto (OL Lyonnes)
2 Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica)
2 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)
2 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
*15 players are on one goal
Katoto delivered a hat-trick in an 8-0 Matchday 1 victory for last season's runners-up, away to Servette. It was her second treble in the competition, after she scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain against Braga in 2019, and Melchie Dumornay scored multiple goals in a Women's Champions League match for the fourth time with her double in the same match.
The 11-goal 2025/26 top scorer Ewa Pajor kicked off her campaign by finding the net twice for the titleholders against Paris FC. Norwegian international Bratberg Lund also netted twice in her side's 2-1 win at Juventus on Matchday 1, displaying her expertise from set pieces by first converting a penalty before later curling in a left-footed free-kick.
Most assists in the 2026/27 Women's Champions League
2 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
2 Salma Paralleulo (OL Lyonnes)
Spanish winger Paralleulo assisted twice on her first Women's Champions League appearance for OL Lyonnes, having scored a brace against her new club for Barcelona in last season's final.
Caroline Graham Hansen also set up two of defending champions' five goals in their opening-week victory over Paris FC.
Previous seasons' top scorers
2025/26: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona) 11
2024/25: Clàudia Pina (Barcelona) 10
2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (OL Lyonnes) 8
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11
*Group stage/league phase to final