Women's Champions League 2026/27 top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto

OL Lyonnes forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto sits top of the goalscorer rankings in the early stages of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League.

2026/27 Women's Champions League leading scorers 3 Marie Antoinette-Katoto (OL Lyonnes)

2 Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica)

2 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

2 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona) *15 players are on one goal

Katoto delivered a hat-trick in an 8-0 Matchday 1 victory for last season's runners-up, away to Servette. It was her second treble in the competition, after she scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain against Braga in 2019, and Melchie Dumornay scored multiple goals in a Women's Champions League match for the fourth time with her double in the same match.

The 11-goal 2025/26 top scorer Ewa Pajor kicked off her campaign by finding the net twice for the titleholders against Paris FC. Norwegian international Bratberg Lund also netted twice in her side's 2-1 win at Juventus on Matchday 1, displaying her expertise from set pieces by first converting a penalty before later curling in a left-footed free-kick.

Full scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Women's Champions League

2 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)﻿

2 Salma Paralleulo (OL Lyonnes)﻿

Spanish winger Paralleulo assisted twice on her first Women's Champions League appearance for OL Lyonnes, having scored a brace against her new club for Barcelona in last season's final.

Caroline Graham Hansen also set up two of defending champions' five goals in their opening-week victory over Paris FC.

Caroline Graham Hansen assisted twice in Barcelona's Matchday 1 fixture against Paris FC Getty Images

Full assists list