Women's Champions League Matchday 1 Wednesday highlights and round-up: OL Lyonnes score eight, Chelsea and Barcelona triumph

OL Lyonnes got an historically large victory while Chelsea and holders Barcelona also earned winning starts as the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 1 concluded on Wednesday.

We round up all the action from the evening.

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Women's Champions League highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Austria Wien

Chelsea had Wieke Kaptein and the woodwork to thank as they started their league phase campaign with a narrow win.

Kaptein scored a stunning opener in the first half, firing into the top corner, with what proved to be the only goal in an action-packed game at AFC Wimbledon Stadium. Melvine Malard and Alyssa Thompson came close to increasing Chelsea’s lead, while Louise Schöffel fired agonisingly wide for the valiant visitors.

Sjoeke Nüsken and Sandy Baltimore had further Chelsea chances batted away before Modesta Uka smacked an effort off the post for Austria Wien.

Player of the Match: Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea)

Key stat: Kaptein scored against an Austrian club for the second successive season in the league phase, having also done so against St. Pölten in the 2025/26 edition

Women's Champions League highlights: Barcelona 5-2 Paris

The holders began their title defence with an impressive comeback victory.

Paris shocked their hosts in the fifth minute when Evelyne Viens powered into the roof of the net, before the four-time champions clicked into gear courtesy of an eye-catching finish from Kerolin and Clara Serrajordi's crisp volley.

Ewa Pajor tapped home a Caroline Graham Hansen cross, with the pair combining again shortly after for the Norwegian international to drill into the bottom corner with half-time approaching.

Pajor grabbed her second of the night from close range with 20 minutes remaining, only for visiting skipper Clara Mateo to reply soon afterwards following a swift break.

Player of the Match: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Key stat: Pajor has moved to joint-first on the all-time scorers list in the group stage/league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League with 17 goals, level with Sam Kerr.

League phase table

Women's Champions League highlights: Servette 0-8 OL Lyonnes

Marie-Antoinette Katoto registered a hat-trick as last season's runners-up laid down a marker in Geneva.

Servette were behind inside eight minutes when Laia Ballesté put through her own net, but dug in until just before the half-hour mark and Katoto's first of the evening. From that point they had no real answer. OL Lyonnes were 6-0 up inside an hour, Katoto completing her haul and Melchie Dumornay hitting a double, the first a sumptuous chip.

A second own goal, by Magdalena Sobal, and substitute Ines Benyahia's late strike rounded off the biggest-ever league phase win.

Player of the Match: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes)

Key stat: Eight goals is the biggest margin of victory in the league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League since this format was introduced in 2025/26.

Women's Champions League highlights: OH Leuven 0-0 Roma

Substitute Marta Pandini was unable to claim maximum points for Roma, with her late penalty striking the upright.

The Giallorosse midfielder sent her low kick against the base of the post, with OH Leuven goalkeeper Lowiese Seynhaeve committed to diving in the other direction.

The visitors had the pick of the chances of the first half, with Kayleigh van Dooren nudging just wide, while Leuven found Rachele Baldi in inspired form after the interval, with the Serie A side's keeper denying Jada Conijnenberg and Saar Janssen, plus foiling Camille Lafaix with an unorthodox stop.

Player of the Match: Jada Conijnenberg (OH Leuven)

Key stat: Since the league phase was introduced in 2025/26, there have been only two goalless draws in this stage of the competition, and both have involved OH Leuven

Tuesday's Matchday 1 results:

Bayern München 2-2 Manchester City

Inter 1-0 Häcken

Arsenal 1-0 HB Køge Women

Juventus 1-2 Benfica

Real Madrid 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

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