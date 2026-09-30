Women's Champions League Matchday 2 Wednesday highlights, round-up: Barcelona, Bayern München and Juventus win away

Barcelona, Bayern München and Juventus triumphed away from home, while Paris came from behind to hold Arsenal and OL Lyonnes drew with Chelsea in Wednesday's UEFA Women's Champions League action.

We round up the first night of Matchday 2 fixtures.

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Women's Champions League highlights: Roma 0-6 Barcelona

Ewa Pajor became the leading Women's Champions League group stage/league phase scorer as Barcelona hit six in Rome.

The Poland international scored Barça's final goal of the evening and her 18th at this stage of the competition as the reigning champions proved too strong. Caroline Graham Hansen netted the opener with a stunning solo effort before she combined with Clàudia Pina to force a Shukurat Oladipo own goal.

Pina then drilled in a third to kick-start a clinical second-half performance, in which she scored a double; Graham Hansen slotted another, and Pajor capped off the win with a dinked finish.

Player of the Match: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Key stat: Graham Hansen has never been on the losing side in the 26 Women's Champions League games in which she has scored (W24 D2).

Women's Champions League highlights: Häcken 0-3 Juventus

Tatiana Pinto scored Juventus' 100th goal in the competition as the Italian side earned their first points of the league phase with three second-half efforts in Gothenburg.

Amaiur Sarriegi cut inside on a fleet-footed run to tee up Pinto's finish before Alba Redondo nudged Estela Carbonell's cross against a post.

Emma Stølen Godø's looping header from Eva Schatzer's free-kick doubled Juve's lead and Redondo slotted in to complete the scoring, although Häcken then hit the crossbar through Anna Anvegård's shot.

Player of the Match: Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

Key stat: Pinto has now scored four goals in her last four Women's Champions League appearances (including qualifying).

Women's Champions League highlights: Paris 2-2 Arsenal

Paris recovered from 2-0 down to dramatically earn a point against Arsenal.

The Gunners looked to be cruising to victory after Alessia Russo finished off a fine team move and Georgia Stanway smashed in her first goal for her new club either side of half-time.

But in the 72nd minute Clara Mateo offered the hosts hope by rounding Misa Rodríguez and slotting in her second goal in this season's tournament before substitute Maeline Mendy emphatically converted a late penalty to secure a draw.

Player of the Match: Georgia Stanway (Arsenal)

Key stat: With her 20th Women's Champions League goal, Alessia Russo moves to outright second on the list of English scorers in the competition behind Fran Kirby (21).

League phase fixtures and results

Women's Champions League highlights: Benfica 0-3 Bayern

Klara Bühl, Pernille Harder and Franziska Kett netted inside the final 17 minutes as Bayern earned their first win with victory in Lisbon.

Visiting goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic repelled shots by Frøya Dorsin and Andreia Norton either side of half-time and counterpart Lena Pauels made an exceptional save to turn Harder's drive behind.

After Bühl's long-range strike and Harder's composed finish, Kett surged forward from inside her own half, exchanged a one-two with Bühl and completed the scoring in scintillating style.

Player of the Match: Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

Key stat: Harder's goal was her 50th in the Women's Champions League/Women's Cup. She is just the fourth player to reach the milestone after Ada Hegerberg, Anja Mittag and Eugénie Le Sommer.

Women's Champions League highlights: OL Lyonnes 0-0 Chelsea

OL Lyonnes and Chelsea settled for a point in a goalless affair after a game of few clear-cut chances burst into life late on.

Lauren James came close to scoring two minutes from time, firing at Maria-Luisa Grohs after a fine cut-back from Alyssa Thompson, before Hannah Hampton produced a stellar save at the other end to deny Ada Hegerberg her 70th goal in the competition.

The Blues nearly handed coach Sonia Bompastor the perfect OLL reunion right at the end when Maika Hamano dragged wide deep into stoppage time.

Player of the Match: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

Key stat: Chelsea have now kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 11 UEFA women's competition matches.

League phase table