Women's Champions League Performance Insights: OL Lyonnes adapt, Chelsea show defensive grit

Jonatan Giráldez billed it as "one of the most interesting games in the world" as in-form OL Lyonnes and Chelsea met in Décines on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Women's Champions League. As the following analysis by UEFA's game insights unit will reveal, an absorbing tussle unfolded with Chelsea's build-up play unsettling the eight-time champions before a tactical adjustment allowed the hosts to gain the initiative.

Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor had wanted "to find the right balance because we knew we were able to keep the ball and hurt them", and Chelsea achieved 60% first-half possession thanks to their excellence in build-up. The visitors' 3-2-2-3 formation unbalanced OLL's 4-4-2 which, as UEFA Technical Observer Martin Sjögren noted, "is difficult to defend when players are dropping behind you."

Insights: Chelsea in control

The constant movement of Chelsea's holding midfielders, Keira Walsh and Lexi Potter, enabled them to get a spare player in central areas, while also making it difficult for opposition forwards to jump without fear of exposing the structure behind them. Moreover, the Chelsea players operating higher within the midfield box, along with forward Melvine Malard, dropped to find pockets, further complicating OL Lyonnes' attempts to control the centre while the visitors accessed good positions.

OL Lyonnes promptly adjusted their pressure, allowing Salma Paralluelo and Caroline Weir to press directly onto Chelsea's wide centre-backs while Melchie Dumornay stuck to Walsh. With the angle of their pressure altered, OLL's more aggressive, front-facing approach forced Chelsea to play more vertically. "We modified our structure – our attacking structure towards the ball. We started to dominate," confirmed coach Giráldez.

Insights: OL Lyonnes work it out

Indeed, they almost doubled their defensive actions in the second half, from 37 before half-time to 59, and with the switch they forced more ball recoveries and secured more possession – from 40% to 54%.

Insights: Freedom to play

This was the platform to exhibit their attacking potential, and the third video emphasises the relational aspect of OL Lyonnes' positioning and movement. With more courageous runs, and with Dumornay ever-dangerous, they could unbalance Chelsea, create space and overload the wide areas.

That this situation was thwarted by Player of the Match Lucy Bronze epitomised the defensive excellence on display. OLL were restricted to less than ten shots for just the second time in this competition under Giráldez, with Bompastor saying that "not to concede is a great performance."

Coaching reflection: Psychological boost of clean sheet

UEFA Technical Observer Martin Sjögren said both clubs would have been happy with a clean sheet. "You have to consider the psychological aspect. Especially having such a big game early on, it is important not to lose. To draw and have that clean sheet gives you security and confidence in your defensive work. For confidence, it's a good impact keeping out one of the hardest opponents and not allowing many chances."