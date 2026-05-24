Women's Champions League final analysis: Barcelona's clinical finishing makes the difference

Barcelona's ruthless finishing delivered a fourth UEFA Women's Champions League title on Saturday evening, as the Catalan side beat eight-time winners OL Lyonnes 4-0 in a closely contested match in Oslo.

Two goals apiece from Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo underlined Barcelona's clinical edge in front of goal, the victors scoring four goals from five shots on target. The result also drew Barcelona level with Frankfurt on four Women's Champions League titles, with only OL Lyonnes having won more. For Player of the Match Pajor it was a particularly significant night after losing her previous five finals, four with Wolfsburg and one with Barcelona.

Barcelona's opening goal highlighted the precision and coordination that defines their attacking play, particularly through Pajor's movement and finishing quality. UEFA Technical Observer Gemma Grainger pointed to the combination of Patri Guijarro's ball-carrying and Pajor's intelligent movement as decisive in breaking Lyon open.

"Patri carries the ball from deep, direct and at speed, combined with the timing of the pass in coordination with the movement of Pajor," she explained. "Pajor changes speed in her movement and the timing of this to receive is key, as well as the first touch to take it past the defender to allow her to take the second touch to set up the angle for the quality of finish.”

The forward's double took her to 11 goals in this season's competition, equalling Alexia Putellas' club record for the most goals scored by a Barcelona player in a single Women's Champions League campaign.

"OL Lyonnes came in at half-time having more possession than Barcelona and creating chances but not scoring, which added to their disappointment of conceding first," said Grainger. "The first goal in a game with two teams of such high quality is always important. Scoring ten minutes into the second half gave Barcelona a boost, and it gave the Barcelona fans a boost also."

Salma Paralluelo's strike to make it 3-0 further showcased Barcelona's technical quality in decisive moments. The finish reflected both composure and outstanding technique.

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Barcelona's fabulous finishing

"The third goal is a strike through the ball with a control to find the top corner of the goal," said Grainger. "The key to this goal is that Paralluelo had been drifting into that central space during the game and proved difficult to pick up and to get pressure on the ball.

"For this goal, Paralluelo meets the ball dropping into the space and recognises the defender does not follow, allowing her to face forward to take her first touch. She then takes a second touch to set herself up to take the shot."

Barcelona's finishing quality ultimately separated the two sides. In a final between elite opponents, their ability to convert moments into goals with speed, precision and composure proved decisive, as they completed their 2025/26 Women's Champions League campaign without losing a single match (P11 W9 D2 L0).

Gemma Grainger began her managerial career in women's club football with Leeds United and Middlesbrough before moving into international coaching with The Football Association, where she spent over a decade leading various England youth teams. She is a former Wales women's national team head coach and now serves as the head coach of Norway's women's national team.