UEFA Women's Champions League: 2026/27 squad changes

Clubs participating in the UEFA Women's Champions League are permitted to make changes to their squads outside of the existing windows in certain circumstances according to the regulations (see here).

We keep track of all the List A changes made in 2026/27.

This article is updated by 11:00 CET on every Women's Champions League matchday and includes List A changes.

Squad deadlines League phase: 23:59 CET on 17 September 2026

Squad from Matchday 1 up to and including the final (see Article 32.09d). Knockout phase: 23:59 CET on 1 February 2027

Clubs may register up to three new eligible players, with additional allowances subject to the domestic competition calendar (see Articles 33.01 and 33.02).

Arsenal (ENG) Squad list

Austria Wien (AUT) Squad list

Barcelona (ESP) Squad list

Bayern (GER) Squad list

Benfica (POR) Squad list

Chelsea (ENG) Squad list

Häcken (SWE) Squad list

HB Køge Women (DEN) Squad list

Inter (ITA) Squad list

Juventus (ITA) Squad list

Man City (ENG) Squad list

OH Leuven (BEL) Squad list

OL Lyonnes (FRA) Squad list

Paris FC (FRA) Squad list

Paris SG (FRA) Squad list

Real Madrid (ESP) Squad list

Roma (ITA) Squad list

Servette (SUI) • 30.09.2026: Amanda Chaney (17.03.2000) has replaced Ascension Martinez Salina (20.02.2002). Squad list

This article is published for information purposes only and as a practical aid to clubs. It has no binding effect. UEFA gives no guarantee on its accuracy or completeness and accepts no liability in this respect. Each club remains solely responsible for verifying the information relating to it.