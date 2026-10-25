UEFA Women's Champions League: 2026/27 squad changes
Sunday, October 25, 2026
Article summary
Keep across all the changes to Women's Champions League squads outside the existing windows in the 2026/27 season.
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Clubs participating in the UEFA Women's Champions League are permitted to make changes to their squads outside of the existing windows in certain circumstances according to the regulations (see here).
We keep track of all the List A changes made in 2026/27.
This article is updated by 11:00 CET on every Women's Champions League matchday and includes List A changes.
Squad deadlines
League phase: 23:59 CET on 17 September 2026
Squad from Matchday 1 up to and including the final (see Article 32.09d).
Knockout phase: 23:59 CET on 1 February 2027
Clubs may register up to three new eligible players, with additional allowances subject to the domestic competition calendar (see Articles 33.01 and 33.02).
• 30.09.2026: Amanda Chaney (17.03.2000) has replaced Ascension Martinez Salina (20.02.2002).
This article is published for information purposes only and as a practical aid to clubs. It has no binding effect. UEFA gives no guarantee on its accuracy or completeness and accepts no liability in this respect. Each club remains solely responsible for verifying the information relating to it.