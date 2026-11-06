Women's Champions League Matchday 4 preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern, Juventus vs OL Lyonnes, Austria Wien vs Benfica, Barcelona vs Arsenal

Arsenal's visit to Barcelona's Camp Nou in a rematch of the 2025 final is among the highlights to look forward to on Matchday 4 of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League.

We preview the fixtures and look at the key storylines and players to keep an eye on, shining a spotlight on two in-form midfielders – Juventus' Eva Schatzer and Servette's Paola Hernández.

With the league phase at its midway point, the race for places in the knockout phase is heating up with just three points separating fifth and 13th positions in the table.

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Matchday 4's key storylines

• Rematch of 2025 final with Arsenal aiming to test Barcelona's perfect start at Camp Nou.

• Unbeaten Chelsea and OL Lyonnes travel to Häcken, now off the mark, and high-flying Juventus respectively.

• Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern, with both on five points.

• Real Madrid and Manchester City, each with three draws, welcome Paris FC and visit Inter respectively.

• Roma look for first win against Matchday 3 stars Servette.

• OH Leuven play HB Køge Women and Benfica welcome Austria Wien in vital games in top-12 race.

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Tuesday's match in focus: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München

Paris SG are sixth and Bayern seventh in the table, both with one win and two draws, so neither side will want to lose ground on the top four by dropping points.

Paris SG got a dramatic draw at Man City on Matchday 3 to remain unbeaten, their strong form a contrast to last season when a 3-1 home defeat by Bayern was one of four consecutive defeats.

The German side, previously eliminated by Paris SG in the 2016/17 and 2021/22 quarter-finals, kept their hopes of a second straight top-four finish alive by coming back from two goals behind to hold Real Madrid 2-2 on Matchday 3.

2025/26 highlights: Paris SG 1-3 Bayern München

Wednesday's match in focus: Benfica vs Austria Wien

All teams are still in the hunt to finish in the top 12, with only two points separating ninth place and 18th, meaning the jeopardy of elimination remains widespread. Benfica, on three points and in the top 12 on goal difference, and Austria Wien, with one draw and two losses, will both look at Wednesday's game as critical in their hunt for a knockout phase spot.

Benfica won 2-1 at Juventus on Matchday 1 so, despite defeats by Bayern and Arsenal, remain in a strong position to improve on last season's 16th-place finish. Debutants Austria Wien impressed in their opening 1-0 loss at Chelsea then drew with Inter, but now need to bounce back from a 4-1 home defeat by Juve with fixtures against Bayern and Man City still to come.

Austria Wien will seek to build on the point they picked up by drawing with Inter on Matchday 2 UEFA via Getty Images

Thursday's match in focus: Barcelona vs Arsenal

This standalone Thursday fixture rekindles the rivalry between the reigning champions and the only team to beat them in the last four finals, following Arsenal's 1-0 victory in Lisbon in 2025. Barcelona return to Camp Nou, where they have won seven and drawn one of their previous eight Women's Champions League games while scoring 35 goals.

2024/25 Women's Champions League final highlights: Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona

The titleholders have been spectacular in the league phase so far, entertaining with 19 goals in three victories, and Ewa Pajor could set a new record by scoring in a ninth consecutive game in the competition. But Arsenal, despite several injuries, are just two points behind with Alessia Russo's hat-trick last time out against Benfica making her England's all-time top scorer in Europe.

League phase fixtures and results

Player in focus: Eva Schatzer, Juventus

At the heart of the Juventus midfield is 21-year-old Italy international Eva Schatzer, whose industry and set-piece play impressed during Juve's 4-1 victory at Austria Wien on Matchday 3 and earned her the Player of the Match award.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group's praise centred around how she "read the game well and was always aware of her surroundings, showing great technical ability in her control and quick passes"; qualities that will be crucial against high-flying OL Lyonnes on Wednesday.

Juventus have drawn three in a row against last season's runners-up, including a 3-3 tie on Matchday 4 a year ago, and Schatzer, who picked up Italy's Golden Girl award in 2025, showed her ability against top opposition last season with her superb free-kick at Bayern.

Schatzer's next fixture: Juventus vs OL Lyonnes (Wednesday)

Juventus midfielder Eva Schatzer will look to continue her fine form against OL Lyonnes UEFA via Getty Images

One to watch: Paola Hernández, Servette

In 2018, Paola Hernández helped Spain win world and European titles at Under-17 level alongside the likes of Cata Coll, Salma Paraluello, Eva Navarro and Clàudia Pina. She went on to become a stalwart at Granadilla in her native Tenerife before departing this summer for Servette.

In her first UEFA club competition campaign, Hernández came off the bench to score in the Swiss side's first three qualifiers and, given a start on Matchday 3 against OH Leuven, struck twice as Servette produced a memorable 5-1 win for their first-ever league phase/group stage points. On top of her goals, she controlled the centre of the pitch, winning the ball, initiating attacks and threatening with set plays. Will Hernández be the key to the Swiss champions continuing their European blossoming when they visit winless Roma?

Hernández's next fixture: Roma vs Servette (Tuesday)