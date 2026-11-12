UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 4 highlights and round-up: Barcelona fight back to draw with Arsenal

It was the battle of the heavyweights in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday as Barcelona and Arsenal drew an entertaining encounter 1-1 at Camp Nou – a result which confirms Barça's place in the knockout phase – while Benfica defeated Austria Wien 3-1 as Matchday 4 concluded.

On Wednesday, OL Lyonnes recorded another big victory by beating Juventus 6-0 to also seal qualification from the league phase, and OH Leuven and HB Køge Women played out a 1-1 draw.

Tuesday's games saw Bayern München, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Roma secure valuable wins, with Häcken shutting out Chelsea.

We round up all the action.

Thursday's games

Women's Champions League highlights: Barcelona 1-1 Arsenal

The titleholders' winning run ended as Arsenal held them to a draw at Camp Nou in a repeat of the 2025 final. Frida Maanum gave the Gunners the lead midway through the first half, pouncing on a rebound after Cata Coll saved from Caitlin Foord.

Barcelona immediately pushed for an equaliser, threatening from a series of Caroline Graham Hansen corners and forcing a string of fine saves from Misa Rodríguez.

Graham Hansen, who had earlier headed onto a post, was set up by Esmee Brugts to equalise just before the hour mark, taking a touch to pass Steph Catley before curling in. Neither side could find a winner in a tense conclusion.

Player of the Match: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Key stat: In the 28 Women's Champions League matches in which Graham Hansen has scored, her team have gone unbeaten in all of them (W25 D3).

Women's Champions League highlights: Benfica 3-1 Austria Wien

Benfica got their first home win in the Women’s Champions League since December 2023 to move up to ninth place on six points. Andreia Norton swept home inside five minutes, although it was Austria Wien who had the greater chances in the first period, without being able to beat Lena Pauels.

Visiting captain Carina Wenninger finally restored parity from the penalty spot early in the second half, but Caroline Møller’s header and a late third from Nycole Raysla ensured victory for the hosts and left the champions of Austria bottom on a single point.

Player of the Match: Caroline Møller (Benfica)

Key stat: Austria Wien’s Emma Goetz made her Women's Champions League debut at 20 years and 310 days. In doing so, she became the first Luxembourgish player to feature in the competition.

Wednesday's games

Women's Champions League highlights: Juventus 0-6 OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes continued their unbeaten start, scoring three goals in each half to secure a commanding win against Juventus. Marie-Antoinette Katoto netted a quickfire double after the half-hour mark as the competition top scorer extended her goal tally to seven.

Melchie Dumornay fired in the third from a deft tee-up before the break. Lily Yohannes and substitute Korbin Shrader each pounced on rebounds from Danielle de Jong saves, before Wendie Renard followed up her saved spot kick, smashing in to complete OLL’s six-goal haul.

Player of the Match: Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Key stat: Wendie Renard has equalled Alexandra Popp’s record of scoring in 15 Women’s Champions League/Women’s Cup seasons (all rounds).

Women's Champions League highlights: OH Leuven 1-1 HB Køge Women

OH Leuven were denied a first win of their league phase campaign after HB Køge Women recovered to earn a deserved draw. Despite the visitors having the better of the chances it was the hosts who struck first in the 79th minute as Jada Conijnenberg latched onto a floated Flo Hermans pass to power home a header.

But the visitors were level less than three minutes later, Simone Boye Sørensen nodding in beyond the goalkeeper from a deep cross into the box to earn the Danish side a point.

Player of the Match: Mille Gejl (HB Køge Women)

Key stat: Jada Conijnenberg has now scored six goals in the Women’s Champions League this season (including qualifying).

Tuesday's games

Women's Champions League highlights: Paris SG v Bayern

Unbeaten Bayern boosted their hopes of a second-straight top-four league phase finish with a narrow win in the French capital. Both teams were level on five points at kick-off but the visitors edged in front just before the half-hour mark when home goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek deflected Pernille Harder's cutback into her own net.

Harder supplied a sublime assist to double Bayern's advantage with half-time approaching, with her exquisite pass affording Klara Bühl the opportunity to convert emphatically. Paris SG cut the deficit midway through the second half via Paulina Dudek's coolly-taken penalty, but Bayern held out to inflict the French side's first defeat in this league phase.

Player of the Match: Klara Bühl (Bayern)

Key stat: Klara Bühl has either scored or assisted in five of her six UEFA Women’s Champions League appearances against Paris SG (two goals and three assists).

Women's Champions League highlights: Inter 1-4 Man City

Manchester City showcased their attacking quality, scoring four goals to come from behind against Inter to follow their three league phase draws with a first win. Elisa Bartoli opened the scoring with a header from a pinpoint cross but an inspired Aoba Fujino struck twice to turn the game around before half-time.

The English champions continued their dominance, with captain Kerstin Casparij extending the lead before Grace Clinton scored her first Women’s Champions League goal. Inter threatened through Michela Cambiaghi but her goal-bound strike was brilliantly saved by Ayaka Yamashita and they remain on four points.

Player of the Match: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Man City)

Key stat: This is the first time Manchester City have scored four goals in a group stage/league phase match.

Highlights: Häcken 0-0 Chelsea

Goalkeeper Jennifer Falk led an outstanding rearguard action by Häcken as Chelsea endured a frustrating evening. The Blues dominated in Gothenburg but they could not find a way past the inspired Falk, as Häcken secured a second league phase point.

The Sweden keeper pulled off notable saves to deny Ellie Carpenter and Lucy Bronze, while Pernille Sanvig made a crucial goal-line intervention and Chelsea twice hit the bar. Häcken had chances to snatch all three points on the break but it ended honours even, with Chelsea, on eight points, still to concede a goal after four matchdays.

Player of the Match: Jennifer Falk (Häcken)

Key stat: Chelsea had 27 attempts on goal to Häcken's five.

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-0 Paris

Madrid scored three goals during an impressive second-half showing to like Man City add a win to their three league phase draws. The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute as Arianna Caruso tucked in a rebound following Kinga Seweryn's fine save from Felicia Schröder.

Ten minutes later substitute Lineth Beerensteyn doubled the advantage, latching onto a Schröder through ball and firing home. It was Schröder again who created the third, slipping through a lovely reverse pass for Linda Caicedo, also off the bench, to apply a cute finish and secure the three points with Paris still on two.

Player of the Match: Arianna Caruso (Real Madrid)

Key stat: Felicia Schröder is the first player to provide three assists in a match in the UEFA Women’s Champions League competition proper since Bayern’s Klara Bühl did so in a 3-2 home win against Arsenal on 12 November 2025.

Women's Champions League highlights: Roma 2-1 Servette

Having not scored in their opening three league phase games, Roma produced two scintillating strikes in nine first-half minutes to move on to four points. Returning captain Manuela Giugliano was instrumental in both, producing a devilish dummy to set up Kayleigh van Dooren before delivering an perfect pass over the top for Alayah Pilgrim to double the lead.

Gloria Marinelli halved the deficit with an emphatic penalty 16 minutes from the end, but Roma weathered the late storm to move into the top 12 as it stands. Servette are one point behind on three.

Player of the Match: Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

Key stat: Gloria Marinelli, the first Italian player to score against Roma in this competition, now has four goals in six appearances in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season (including qualifying).