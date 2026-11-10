UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 4 Tuesday highlights, round-up: Bayern, Man City, Real Madrid, Roma win as Häcken hold Chelsea

Bayern München, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Roma secured valuable wins as the fourth set of games in the league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League began on Tuesday with Häcken shutting out Chelsea.

Bayern prevailed 2-1 at Paris Saint-Germain to go second in the table on goal difference ahead of Chelsea, who could find no way past Häcken in a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile Man City won 4-1 at Inter, Real Madrid beat Paris FC 3-0 and Roma defeated Servette 2-1; for all three it was their first victory in this league phase.

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Women's Champions League highlights: Paris SG v Bayern

Unbeaten Bayern boosted their hopes of a second-straight top-four league phase finish with a narrow win in the French capital. Both teams were level on five points at kick-off but the visitors edged in front just before the half-hour mark when home goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek deflected Pernille Harder's cutback into her own net.

Harder supplied a sublime assist to double Bayern's advantage with half-time approaching, with her exquisite pass affording Klara Bühl the opportunity to convert emphatically. Paris SG cut the deficit midway through the second half via Paulina Dudek's coolly-taken penalty, but Bayern held out to inflict the French side's first defeat in this league phase.

Player of the Match: Klara Buhl (Bayern)

Key stat: Klara Bühl has either scored or assisted in five of her six UEFA Women’s Champions League appearances against Paris SG (two goals and three assists).

Women's Champions League highlights: Inter 1-4 Man City

Manchester City showcased their attacking quality, scoring four goals to come from behind against Inter to follow their three league phase draws with a first win. Elisa Bartoli opened the scoring with a header from a pinpoint cross but an inspired Aoba Fujino struck twice to turn the game around before half-time.

The English champions continued their dominance, with captain Kerstin Casparij extending the lead before Grace Clinton scored her first Women’s Champions League goal. Inter threatened through Michela Cambiaghi but her goal-bound strike was brilliantly saved by Ayaka Yamashita and they remain on four points.

Player of the Match: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Man City)

Key stat: This is the first time Manchester City have scored four goals in a group stage/league phase match.

Highlights: Häcken 0-0 Chelsea

Goalkeeper Jennifer Falk led an outstanding rearguard action by Häcken as Chelsea endured a frustrating evening. The Blues dominated in Gothenburg but they could not find a way past the inspired Falk, as Häcken secured a second league phase point.

The Sweden keeper pulled off notable saves to deny Ellie Carpenter and Lucy Bronze, while Pernille Sanvig made a crucial goal-line intervention and Chelsea twice hit the bar. Häcken had chances to snatch all three points on the break but it ended honours even, with Chelsea, on eight points, still to concede a goal after four matchdays.

Player of the Match: Jennifer Falk (Häcken)

Key stat: Chelsea had 27 attempts on goal to Häcken's five.

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-0 Paris

Madrid scored three goals during an impressive second-half showing to like Man City add a win to their three league phase draws. The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute as Arianna Caruso tucked in a rebound following Kinga Seweryn's fine save from Felicia Schröder.

Ten minutes later substitute Lineth Beerensteyn doubled the advantage, latching onto a Schröder through ball and firing home. It was Schröder again who created the third, slipping through a lovely reverse pass for Linda Caicedo, also off the bench, to apply a cute finish and secure the three points with Paris still on two.

Player of the Match: Arianna Caruso (Real Madrid)

Key stat: Felicia Schröder is the first player to provide three assists in a match in the UEFA Women’s Champions League competition proper since Bayern’s Klara Bühl did so in a 3-2 home win against Arsenal on 12 November 2025.

Women's Champions League highlights: Roma 2-1 Servette

Having not scored in their opening three league phase games, Roma produced two scintillating strikes in nine first-half minutes to move on to four points. Returning captain Manuela Giugliano was instrumental in both, producing a devilish dummy to set up Kayleigh van Dooren before delivering an perfect pass over the top for Alayah Pilgrim to double the lead.

Gloria Marinelli halved the deficit with an emphatic penalty 16 minutes from the end, but Roma weathered the late storm to move into the top 12 as it stands. Servette are one point behind on three.

Player of the Match: Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

Key stat: Gloria Marinelli, the first Italian player to score against Roma in this competition, now has four goals in six appearances in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season (including qualifying).