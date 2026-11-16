Women's Champions League Fantasy Football: Matchday 5 tips

The penultimate league phase fixtures of UEFA Women's Champions League Fantasy Football, presented by Amazon, are approaching and we provide tips around potential selections, deadlines and chip use.

This week's matches take place across Wednesday 18 November and Thursday 19 November, with Fantasy deadlines at 18:45 CET on each day.

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Matchday 5 at a glance

• Arsenal are at home to OL Lyonnes, who have scored 20 goals and conceded none in their four games, in a repeat of last season's semi-final with several top-performing Fantasy players likely to feature.

• High-scoring Barcelona, with a joint-leading 20 goals and three of the leading five Fantasy players, host a Servette side who have conceded 16.

• Chelsea, who have kept four clean sheets and feature four of the top five Fantasy defenders, face Paris Saint-Germain, who lost to Bayern last week.

Top-line tips Leading Fantasy player: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona, MID, €9.8m) on 56 points

Most popular pick: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona, FWD, €10.7m) on 33 points

Leading scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes, FWD, €6.4m) on seven goals

Bargain suggestion: Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, MID, €5.6m) on 29 points

Best-performing defender: Veerle Buurman (Chelsea, DEF, €4.9m) on 37 points

Best-performing goalkeeper: Maria-Luisa Grohs (OL Lyonnes, GK, €4.0m) on 24 points

Who are the leading Fantasy performers heading into Matchday 5?

Midfielder Caroline Graham Hansen (€9.8m, 56 points) scored her fifth goal of the campaign and picked up her third Player of the Match award this season to help Barcelona secure a point against Arsenal, but was rested for her side's weekend domestic fixture. She is 14 points clear of team-mate Clàudia Pina (€9.2m, 42 points), who is second in the Fantasy rankings.

Forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto (€6.4m, 41 points) struck twice in OL Lyonnes' 6-0 Matchday 4 defeat of Juventus, making her the league phase's leading scorer with seven goals.

Watch Marie-Antoinette Katoto's double in OL Lyonnes Women's Champions League victory over Juventus

Chelsea have yet to concede in four games and Veerle ﻿Buurman (€4.9m, 37 points) is the leading Fantasy defender and fourth overall, having consistently added nine or more points each fixture. OL Lyonnes possess the same flawless defensive record and Maria-Luisa Grohs (€4.0m, 24 points) remains Fantasy's leading goalkeeper after adding another six points to her tally against Juventus.

Where to watch

Which players are in form?

Forwards Caroline Møller (€5.9m, 16 points) and Aoba Fujino (€5.0m, 23 points) both soared up the Fantasy rankings by each picking up 12 points on Matchday 4. Møller scored and laid on an assist in a Player of the Match display for Benfica against Austria Wien, while Fujino netted her first two goals of the campaign in Manchester City's victory over Inter.

Fellow forward Felicia Schröder (€7.6m, 23 points) provided the assist for all three goals in Real Madrid's triumph against Paris FC last time out. Her team-mate Arianna Caruso (€5.0m, 22 points) scored and was Player of the Match, meaning both players added 11 points to their tallies.

Watch Aoba Fujino's double in Man City's Women's Champions League win over Inter

Several OL Lyonnes players boosted their totals in their emphatic victory over Juventus, which was also a fourth consecutive clean sheet. Midfielder Lily Yohannes (€5.6m, 29 points) scored for a second successive game and defender Wendie Renard (€6.0m, 25 points), who finished sixth overall in last season's Fantasy scores, followed up her saved penalty to open her own account.

Häcken's Jennifer Falk (€4.3m, 11 points) collected more points than any other goalkeeper on Matchday 4 by keeping an impressive clean sheet against Chelsea, earning her ten Fantasy points.

Limitless and Wildcard chips

With unlimited transfers becoming available between the league phase ending and the knockout phase starting, now could be a good time to utilise your Limitless or Wildcard chips. Each can only be used once this season.

Limitless enables managers to pick their dream squad without budget restrictions, for one matchday only. The squad returns to its previous form after the matchday is completed.

Wildcard enables unlimited transfers, but budget restrictions apply. Any players transferred in will stay in your squad after the matchday finishes.

Rules and deadlines

Fantasy managers can utilise two free transfers ahead of Matchday 5.

This week's deadlines will apply at 18:45 CET on Wednesday and Thursday, with the substitute window reopening between the first and second matchnights.

Fantasy rules in full