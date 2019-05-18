Lyon extend European record

Lyon's status as the most successful side in the history of the UEFA Women's Champions League has been cemented by their latest victory against Barcelona in Budapest.

No French team had even reached the final when the UEFA Women's Cup took on its new status in 2009. Lyon made the decider that year, only to lose on penalties to Turbine Potsdam, but won for the next two seasons and now have six victories, including four in a row, from eight finals, all in the space of a decade.

In 2015, FFC Frankfurt set the previous records of four wins and six finals, but they have been well eclipsed. Meanwhile, Lyon's four in a row puts them two ahead of the old record, which they shared with Wolfsburg and Umeå. They also equalled their own record of four consecutive final appearances.

Germany remain the dominant nation, with nine victories (by four different clubs) overall to France's six, and a 15-9 lead in terms of final appearances. Barcelona were the 13th different finalists, with Spain the seventh nation to have a club in the decider

Finals (winners in bold)

UEFA Women's Champions League

2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP)

2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA)

2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA)

2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER)

2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA)

2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER)

2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER)

UEFA Women's Cup

2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)

2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)

2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)

2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2015: Frankfurt's fourth win

Most wins

By club

Lyon (FRA) 6

FFC Frankfurt (GER) 4

Turbine Potsdam (GER)/Umeå (SWE)/Wolfsburg (GER) 2

Arsenal (ENG)/Duisburg (GER) 1

By country

Germany 9

France 6

Sweden 2

England 1



Most final appearances

By club

Lyon (FRA) 8

FFC Frankfurt (GER) 6

Umeå (SWE) 5

Turbine Potsdam (GER) 4

Wolfsburg (GER) 4

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2

Arsenal (ENG)/Barcelona (ESP), Djurgården (SWE)/Duisburg (GER)/Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)/Tyresö (SWE)/Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1

By country

Germany 15

France 10

Sweden 7

Denmark, England, Russia, Spain 1



(2006 final counts as two German appearances, 2017 counts as two French appearances)