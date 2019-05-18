Lyon extend European record
Saturday 18 May 2019
Lyon extended their record tally of final wins to six while their run of four victories in a row is twice the next best.
Lyon's status as the most successful side in the history of the UEFA Women's Champions League has been cemented by their latest victory against Barcelona in Budapest.
No French team had even reached the final when the UEFA Women's Cup took on its new status in 2009. Lyon made the decider that year, only to lose on penalties to Turbine Potsdam, but won for the next two seasons and now have six victories, including four in a row, from eight finals, all in the space of a decade.
In 2015, FFC Frankfurt set the previous records of four wins and six finals, but they have been well eclipsed. Meanwhile, Lyon's four in a row puts them two ahead of the old record, which they shared with Wolfsburg and Umeå. They also equalled their own record of four consecutive final appearances.
Germany remain the dominant nation, with nine victories (by four different clubs) overall to France's six, and a 15-9 lead in terms of final appearances. Barcelona were the 13th different finalists, with Spain the seventh nation to have a club in the decider
- Finals (winners in bold)
UEFA Women's Champions League
2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP)
2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA)
2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA)
2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER)
2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA)
2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER)
2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER)
UEFA Women's Cup
2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)
2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)
2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)
2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER)
- Most wins
By club
Lyon (FRA) 6
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 4
Turbine Potsdam (GER)/Umeå (SWE)/Wolfsburg (GER) 2
Arsenal (ENG)/Duisburg (GER) 1
By country
Germany 9
France 6
Sweden 2
England 1
- Most final appearances
By club
Lyon (FRA) 8
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 6
Umeå (SWE) 5
Turbine Potsdam (GER) 4
Wolfsburg (GER) 4
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2
Arsenal (ENG)/Barcelona (ESP), Djurgården (SWE)/Duisburg (GER)/Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)/Tyresö (SWE)/Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1
By country
Germany 15
France 10
Sweden 7
Denmark, England, Russia, Spain 1
(2006 final counts as two German appearances, 2017 counts as two French appearances)