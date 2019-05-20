Women's Champions League Squad of the Season 2018/19
Monday 20 May 2019
UEFA's technical observers have selected their all-star squad from the 2018/19 UEFA Women's Champions League.
- Dzsenifer Marozsán is named in the squad for the fifth season running
- A further Lyon trio Griedge M'Bock Bathy, Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer feature for a fourth straight season
- Pernille Harder and Lucy Bronze are selected for the third season in succession
- Ada Hegerberg, Amel Majri and Sandra Paños were all in the 2015/16 and 2017/18 squads
- Sarah Bouhaddi previously figured in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 squads.
- Amandine Henry is chosen for the second year in a row
Goalkeepers
Sandra Paños (Barcelona)
Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)
Defenders
Millie Bright (Chelsea)
Amel Majri (Lyon)
Wendie Renard (Lyon)
Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain)
Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Griedge M'Bock Bathy (Lyon)
Midfielders
Vicky Losada (Barcelona)
Melanie Leupolz (Bayern München)
Amandine Henry (Lyon)
Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Forwards
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)
Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)
Karen Carney (Chelsea)
Statistics
By club ...
Lyon 9
Barcelona 3
Chelsea 3
Bayern München 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1
Wolfsburg 1
By nationality ...
France 6
Spain 4
England 3
Germany 2
Denmark 1
Norway 1
Scotland 1
UEFA technical observers
Brent Hills (England), Jarmo Matikainen (Finland), Carolina Morace (Italy), Hope Powell (England), Anna Signeul (Sweden), Monika Staab (Germany)