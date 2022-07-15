Switzerland vs Netherlands Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Switzerland meet the Netherlands at Bramall Lane in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C on Sunday 17 July.

Switzerland vs Netherlands at a glance When: Sunday 17 July, 18:00 CET

Where: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

What: Group C, Matchday 3

Where to watch Switzerland vs Netherlands on TV

What do you need to know?

Only a win will give Switzerland any chance of making it to the quarter-finals, and that will not be an easy challenge: they have yet to beat the Dutch in a competitive game, with the most recent of their two friendly successes coming in 2002 and an overall record of W2 D6 L16. The holders, meanwhile, need only draw to be sure of progressing but have been beset by bad luck at this tournament: illness in the camp as well as injuries to captain Sari van Veenendaal and Aniek Nouwen.

Possible starting line-ups

Switzerland: Thalmann; Maritz, Calligaris, Kiwic, Aigbogun; Wälti; Crnogorčević, Sow, Maendly, Reuteler; Bachmann

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Wilms, Van der Gragt, Janssen, Olislagers; Spitse, Roord, Egurrola; Van de Donk, Beerensteyn, Martens

Reporters' views

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

Despite a good start against Portugal and a promising performance against Sweden, Switzerland are still without a win at this Women's EURO (or indeed in the whole of 2022). A victory seems overdue, but the Dutch are formidable opponents, and once more Switzerland will kick off as clear underdogs. A stomach bug has played havoc in the Swiss camp, but everyone should be fit for their third match, where an unexpected win could take them through.

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

For the second match in a row, the Netherlands didn't produce consistently sparkling football against Portugal but earned an acceptable result. Daniëlle van de Donk's magnificent winner glossed a patchy performance, and Mark Parsons will be keen to ensure his side don't start both halves against the Swiss as sluggishly as they did against Portugal. The incentive to overcome Nils Nielsen's stubborn team is clear: a place in the quarter-finals and – should the Oranje better Sweden's result – avoiding a dangerous-looking France side in Rotherham.

Form guide

Switzerland

Last six games: LDLLLD (most recent first)

Last match: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland, 13/07

Women's EURO 2017: third in Group C (W1 D1 L1)

Netherlands

Last six games: WDWWLW (most recent first)

Last match: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal, 13/07

Women's EURO 2017: winners (W 4-2 vs Denmark)

View from the camps

Nils Nielsen, Switzerland coach: "If we can put together a similar performance to [the match against Sweden], we have a chance. However, we know where we stand. The Netherlands are still going to be big favourites in this game and it would be a disaster for them if they went out in the group stage. So, of course, they're going to do everything they can and we're going to do everything we can and we’ll see at the end who scores the most goals."

Mark Parsons, Netherlands coach: "[The match against Portugal] was a wild game, a rollercoaster. Conceding right after half-time is always tough, but we found our legs again and got the game under control. We are a team that is trying to grow throughout this tournament. We will look to be better than in the last two games when we play Switzerland."