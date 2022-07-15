Sweden vs Portugal Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Sweden meet Portugal at Leigh Sports Village in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C on Sunday 17 July.

Sweden vs Portugal at a glance When: Sunday 17 July, 18:00 CET

Where: Leigh Sports Village, Wigan & Leigh

What: Group C, Matchday 3

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Sweden vs Portugal on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland

The sides' only past competitive meetings offer little encouragement for Portugal; they lost 4-1 at home and 5-1 away to Sweden in qualifying for the 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup. However, Francisco Neto's side know the win that could take them to the quarter-finals is not beyond them. A little chaotic in defence but great going forward, Portugal rallied after going 2-0 down in both of their games so far, and while Sweden only need to draw to progress, they have yet to produce a performance to justify their pre-finals billing.

Possible starting line-ups

Sweden: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Björn, Eriksson; Seger, Asllani, Angeldahl; Rolfö, Blackstenius, Rytting Kaneryd

Portugal: Inês Pereira; Catarina Amado, Diana Gomes, Carole Costa, Joana Marchão; Dolores Silva, Tatiana Pinto, Andreia Norton, Diana Silva; Ana Borges, Jéssica Silva

Reporters' views

Women's EURO 2022 Team-mates: Sweden

Alexandra Jonson, Sweden reporter

Despite defeating Switzerland, there has been plenty of criticism of Sweden's performances so far, including some from the players themselves. Peter Gerhardsson's side simply haven't reached their full potential yet. Although the quality that this team possesses is clear to everyone, there have been too many small mistakes, and they will want to improve on that against Portugal. They can qualify with a draw, but only a win will be really acceptable.

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Contrary to expectations, Portugal's dream is still alive. Their final showdown is against the side ranked No2 in the world, but having fought back from 2-0 down in their last two games, this team have shown they have mental strength – and with nothing to lose, who knows what they can do? It will be crucial to avoid the basic errors that cost them goals in the first two games, but after running the European champions close last time out, Portugal demand respect.

Form guide

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal

Sweden

Last six games: WDWDWD (most recent first)

Last match: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland, 13/07

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 2-0 vs Netherlands)

Portugal

Last six games: LDDWWW (most recent first)

Last match: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal, 13/07

Women's EURO 2017: fourth in Group D (W1 D0 L2)

View from the camps

Costa hopes Portugal can end on a high

Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "We have had more shots on goals than our opponents but our finishing and passing game need to get better: there is no question about that. We can play a lot better than we have. That's something we will need to do on Sunday against Portugal."

Francisco Neto, Portugal coach: "By competing against team like the Netherlands, we are getting stronger, and that will continue in the [Sweden game]. Again, we are going to be competitive, and the way the Dutch players celebrated [their win against us] shows their respect for what we did."

Joana Marchão, Portugal defender: "Of course, we have things that we need to improve. The next game will be even more demanding. Over the years, we have been playing against the best teams in Europe and the world, and that is what makes us get better."