Iceland vs France Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Iceland meet France at New York Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D on Monday 18 July.

Iceland vs France at a glance When: Monday 18 July, 21:00 CET

Where: New York Stadium, Rotherham

What: Group D, Matchday 3

What do you need to know?

France are already confirmed as Group D winners, but Corinne Diacre must reshuffle her attack in the absence of injured striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Iceland lost to Les Bleues in the 2009 and 2017 group stages, though they would be sure of a place in the quarter-finals if they avenge those defeats. A draw (or even a loss) could take them through too, depending on the outcome of Italy's meeting with Belgium. Iceland drew both their opening games after scoring first and have shown they have fire in their bellies – plus key midfielder Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir should know plenty about the France players from her time at Lyon.

Possible starting line-ups

Iceland: S. Sigurdardóttir; Atladóttir, Viggósdóttir, Arnardóttir, Gunnlaugsdóttir; Brynjarsdóttir, G. Jónsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir; Albertsdóttir, Thorvaldsdóttir, S. Jónsdóttir

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset, Renard, Mbock Bathy, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Matéo; Diani, Sarr, Cascarino

Reporters' views

Andri Valsson, Iceland reporter

Iceland's main target was to win a game at these finals, and despite leading in their opening two games, they still haven't done that. France may ease up, having already qualified, but Iceland are expecting no favours. A well-organised defence will be vital, and after an uncharacteristic attacking display against Italy, I can see Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir being moved back to midfield to provide more creativity. If Iceland fulfil their mission and win, they qualify. Expect a performance that reflects how much they want to make it.

Vanessa Tomaszewski, France reporter

Against Italy, Les Bleues delivered an almost perfect performance, scoring five goals before the break; against Belgium, they did a more workaday job, a 2-1 win securing first place in the group and a quarter-final spot. Marie-Antoinette Katoto's injury unsettled the team that night and may have long-term consequences. However, there is no pressure on France for the Iceland game, so expect them to play with some freedom.

Form guide

Iceland

Last six games: DDWWWL (most recent first)

Last match: Italy 1-1 Iceland, 14/07

Women's EURO 2017: fourth in Group C (W0 D0 L3)

France

Last six games: WWWWWW (most recent first)

Last match: France 2-1 Belgium, 14/07

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 1-0 vs England)

View from the camps

Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, Iceland midfielder: "Obviously [France] are going to be really tough. But it's football: anything can happen, so we need to play at our best to be able to get something out of that. We haven't won a game yet and that is still the goal."

Corinne Diacre, France coach: "We need to make the most of these joyful moments when they arise. It's rare to get through a group with a game to spare. We have more opponents in front of us. We don't ﻿score goals easily, and the further we advance in the competition, the harder it will get. If you expect to see the France team score three or four goals every time, I can assure you this will not be the case."