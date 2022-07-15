Italy vs Belgium Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Italy meet Belgium at Manchester City Academy Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D on Monday 18 July.

Italy vs Belgium at a glance When: Monday 18 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Manchester City Academy Stadium﻿, Manchester

What: Group D, Matchday 3

Where to watch Italy vs Belgium on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Women's EURO highlights: Italy 1-1 Iceland

With both sides having drawn with Iceland and lost to France, the Azzurre and the Red Flames know the winners of this game could reach the last eight (provided Iceland do not beat Group D winners France). Belgium are without suspended Amber Tysiak, and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard will be hoping for a quieter game after saving penalties in her side's first two matches. Italy went through the mangle against France and came from behind to hold Iceland, and will need to show mental strength if they are to have a chance of progressing.

Possible starting line-ups

Women's EURO highlights: France 2-1 Belgium

Italy: Giuliani; Bartoli, Gama, Linari, Boattin; Bergamaschi, Simonetti, Rosucci, Caruso; Girelli, Giacinti

Belgium: Evrard; Cayman, Kees, De Neve, Philtjens; Vanhaevermaet, Biesmans, De Caigny; Dhont, Wullaert, Eurlings

Suspended: Tysiak

Reporters' views

Vieri Capretta, Italy reporter

The Azzurre come into this final game knowing they need a win and the right result from the other Group D match to make it to the next stage. Coach Milena Bertolini is likely to use the same tactics we saw against Iceland, when the pace of Barbara Bonansea and the talent on the Italian bench earned them a point. Every player, on or off the field, has a role to play and Italy need everyone to be on their game. Expect a fierce battle for the three points.

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter

Women's EURO team-mates: Belgium

France are the only team that knows what awaits them after tonight's Group D games; only one side out of Belgium, Italy and Iceland will join them. Given how much is riding on this match, it's hard to imagine that this is going to be an easy contest for either opponent. Both teams are technically very strong, and it may come down to who can handle the pressure the best, or whether Italy can stifle Red Flames target woman Tine De Caigny and canny multi-purpose forward Janice Cayman.

Form guide

Women's EURO team-mates: Italy

Italy

Last six games: DLDWWD (most recent first)

Last match: Italy 1-1 Iceland, 14/07

Women's EURO 2017: fourth in Group B (W1 D0 L2)

Belgium

Last six games: LDWLWL (most recent first)

Last match: France 2-1 Belgium, 14/07

Women's EURO 2017: third in Group A (W1 D0 L2)

View from the camps

Milena Bertolini, Italy coach: "We always knew that our fate would be decided in the final game. Every player is important: we saw that against Iceland. Every match is even, and you need to fight until the very end."

Ives Serneels, Belgium coach: "Belgium are ready. Every player knows what they have to do and what is expected of them. If we keep up the good work we did in the game against France, then we'll have a chance to go through."