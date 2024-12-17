A triumph of teamwork: How UEFA Women's EURO 2025 will deliver for national associations, clubs and players

The programme represents record prize money for national associations, with players guaranteed a share of the proceeds for the first time at a Women’s EURO as reward for their performances. Clubs will also receive greater compensation for the contribution of their players to the success of the tournament.

The new prize money and club benefit structure is a product of UEFA's strong partnerships with FIFPRO Europe and the European Club Association (ECA), with backing from national associations, who supported the introduction of a dedicated player allocation and are encouraged to use additional prize money to continue developing the game domestically.

It sets a new standard for the future of women’s football in Europe and reflects the power of collaboration between national associations, clubs and players, while illustrating the importance of national team football in driving football development across the continent.

Prize money and club benefits programme: the key highlights €41 million total prize money, a 156% increase compared to 2022,

€1.8 million for each participating national association for qualifying and up to €5.1 million for the winner,

For the first time, between 30% and 40% of prize money received by participating national associations must be allocated to their players.

A significant boost to club benefits, with a 33% increase compared to 2022, totalling €6 million for European clubs who release players for the tournament.

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president: "This is a defining moment for women’s football. The new prize money structure, with dedicated allocations for players and enhanced club benefits, celebrates the incredible efforts of players and provides vital support for the clubs that empower them. It also reflects the pivotal role of national associations in driving the unstoppable growth of women’s football across Europe.

"This historic agreement will not only elevate Women’s EURO 2025 but also leave a lasting legacy, strengthening the sport and inspiring future generations. It underscores the power of collaboration, demonstrating how UEFA and its key stakeholders can help shape a brighter future for women’s football. We eagerly anticipate an exceptional tournament in Switzerland next summer."

David Terrier, FIFPRO Europe president: "This agreement is a breakthrough for players and a clear recognition of their role in making tournaments like the UEFA Women’s EURO a resounding success. The new prize money structure is the result of dedication and teamwork. Allocating a fair share of prize money to players sets a new benchmark for the women’s game in Europe as it will ensure that their performances are properly rewarded.

"The agreement will reward today’s players but also lays a foundation for tomorrow. The allocation of between 30% and 40% of prize money paves the way for future generations of players, ensuring lasting success and growth of the game.

"This outcome builds on agreements of prize money allocation for players in other major tournaments and highlights the value of the strong collaboration between FIFPRO Europe and UEFA across many areas. We hope to continue building on this progress and to another successful women’s EURO."

Magdalena Eriksson, Swedish international: "We are proud to represent our countries on the biggest stage in Europe, and proud of our role in ushering in such important progress to our game. These are the right steps forward for us all to take together, alongside our players' unions, FIFPRO Europe and UEFA. Our collective spirit has always been our greatest strength, on and off the field, and it’s through this that we continue to move towards progress that positively impacts us all."

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, ECA chairman: "We welcome UEFA’s progressive proposals for the Women’s EURO 2025 today. The increase in prize money and the enhanced club benefits programme, which was considered alongside ECA and other key stakeholders, represent a significant step forward in reshaping the business model for women’s football competitions.

"The increase in prize money and the structured allocation to reward players directly is a game-changing move that ensures the athletes are at the heart of the tournament’s success. The enhanced club benefits programme approved today will bring a 33% increase in funding to €6 million for participating clubs, demonstrating a clear commitment for their vital role in the development of women’s football.

"At ECA, we have always stood for unity over division. We believe we can achieve so much more for football through dialogue with our key partners. This is a great example of how our values have brought about a fantastic opportunity for the women’s game to grow and thrive both on and off the pitch."