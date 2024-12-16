Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland match schedule: Who plays where and when

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 runs from 2 to 27 July in Switzerland, with eight venues hosting matches.

The 16-team tournament will be played in four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase. The final is at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, where on the opening day hosts Switzerland face Norway.

The final schedule is now confirmed after the draw on 16 December in Lausanne.

Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland: Venues St. Jakob-Park, Basel

Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

Stade de Genève, Geneva

Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen

Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne

Arena Thun, Thun

Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Group stage

All times CET

Matchday 1

Wednesday 2 July

Group A: Iceland vs Finland (18:00, Thun)

Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (21:00, Basel)



Thursday 3 July

Group B: ﻿Belgium vs Italy (18:00, Sion)

Group B: Spain vs Portugal (21:00, Bern)

Friday 4 July

Group C: Denmark v Sweden (18:00, Geneva)

Group C: Germany vs Poland (21:00, St.Gallen)

Saturday 5 July

Group D: Wales vs Netherlands (18:00, Lucerne)

Group D: France vs England (21:00, Zurich)

Matchday 2

Sunday 6 July

Group A: Norway vs Finland (18:00, Sion)

Group A: Switzerland vs Iceland (21:00, Bern)



Monday 7 July

Group B: Spain vs Belgium (18:00, Thun)

Group B: Portugal vs Italy (21:00, Geneva)

Tuesday 8 July

Group C: Germany vs Denmark (18:00, Basel)

Group C: Poland vs Sweden (21:00, Lucerne)



Wednesday 9 July

Group D: England vs Netherlands (18:00, Zurich)

Group D: France vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 July

Group A: Finland vs Switzerland (21:00, Geneva)

Group A: Norway vs Iceland (21:00, Thun)

Friday 11 July

Group B: Italy vs Spain (21:00, Bern)

Group B: Portugal vs Belgium (21:00, Sion)

Saturday 12 July

Group C: Sweden vs Germany (21:00, Zurich)

Group C: Poland vs Denmark (21:00, Lucerne)

Sunday 13 July

Group D: Netherlands vs France (21:00, Basel)

Group D: England vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Tickets on sale for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 While the sale of tickets to the fans of the participating national teams is done in close collaboration with each association following the final tournament draw, a limited number of additional tickets will be released on womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch at 11:00 CET on Tuesday 17 December. Tickets are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. It is expected that the majority of newly released tickets will again be sold quickly. We advise you to visit the ticket portal at the exact start time of the sale window at 11:00 CET, when the queue opens. For fans who are unable to purchase tickets for their desired matches more tickets will be released in February 2025. Further information will be made available on womenseuro.com.

Knockout phase

All times CET

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16 July

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva, 21:00)

Thursday 17 July

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich, 21:00)

Friday 18 July

QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern, 21:00)

Saturday 19 July

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel, 21:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July

SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva, 21:00)

Wednesday 23 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich, 21:00)

Final

Sunday 27 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel, 18:00)