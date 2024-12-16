Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland match schedule: Who plays where and when
Monday, December 16, 2024
The final tournament kicks off on 2 July, with opening group games including Switzerland-Norway, Spain-Portugal, Denmark-Sweden and France-England.
UEFA Women's EURO 2025 runs from 2 to 27 July in Switzerland, with eight venues hosting matches.
The 16-team tournament will be played in four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase. The final is at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, where on the opening day hosts Switzerland face Norway.
The final schedule is now confirmed after the draw on 16 December in Lausanne.
St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
Stade de Genève, Geneva
Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen
Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
Arena Thun, Thun
Stade de Tourbillon, Sion
Group stage
All times CET
Matchday 1
Wednesday 2 July
Group A: Iceland vs Finland (18:00, Thun)
Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (21:00, Basel)
Thursday 3 July
Group B: Belgium vs Italy (18:00, Sion)
Group B: Spain vs Portugal (21:00, Bern)
Friday 4 July
Group C: Denmark v Sweden (18:00, Geneva)
Group C: Germany vs Poland (21:00, St.Gallen)
Saturday 5 July
Group D: Wales vs Netherlands (18:00, Lucerne)
Group D: France vs England (21:00, Zurich)
Matchday 2
Sunday 6 July
Group A: Norway vs Finland (18:00, Sion)
Group A: Switzerland vs Iceland (21:00, Bern)
Monday 7 July
Group B: Spain vs Belgium (18:00, Thun)
Group B: Portugal vs Italy (21:00, Geneva)
Tuesday 8 July
Group C: Germany vs Denmark (18:00, Basel)
Group C: Poland vs Sweden (21:00, Lucerne)
Wednesday 9 July
Group D: England vs Netherlands (18:00, Zurich)
Group D: France vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)
Matchday 3
Thursday 10 July
Group A: Finland vs Switzerland (21:00, Geneva)
Group A: Norway vs Iceland (21:00, Thun)
Friday 11 July
Group B: Italy vs Spain (21:00, Bern)
Group B: Portugal vs Belgium (21:00, Sion)
Saturday 12 July
Group C: Sweden vs Germany (21:00, Zurich)
Group C: Poland vs Denmark (21:00, Lucerne)
Sunday 13 July
Group D: Netherlands vs France (21:00, Basel)
Group D: England vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)
Tickets on sale for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025
While the sale of tickets to the fans of the participating national teams is done in close collaboration with each association following the final tournament draw, a limited number of additional tickets will be released on womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch at 11:00 CET on Tuesday 17 December.
Tickets are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. It is expected that the majority of newly released tickets will again be sold quickly. We advise you to visit the ticket portal at the exact start time of the sale window at 11:00 CET, when the queue opens.
For fans who are unable to purchase tickets for their desired matches more tickets will be released in February 2025. Further information will be made available on womenseuro.com.
Knockout phase
All times CET
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 16 July
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva, 21:00)
Thursday 17 July
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich, 21:00)
Friday 18 July
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern, 21:00)
Saturday 19 July
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel, 21:00)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 22 July
SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva, 21:00)
Wednesday 23 July
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich, 21:00)
Final
Sunday 27 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel, 18:00)
Women's EURO 2025: Schedule requirements
- A minimum of three rest days is guaranteed for every team between matches.
- There are two geographical group clusters to optimise team travel.
- Each qualified team plays their quarter-final in the same cluster as their group matches.
- QF3 is played one day before QF2 in order to minimise the rest-day difference between the semi-finalists.
- Switzerland will play in three different venues throughout the country in the group stage.
- The opening game and all knockout stage matches are played in the four stadiums with the highest capacity.
- The total capacity for the tournament is around 725,000 seats.