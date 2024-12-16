Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland match schedule: Who plays where and when

Monday, December 16, 2024

The final tournament kicks off on 2 July, with opening group games including Switzerland-Norway, Spain-Portugal, Denmark-Sweden and France-England.

Eight venues in Switzerland will stage matches
Eight venues in Switzerland will stage matches UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 runs from 2 to 27 July in Switzerland, with eight venues hosting matches.

Buy tickets now

The 16-team tournament will be played in four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase. The final is at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, where on the opening day hosts Switzerland face Norway.

The final schedule is now confirmed after the draw on 16 December in Lausanne.

Download match schedule
Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland: Venues

St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
Stade de Genève, Geneva
Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen
Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
Arena Thun, Thun
Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Group stage

All times CET

Matchday 1

Wednesday 2 July
Group A: Iceland vs Finland (18:00, Thun)
Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (21:00, Basel)

Thursday 3 July
Group B: ﻿Belgium vs Italy (18:00, Sion)
Group B: Spain vs Portugal (21:00, Bern)

Friday 4 July
Group C: Denmark v Sweden (18:00, Geneva)
Group C: Germany vs Poland (21:00, St.Gallen)

Saturday 5 July
Group D: Wales vs Netherlands (18:00, Lucerne)
Group D: France vs England (21:00, Zurich)

Women's EURO 2025: Host cities

Matchday 2

Sunday 6 July
Group A: Norway vs Finland (18:00, Sion)
Group A: Switzerland vs Iceland (21:00, Bern)

Monday 7 July
Group B: Spain vs Belgium (18:00, Thun)
Group B: Portugal vs Italy (21:00, Geneva)

Tuesday 8 July
Group C: Germany vs Denmark (18:00, Basel)
Group C: Poland vs Sweden (21:00, Lucerne)

Wednesday 9 July
Group D: England vs Netherlands (18:00, Zurich)
Group D: France vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 July
Group A: Finland vs Switzerland (21:00, Geneva)
Group A: Norway vs Iceland (21:00, Thun)

Friday 11 July
Group B: Italy vs Spain (21:00, Bern)
Group B: Portugal vs Belgium (21:00, Sion)

Saturday 12 July
Group C: Sweden vs Germany (21:00, Zurich)
Group C: Poland vs Denmark (21:00, Lucerne)

Sunday 13 July
Group D: Netherlands vs France (21:00, Basel)
Group D: England vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Tickets on sale for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

While the sale of tickets to the fans of the participating national teams is done in close collaboration with each association following the final tournament draw, a limited number of additional tickets will be released on womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch at 11:00 CET on Tuesday 17 December.

Tickets are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. It is expected that the majority of newly released tickets will again be sold quickly. We advise you to visit the ticket portal at the exact start time of the sale window at 11:00 CET, when the queue opens.

For fans who are unable to purchase tickets for their desired matches more tickets will be released in February 2025. Further information will be made available on womenseuro.com.

Women's EURO 2025: Get your tickets now!

Knockout phase

All times CET

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16 July
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva, 21:00)

Thursday 17 July
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich, 21:00)

Friday 18 July
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern, 21:00)

Saturday 19 July
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel, 21:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July
SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva, 21:00)

Wednesday 23 July
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich, 21:00)

Final

Sunday 27 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel, 18:00)

Women's EURO 2025: Schedule requirements

  • A minimum of three rest days is guaranteed for every team between matches.
  • There are two geographical group clusters to optimise team travel.
  • Each qualified team plays their quarter-final in the same cluster as their group matches.
  • QF3 is played one day before QF2 in order to minimise the rest-day difference between the semi-finalists.
  • Switzerland will play in three different venues throughout the country in the group stage.
  • The opening game and all knockout stage matches are played in the four stadiums with the highest capacity.
  • The total capacity for the tournament is around 725,000 seats.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, December 16, 2024

Selected for you

Women's EURO 2025: Host cities
Live 02/12/2023

Women's EURO 2025: Host cities

Get the lowdown on the Women's EURO 2025 host cities and stadiums with our venue guide.
Women's EURO 2025: In depth
Live 16/12/2024

Women's EURO 2025: In depth

The key information on the finals in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July.
Download the official app
Live 31/05/2024

Download the official app

Get the latest from the UEFA Women's Nations League and UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
Matches by venue
Live 16/12/2024

Matches by venue

Eight cities will host games – see who plays where and when.
How the qualifying groups ended
Live 24/02/2021

How the qualifying groups ended

A record 47 teams took part in the groups and 12 nations booked finals spots alongside England, with six others in the play-offs.