Where will Women's EURO 2025 be played? Matches by venue

Eight cities will host games at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

See the matches each stadium is scheduled to host.

Ticket sales

All kick-off times CET,

St. Jakob-Park, Basel

Group stage

Wednesday 2 July: Switzerland vs Norway (21:00, Group A)

Tuesday 8 July: Germany vs Denmark (18:00, Group C)

Sunday 13 July: Netherlands vs France (21:00, Group D)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 19 July: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (21:00, Quarter-final 4)

Final

Sunday 27 July: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 (18:00)

Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

Group stage

Thursday 3 July: Spain vs Portugal (21:00, Group B)

Sunday 6 July: Switzerland vs Iceland (21:00, Group A)

Friday 11 July: Italy vs Spain (21:00, Group B)

Quarter-finals

Friday 18 July: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (21:00, Quarter-final 2)

Stade de Genève, Geneva

Group stage

Friday 4 July: Denmark vs Sweden (18:00, Group C)

Monday 7 July: Portugal vs Italy (21:00, Group B)

Thursday 10 July: Finland vs Switzerland (21:00, Group A)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16 July: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (21:00, Quarter-final 1)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July: Winner Quarter-final 3 vs Winner Quarter-final 1 (21:00, Semi-final 1)

Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich

Group stage

Saturday 5 July: France vs England (21:00, Group D)

Wednesday 9 July: England vs Netherlands (18:00, Group D)

Saturday 12 July: Sweden vs Germany (21:00, Group C)

Quarter-finals

Thursday 17 July: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (21:00, Quarter-final 3)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 23 July: Winner Quarter-final 4 vs Winner Quarter-final 2 (21:00, Semi-final 2)

Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen

Group stage

Friday 4 July: Germany vs Poland (21:00, Group C)

Wednesday 9 July: France vs Wales (21:00, Group D)

Sunday 13 July: England vs Wales (21:00, Group D)

Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne

Group stage

Saturday 5 July: Wales vs Netherlands (18:00, Group D)

Tuesday 8 July: Poland vs Sweden (21:00, Group C)

Saturday 12 July: Poland vs Denmark (21:00, Group C)

Arena Thun, Thun

Group stage

Wednesday 2 July: Iceland vs Finland (Group A, 18:00)

Monday 7 July: Spain vs Belgium (18:00, Group B)

Thursday 10 July: Norway vs Iceland (21:00, Group A)

Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Group stage

Thursday 3 July: Belgium vs Italy (18:00, Group B)

Sunday 6 July: Norway vs Finland (18:00, Group A)

Friday 11 July: Portugal vs Belgium (21:00, Group B)