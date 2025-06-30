Women's EURO's golden trailblazers

When Pia Sundhage spoke after the Women’s EURO 2025 draw in December last year, her eyes burned bright. The excitement of leading the host nation Switzerland at a historic tournament was clearly evident. It is just the latest chapter in a remarkable story for one of the original pioneers of the women’s game.

Now a highly-respected and decorated coach, Sundhage celebrates the 50th anniversary of her international playing debut this year. That was in 1975 and nine years later she lit up the first women’s European football competition under UEFA’s auspices, triumphing with her native Sweden after a dramatic penalty shootout win over England in the two-legged final.

Sundhage scored the only goal of the game in the first leg in Gothenburg on 21 May, 1984. But when a Linda Curl effort levelled matters in the return leg played in heavy rain at Luton six days later, the game went to spotkicks. After Sweden keeper Elisabeth ‘Lappen’ Leidinge had given her team the advantage, Sundhage stepped up to convert the decisive penalty.

"I took the last shot. We won the final. It was a marvellous success," she recalls.

Sundhage helped Sweden to runners-up spots in 1987 and 1995 and on the domestic front, clinched four league titles and four Swedish Cups with Jitex BK and her last club Hammarby. So highly regarded as a sporting role model, her face appeared on a Swedish postage stamp.

Finishing her playing career with an impressive 146 international games and 71 goals, she sought further challenges as a coach. Starting as a player-manager at Hammarby, she progressed via roles at Boston Breakers – where she won the WUSA Coach of the Year in 2003 – to head coach of the US national team in 2007. There she helped the team to two Olympic gold medals on the way to being named FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2012.

Taking charge of her native Sweden from 2012 to 2017, she led Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima in 2023 before taking on her current role.