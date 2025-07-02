Belgium vs Italy UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B game between Belgium and Italy.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 3 July (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Tourbillon, Sion﻿

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group B Matchday 1 game

Where to watch Belgium vs Italy on TV

﻿What do you need to know?

Tine De Caigny scored the only goal when Belgium beat Italy 1-0 in Manchester to secure their only win at Women's EURO 2022 – and condemn their opponents to a group stage exit. Recent history has certainly favoured the Red Flames in encounters with Italy: they have won their last three matches, all by one-goal margins, with a 2-1 friendly success in England in 2023 the most recent among them.

Tessa Wullaert scored five goals in qualifying for Belgium, but plenty has happened since then, with long-term coach Ives Serneels making way for Icelander Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir at the start of 2025. Manuela Giugliano was Italy's top qualifying scorer with two goals, and they are hoping that Andrea Soncin can lead them through the group stage for the first time since 2013.

Predicted team line-ups

Belgium: Lichtfus; Deloose, Tysiak, Cayman; Janssens, Vanhaevermaet, De Caigny, Philtjens; Teulings, Eurlings; Wullaert

Italy: Giuliani; Lenzini, Salvai, Linari; Di Guglielmo, Caruso, Giugliano, Severini, Boattin; Cantore, Cambiaghi

Belgium vs Italy build-up

Reporters' views

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter

This Group B opener is set to be a tactical chess match, with both teams aware that Spain are the favourites to top the group. Belgium hold a psychological advantage after their recent wins against Italy, but both sides arrive with inconsistent form and a point to prove. With qualification likely hinging on this result, expect a battle of intensity versus set-piece threat. It might ultimately come down to fine margins and individual brilliance to settle the outcome.

Francesco Corda, Italy reporter

Getting off to a strong start against Belgium would give Italy a real boost. After falling short in the last two major tournaments, the team seems to have found a new spirit and greater confidence under Andrea Soncin, who is coming to the end of his second year in charge. The Azzurre have great respect for the Red Flames, who feature five players that play in Italy – including the dangerous Tessa Wullaert – but they are determined to make their mark right away in Sion.

﻿﻿What the coaches say

Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir, Belgium coach: "Belgium went all the way from the group stage [at] the last tournament to the quarter-finals, and that's an experience the country has already felt and been involved in. That's something we will talk about experiencing again. Getting out of the group would be a major achievement for Belgium and it's something we are aiming to do. I would be surprised if we didn't surprise you."

Andrea Soncin, Italy coach: "We have great respect for Belgium but we are focused on ourselves. The steps that they have made, we have also made. There will be various moments to manage within the match and we are prepared: my players have quality and there is real confidence in the squad. There is also great passion, which is the term that best describes what we have experienced in the build-up. We can't wait!"

