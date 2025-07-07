Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
England vs Netherlands UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Monday, July 7, 2025

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D game between England and Netherlands.

Club team-mates Leah Williamson (England) and Victoria Pelova (Netherlands)
Club team-mates Leah Williamson (England) and Victoria Pelova (Netherlands) UEFA via Getty Images

Match at a glance

When: Wednesday 9 July (18:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
What: UEFA Women's EURO Group D Matchday 2 game
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch England vs Netherlands on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here

﻿What do you need to know?

England's title defence started with a 2-1 defeat by France, heaping the pressure on Sarina Wiegman's side ahead of Matchday 2. Netherlands, by contrast, had much to celebrate in their campaign opener, earning a 3-0 win over Wales as Vivianne Miedema struck a landmark 100th international goal.

England will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Netherlands and France avoid defeat by Wales.

Netherlands will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat England and Wales do not beat France.

Highlights: Wales 0-3 Netherlands
Pick your Fantasy team!

Predicted team line-ups

England: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; James, Walsh, Stanway; Kelly, Russo, Hemp

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Casparij, Jansen, Buurman, Brugts; Groenen, Van de Donk, Kaptein; Pelova, Miedema, Roord

England vs Netherlands build-up

Reporters' views

Faye Hackwell, England reporter
Alessia Russo said losing to France will add "fuel to our fire" and the Lionesses need to bounce back quickly to maintain hope of retaining their title. Ensuring the Netherlands forwards don't find the space France did to attack their goal will be key, and England's own creative talent will want to make their mark. We could see exciting 19-year-old forward Michelle Agyemang get another opportunity at some stage after she impressed during England's late push for an equaliser on Saturday.

Highlights: France 2-1 England

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter
With a comprehensive victory, their first clean sheet in ten matches, the return of Lineth Beerensteyn to the fray and – of course – the irrepressible Vivianne Miedema's 100th goal for her country, Netherlands put in an excellent shift in Lucerne on Saturday. They know that sterner tests await against England and France, but getting off to a winning start in a four-team group can often make the world of difference in terms of confidence.

What the coaches say

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "We can do better. We know France are really good but we caused our own problems. We have to step up, review and recover and then it's straight onto the game against Netherlands. Sometimes you lose games, that's part of sport, but it's important we stick together and do the recovery well, talk to each other.”

Vivianne Miedema on 'special' England meeting

Andries Jonker, Netherlands coach: "We are now facing the equivalent of two cup finals. I will do everything I can to make the solidarity as strong as possible. I have to give my all to prepare them. I've made it clear that we all have to be in the moment. Let's not look at what comes next – we are now in this composition, with this staff, this coach and these players."

What's next?

Group D Matchday 3
13/07 Netherlands vs France
13/07 England vs Wales

