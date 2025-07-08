Finland vs Switzerland UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A game between Finland and Switzerland.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 10 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Genève, Geneva

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group A Matchday 3 game

Where to watch Finland vs Switzerland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

﻿What do you need to know?

Norway are through to the quarter-finals as Group A winners so this match will determine who joins them: Finland or Switzerland?

A point will be enough for the hosts after they bounced back from a 2-1 defeat by Norway by beating Iceland 2-0 on Sunday, Alayah Pilgrim getting what could prove to a crucial late second goal.

Finland made a winning start against ten-player Iceland, Katariina Kosola scoring the only goal, before conceding six minutes from time in a 2-1 loss to Norway on Matchday 2.

Finland will progress to the quarter-finals if they win.

Switzerland will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat.

Highlights: Norway 2-1 Finland

Predicted team line-ups

Finland: Koivunen; E. Koivisto, Kuikka, Nyström, Tynnilä, Kosola; Öling, O. Siren, Summanen, Sevenius; Sällström

Misses next match if booked: Nyström

Switzerland: Peng; Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz; Beney, Wälti, Vallotto, Ivelj, Crnogorčević; Reuteler, Xhemaili

Misses next match if booked: Vallotto

Finland vs Switzerland build-up

Reporters' views

Mikael Erävuori, Finland reporter

The result on Sunday vs Norway was difficult to take, but that cannot be changed. Finland now need to look at the positive aspects from that encounter, which was the best performance the team have shown this year. Switzerland will have huge backing in Geneva but will also certainly feel pressure. Finland do not need to change anything much but must trust in themselves. Only a win will do, and they must take any opportunities they get.

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

Switzerland have all to play for against Finland, and while a draw would even be enough to send them through, don’t expect the hosts to not go for the win. With an excellent first half against Norway and an effective second period against Iceland, they have shown what they’re all about here at home, with 30,000 fans behind them in the stadium. Can they make history by reaching the quarter-final at their home tournament?

Highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland

What the coaches say

Marko Saloranta, Finland coach: "The defeat against Norway was disappointing, but we now just need to get over it. We have not lost anything yet, and everything is in our own hands. Before EURO we had a clear goal and that was to get further than the group stage. That has not changed and now it will mean we need to take three points on Thursday. The atmosphere in the first two games has been fantastic and I am sure it will be even better when we play against the host nation in a fully-packed stadium. We are really looking forward to a great evening."

Pia Sundhage, Switzerland coach: "We still have a lot of the job left to do, we haven't won anything actually. We have gained some confidence and now we have the chance to advance. I feel that the team is getting tighter and tighter, and that's very important in order to win anything. They believe in each other and believe that they will win.”

What's next? The top two in the group progress to the quarter-finals; the sides that finish third and fourth are eliminated.

