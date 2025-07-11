Poland vs Denmark UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C match between Poland and Denmark.

Match at a glance When: Saturday 12 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group C Matchday 3 game

Where to watch Poland vs Denmark on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

﻿What do you need to know?

Neither Poland nor Denmark can now reach the quarter-finals, but with both still seeking their first points of the campaign, there is sure to be plenty to play for in Lucerne. Indeed, the words of Denmark captain Pernille Harder will apply to both sides: "We still have one more game to give it everything we've got and finish the journey on a high."

Poland vs Denmark build-up

Predicted team line-ups

Poland: Szemik; Szymczak, Matysik, Woś, Wiankowska; Achcińska, Pawollek, Kamczyk; Tomasiak, Padilla, Pajor



Denmark: Østergaard; Veje, Ballisager, Obaze; S. Holmgaard, Hasbo, K. Holmgaard, Thøgersen; Harder, Vangsgaard, Thomsen

Reporters' views

Joanna Markiš, Poland reporter

Poland are preparing to bid farewell to this tournament – two-and-a-half weeks have passed far too quickly – but they still have much play for against Denmark. Making their final tournament debut at a Women's EURO, Poland will be targeting a first goal, and perhaps a first win, on this stage. Expect a bold strategy as a result.

Pelle Rasmussen, Denmark reporter

The general consensus is that Denmark lost with pride against a strong Germany side, but the result means that only that honour is left to play for against Poland on Saturday. On the ball is where the Danes will feel they can improve as they only had 31% possession and resorted to a lot of long passes. I expect Denmark to be more ambitious in possession and look to dominate the game against Poland.

The Player That...: Poland's Martyna Wiankowska

What the coaches say

Nina Patalon, Poland coach: "Successes are created from faith and dreams. You can't, when going out on the field, assume that you won't win. I believe that after this EURO we will be stronger in every way. We are here to try to match the best. Defeats certainly can't result in a lack of taking on the competition. We always want more."

Andrée Jeglertz, Denmark coach: "It is a very good Germany team and our performance was good. But it is about winning and taking points and I'm disappointed we didn't manage to take at least a point in the end."

What's next? The top two in the group progress to the quarter-finals; the sides that finish third and fourth are eliminated.

