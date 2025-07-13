Women's EURO 2025 analysis: Sweden exploit transitions to dismantle Germany

Sweden advanced to the quarter-finals of UEFA Women's EURO 2025 as Group C winners on Saturday night – and they did so in impressive fashion by becoming the first team to score four goals against Germany at any Women's EURO tournament.

Thanks to that emphatic 4-1 comeback triumph, Sweden ended their group campaign with a maximum nine points and, according to coach Peter Gerhardsson, a crucial feature of their display was excellent counterattacking. "We knew we could get chances as their back line was so high," noted Gerhardsson. "We knew that, facing this type of opponent, counterattacks would be very important."

The following analysis will explore how Sweden got behind their opponents' high defensive line, particularly down the flanks. Indeed, the first point to consider is the full-back play which was key to Germany gaining an early lead through a transition of their own.

According to UEFA Technical Observer Lluis Cortés, this was a match which, in the opening half, clearly highlighted the importance of attacking full-backs. "You must create superiorities, not just positional but also numerical, by incorporating second-line players," he said. "In this case, both teams relied heavily on their full-backs to do that."

Exploiting spaces in transitions

Germany's early strike from Jule Brand, which opens the video above, provides a strong example. It followed a run upfield by right-back Carlotta Wamser and, as Cortés observed, the cue for her surge forward was Germany centre-forward Lea Schüller securing the ball in the middle of the pitch.

"The forward was the reference point, with her controlling the ball to allow team-mates time to quickly spread out and launch the counter," said Cortés, who also identified the value here of players passing into space. "Both passes, from Schüller and Wamser, are forward passes that allow the receiver to continue their run without slowing down."

Transitions open up Germany

"Sweden's biggest advantage was exploiting Germany's high full-backs, leaving space behind for transitions," added Cortés, echoing the view heard in the Sweden camp afterwards. As Player of the Match Johanna Rytting Kaneryd said, "We know we are a team that, when we play direct with runs behind their back line, we are really good. That's how we scored the first goal and created most of our chances."

The Swedish equaliser, which we see in clip two above, shows how, with Germany's full-backs up the pitch, Sweden caught the centre-backs in a 2v2 and took advantage.

Analysing the movement of goalscorer Stina Blackstenius, Cortés went on: "Credit to her for the smart horizontal run to avoid straying offside which also takes her away from the centre-back Rebecca Knaak, giving her an advantage if she receives the ball."

Variations from Sweden

Sweden's attacking variations

This second video illustrates Sweden's different ways of attacking. They profited from longer passes aimed for runs in behind from Blackstenius – such as in clip one, in which Kosovare Asllani's movement draws a centre-back and the scorer attacks the space vacated. However, they also demonstrated the ability to play through Germany's midfield, as seen in clip two with the sequence that led to their penalty kick.

"Sweden weren't afraid to play long balls from the goalkeeper when pressed," explained Cortés. "But when they opted for short play, they created central overloads using their two central midfielders along with the attacking midfielder Kosovare Asllani and the left-winger [Fridolina Rolfö], who often drifted inside to form a 4v2.

"Asllani consistently received between the lines, linking play with through balls for Blackstenius and Rytting Kaneryd, who attacked Germany's defensive line. It also helped that Sweden's full-backs pinned Germany's wide players, freeing up the central overloads."

Coaching considerations: UEFA Technical Observer Lluis Cortés on transitions

Lluis Cortés, a former UEFA Women's Champions League-winning coach with Barcelona and current coach of Saudi Arabia's women's national team, shares his insights into counterattacking football.

1. Key ingredients for transitions

As shown in the first video, I would start with the need to occupy all three lanes and move the ball centrally, which forces defenders to protect the central lane, opening passing options to both sides. I'd then add:

• A player arriving late is harder to mark than one who is already stationary.

• Attacking the opponents' blind side: this is the hardest situation to defend and gives the attacker an advantage.

• Passing into space is crucial too. Remember that the ball is faster than any player.

2. What a player needs

There are different aspects involved, including technical and psychological requirements, but for this analysis, I will focus on the tactical and physical. To start with the tactical side, I would highlight the following:

• Spatial awareness and anticipation: the ability to read triggers like your opponents' defensive-line depth or unbalanced positioning, as well as to anticipate their movement. Players should be proactive rather than reactive, and that includes staying apart from opposing defenders rather than standing right next to them or occupying half-spaces between defenders.

• Positioning: to create passing lanes, support diagonally, receive at the back of your opponent, and also have the right body shape.

As for the physical elements, these would be:

• Explosiveness: the ability to accelerate into space, as with Brand for her goal.

• Speed: real pace is essential for exploiting space and getting behind a defence.

• Agility: the capacity to change direction quickly.

3. Coaching your team to execute transitions

I would suggest focusing on universal key concepts that apply to any situation. These can be trained in various game-like drills, but time pressure is crucial – players must execute counters at high speed. This can be enforced by:

• Setting a time limit and limiting the number of passes allowed.

• Using constrained games, such as a 6v6 with the rule: 'If you win the ball in your defensive third, you must attack with three passes or fewer.'

• Allowing the defending team to recover more players (simulating a defensive retreat) after a certain number of seconds.

4. Advice for young coaches

Finally, I would suggest the following points to young coaches working on transitions:

• Prioritise 'match moments' over drills. Focus training on the five-second window after regaining possession.

• Train triggers, not just actions. Teach players to see opportunities, recognising their opponents' shape and team-mates' movement and helping them understand when is a good moment to run in transition and when it's better to play it safe and maintain possession.

• Position-specific demands, e.g. full-backs needing to decide when to overlap if a winger cuts inside or underlap if the space is central.