Norway vs Italy quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final between Norway and Italy.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 16 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Genève, Geneva

What: UEFA Women's EURO quarter-final

What do you need to know?

Norway have a 100% group stage record in Switzerland as well as two European titles, but victory here would propel them into the last four for the first time since 2013, which was also the most recent occasion that Italy made it out of a group stage. It's necessary to rewind all the way back to 1997 for the Azzurre's last semi-final appearance.

Italy's group-ending defeat by Spain was comprehensive but their tournament progress ensures that confidence is unlikely to have been knocked. Last year's two qualifying draws suggest a close contest in Geneva.

Starting line-ups

Norway: Fiskerstrand; Bjelde, T. Hansen, Mjelde, Reiten; Naalsund, Maanum, Engen; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg, Gaupset

Suspended: Bratberg Lund ﻿

Misses next match if booked: Bjelde

Italy: Giuliani; Di Guglielmo, Salvai, Linari; Oliviero, Caruso, Giugliano, Severini, Bonansea; Girelli, Cantore

Misses next match if booked: Cantore, Di Guglielmo, Giugliano, Lenzini

Reporters' views

Sara Nilssen Kilen, Norway reporter

Norway have reached the quarter-finals with a perfect record, ensuring they approach this tricky assignment riding the crest of a wave. They face a strong Italy side who they twice drew with in last year's European Qualifiers. With Marit Bratberg Lund suspended and Signe Gaupset pushing for a starting spot, it will be interesting to see how coach Gemma Grainger shapes her starting XI. Expect an intense encounter on Wednesday as both sides eye the last four.

Francesco Corda, Italy reporter

Back in the quarter-finals after a 12-year wait, Italy – as the Azzurre and their coach often like to say – refuse to give up their dreams. Norway are a feared and respected opponent, but Andrea Soncin's team – who could use the same tactical line-up seen against Spain – are confident they have what it takes to beat them. Especially if Girelli can perform again to the levels she did against Portugal; Manuela Giugliano and Sofia Cantore will need to raise their levels, too, if Italy are to reach the last four for the first time since 1997.

What the coaches say

Gemma Grainger, Norway coach: "[Italy's] obvious strengths, for me, are the individuals they have; they have some very good individual players. From a defensive perspective, they're very well-organised, as you would expect from an Italian team, and have a strong back five. From an attacking perspective, they are very forward-thinking and like to get a lot of numbers in the box when they attack."

Andrea Soncin, Italy coach: "There's an incredible adrenaline, we can't wait. It's going to be a tough and challenging match against a difficult opponent, but we have the awareness, the strong motivation, and the desire to reach the final four. In a competition of this level, in a moment like this, there are no favourites – it will be a very balanced match. Norway, like all the other teams, are dreaming of reaching the semi-finals. We need a lot of focus and concentration, and then the girls must feel free to express their qualities – they have many, and that gives us confidence and awareness that we can go through."

What's next? The winners will face either Sweden or England in the Geneva semi-final on Tuesday 22 July at 21:00 CET.

