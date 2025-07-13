Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finalists: Norway-Italy, Spain-Switzerland, Sweden-England, France-Germany

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final line-up is now complete, with the last-eight ties set to get under way between Wednesday and Saturday as the road to the final on 27 July enters the knockout stage.

We introduce the eight contenders, four of whom have lifted the trophy before as well as reigning world champions Spain, whose opponents Switzerland, aiming to be the third straight hosts to claim the title, are in the knockout phase for the first time.

Women's EURO 2025 knockout bracket Quarter-finals Wednesday 16 July

Norway vs Italy (Geneva, 21:00)

Thursday 17 July

Sweden vs England (Zurich, 21:00)

Friday 18 July

Spain vs Switzerland (Bern, 21:00)

Saturday 19 July

France vs Germany (Basel, 21:00) Semi-finals Tuesday 22 July

SF1: Sweden / England vs Norway / Italy (Geneva, 21:00)



Wednesday 23 July

SF2: France / Germany vs Spain / Switzerland (Zurich, 21:00) Final Sunday 27 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel, 18:00) All times CET

These teams drew twice in their qualifying group, while their most recent Women's EURO finals meeting was Norway's 5-3 win against Italy on Matchday 3 in 2005, still the joint highest-scoring match in final tournament history. They also met over two legs in the 1995 quarter-finals, Norway winning 3-1 away and 4-2 at home. The Scandinavian side likewise prevailed 3-2 after extra time at this stage in the first FIFA Women's World Cup of 1991, as well as 2-0 in the Women's EURO 1987 semis.

Women's EURO 2025: Every goal on Norway's road to the last eight

Qualifying

Group A1 third place: W4-0h vs Finland, L0-1 vs Netherlands, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Italy, D1-1a vs Finland, D1-1h vs Netherlands

Play-offs: W14-0agg vs Albania (W5-0a, W9-0h), W7-0agg vs Northern Ireland (W4-0a, W3-0h)

Top scorer: Frida Maanum 7

Group A winners

Switzerland 1-2 Norway (Basel) – Riesen 28; Hegerberg 54, Sterli 58og

Norway 2-1 Finland (Sion) – Nyström 3og, Graham Hansen 84; Sevenius 32

Norway 4-3 Iceland (Thun) – Gaupset 15, 26, Maanum 49, 76; Jónsdóttir 6, Eiríksdóttir 84, Viggósdóttir 90+5pen

Quarter-final record (final tournament only): W2 L0

2013: Norway 3-1 Spain (Kalmar)

2009: Sweden 1-3 Norway (Helsinki)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 third place

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 second place

Coach: Gemma Grainger

Key fact

Only three times since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997, 2017 and 2022.

Women's EURO 2025: Every Italy goal so far

Qualifying

Group A1 winners: W2-0h vs Netherlands, L1-2a vs Finland, D0-0a vs Norway, D1-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Netherlands, W4-0h vs Finland

Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3

Group B runners-up

Belgium 0-1 Italy (Sion) – Caruso 44

Portugal 1-1 Italy (Geneva) – Diana Gomes 89; Girelli 70

Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern) – Oliviero 10; Athenea 14, Patri 49, Esther González 90+1

Quarter-final record (final tournament only): W0 L2

2013: Italy 0-1 Germany (Växjö)

2009: Germany 2-1 Italy (Lahti)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up

Coach: Andrea Soncin

﻿Key fact

Until going out in the group stage in 2017 and 2022, Italy had never failed to make the last eight.

These teams drew twice in qualifying, England's concluding 0-0 stalemate in Gothenburg enough for them to pip Sweden to a direct place in the finals. England beat Sweden 4-0 in the Women's EURO 2022 semi-finals to avenge a 2-1 loss for third place in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. They also met on Matchday 3 at Women's EURO 2009, a 1-1 draw ensuring England went through with their already-qualified opponents, and in 2005, when Sweden's 1-0 win knocked out the hosts. Sweden likewise beat England in the 1987 semis and on penalties in the inaugural 1984 final.

Women's EURO 2025: Every Sweden goal so far

Qualifying

Group A3 third place: D1-1a vs England, L0-1h vs France, W3-0a vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2a vs France, D0-0h vs England

Play-offs: W12-0agg vs Luxembourg (W4-0a, W8-0h), W8-0agg vs Serbia (W2-0a, W6-0h)

Top scorers: Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 4

Group C winners/runners-up

Denmark 0-1 Sweden (Geneva) – Angeldahl 55

Poland 0-3 Sweden (Lucerne) – Blackstenius 28, Asllani 52, Hurtig 77

Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich) – Blackstenius 12, Holmberg 25, Rolfö 34pen, Hurtig 80; Brand 7

Quarter-final record (final tournament only): W2 L2

2022: Sweden 1-0 Belgium (Wigan & Leigh)

2017: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (Doetinchem)

2013: Sweden 4-0 Iceland (Hamlstad)

2009: Sweden 1-3 Norway (Helsinki)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)

Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Third place

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 third place

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 winners (through to finals)

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson

Key fact

Sweden have kept up their record of getting to at least the last eight in every edition of the Women's EURO under any format. Indeed, they have got past 13 major tournament group stages in a row (EURO, Women's World Cup or Olympics) since the 2007 World Cup but this was the first time since 1997 that they have secured maximum nine points in a EURO group, having been the first team ever to score four against Germany in this competition (including qualifying).

Qualifying

Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden, W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden

Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3

Group D winners/runners-up

France 2-1 England (Zurich) – Katoto 36, Baltimore 39; Walsh 87

England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich) – James 22, 60, Stanway 45+2, Toone 67

England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen) – Stanway 13pen, Toone 21, Hemp 40, Russo 44, Mead 72, Beever-Jones 89; Cain 76

Quarter-final record (final tournament only): W3 L0

2022: England 2-1aet Spain (Brighton & Hove)

2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)

2009: Finland 2-3 England (Turku)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 runners-up

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Key fact

Wiegman has triumphed at the last two Women's EUROs – with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, though both times as hosts and with a perfect winning record.

These teams met three times in 2023, Spain winning 5-1 in the World Cup round of 16 and then 5-0 at home and 7-1 away in the UEFA Women's Nations League.

Women's EURO 2025: Every Spain goal so far

Qualifying

Group A2 winners: W7-0a vs Belgium, W3-1h vs Czechia, W2-0a vs Denmark, W3-2h vs Denmark, L1-2a vs Czechia, W2-0h vs Belgium

Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3

Group B winners

Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern) – Esther González 2, 43, Vicky 7, Alexia 41, Martin-Prieto 90+3

Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun) – Alexia 22, 86, Paredes 39, Esther González 52, Mariona 61, Pina 81; Vanhaevermaet 24, Eurlings 50

Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern) – Oliviero 10; Athenea 14, Patri 49, Esther González 90+1

Quarter-final record (final tournament only): W0 L3

2022: England 2-1aet Spain (Brighton & Hove)

2017: Austria 0-0aet, 5-3pens Spain (Tilburg)

2013: Norway 3-1 Spain (Kalmar)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, winners

2024 Olympics: Fourth place

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 winners (through to finals)

Coach: Montse Tomé

Key fact

The reigning world champions were the first team to score five goals in their both opening two games at a Women's EURO and equalled England's record of 14 goals in a single group. This is the first time they have won a group at a Women's EURO or World Cup, though they did top their section on their Olympic debut last year.

Women's EURO 2025: Every Switzerland goal so far

Qualifying

Qualified automatically as hosts

Group B1 winners (promoted): W3-1h vs Türkiye, W4-0a vs Azerbaijan, W2-1h vs Hungary, L0-1a vs Hungary, W2-0a vs Türkiye, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan

Top scorer: Viola Calligaris 3

Group A runners-up

Switzerland 1-2 Norway (Basel) – Riesen 28; Hegerberg 54, Sterli 58og

Switzerland 2-0 Iceland (Bern) – Reuteler 76, Pilgrim 90

Finland 1-1 Switzerland (Geneva) – Kuikka 79pen; Xhemaili 90+2

Quarter-final record (final tournament only): First quarter-final

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 fourth place (relegated)

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 fourth place (relegated)

Coach: Pia Sundhage

﻿Key fact

Riola Xhemaili's late equaliser to take Switzerland through on goal difference was the first time in Women's EURO history that qualification from a group has been decided in added time. It set up their first-ever Women's EURO knockout tie, though they did reach the round of 16 in both of their World Cup appearances in 2015 and 2023.

France beat Germany 2-1 in Décines in February 2024 to reach the first UEFA Women's Nations League final and avenge their defeat by the same scoreline in the Women's EURO 2022 semis. Germany beat France on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals and also triumphed in the Women's EURO 2005 and 2009 group stages, winning 3-0 and 5-1 respectively.

Qualifying

Group A3 winners: W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0a vs Sweden, W2-1a vs England, L1-2h vs England, W2-1h vs Sweden, L1-3a vs Republic of Ireland

Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto 3

Group D winners/runners-up

France 2-1 England (Zurich) – Katoto 36, Baltimore 39; Walsh 87

France 4-1 Wales (St.Gallen) – Mateo 8, Diani 45+1pen, Majri 53, Geyoro 63; Fishlock 13

Netherlands 2-5 France (Basel) – Pelova 26, Bacha 41og; Toletti 22, Katoto 61, Cascarino 64, 67, Karchaoui 90+2pen

Quarter-final record (final tournament only): W1 L3

2022: France 1-0aet Netherlands (Rotherham)

2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)

2013: France 1-1aet, 2-4 pens Denmark (Linköping)

2009: Netherlands 0-0aet, 5-4pens France (Tampere)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, runners-up

2024 Olympics: Quarter-finals (hosts)

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 winners (through to finals)

Coach: Laurent Bonadei

﻿Key fact

France have won all 11 of their matches in 2025 and have scored 11 goals at a Women's EURO for the first time.

Women's EURO 2025: Every Germany goal so far

Qualifying

Group A4 winners: W3-2a vs Austria, W3-1h vs Iceland, W4-1h vs Poland, W3-1a vs Poland, L0-3a vs Iceland, W4-0h vs Austria

Top scorer: Lea Schüller 6

Group C winners/runners-up

Germany 2-0 Poland (St.Gallen) – Brand 52, Schüller 66

Germany 2-1 Denmark (Basel) – Nüsken 56pen, ﻿Schüller 66; Vangsgaard 26

Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich) – Blackstenius 12, Holmberg 25, Rolfö 34pen, Hurtig 80; Brand 7

Quarter-final record (final tournament only): W3 L1

2022: Germany 2-0 Austria (Brentford)

2017: Germany 1-2 Denmark (Rotterdam)

2013: Italy 0-1 Germany (Växjö)

2009: Germany 2-1 Italy (Lahti)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, third place

2024 Olympics: Third place

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 winners (through to finals)

Coach: Christian Wück

Key fact

Every previous time Germany have won on Matchday 1 in a Women's EURO group stage (2001, 2005, 2009, 2022), they have gone on to reach the final (though on all those occasions they ended the group with nine points).