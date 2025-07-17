Sweden 2-2 England (aet, 2-3 pens) highlights: Holders through in epic Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final shoot-out

Holders England will face Italy in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-finals after victory in an incredible last-eight tie with Sweden in Zurich.

Sweden led 2-0 on 25 minutes through Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius, a lead which had never previously been overturned in a UEFA Women's EURO knockout tie. But in the space of less than two minutes late in the game, Lucy Bronze and teenage substitute Michelle Agyemang forced extra time and eventually a shoot-out where Jennifer Falk saved four times and Sweden had two potential winning kicks before England prevailed 3-2 in the shoot-out after seven efforts each.

Key moments 2' Asllani gives Sweden early lead

6' Falk tips Hemp chip on to bar

25' Blackstenius makes it 2-0

79' Bronze pulls one back

81' Agyemang equalises

Shoot-out England win in sudden death

What happened?

Despite 18-year-old Smilla Holmberg's superb display at right-back for Sweden in the Group C-clinching 4-1 defeat of Germany, she gave way to Hanna Lundkvist, with coach Peter Gerhardsson having stated after the previous match that the choice between the two was down to the nature of their opposition. Those opponents were unchanged from the comfortable wins against the Netherlands and Wales that put England's title defence back on track after the loss to France, but for the first time since that Les Bleues game, they fell behind.

As it happened: Sweden 2-2 England (aet, 2-3 pens)

England's attempt to play out from defence was cut out by Filippa Angeldahl and the ball fell to Stina Blackstenius, who supplied Asllani to produce an assured finish for 50th senior international goal. It was almost 2-0 soon after when Blackstenius charged down Hannah Hampton but as she rounded the goalkeeper, her Arsenal club-mate Leah Williamson got into position to block.

England then came close to an equaliser as Lauren Hemp looked to chip Falk, who stretched to tip the ball on the crossbar. It would be hard for any game to live up to those first six minutes and the goalmouth action did thin out a little, but just over midway through the half, Sweden were two up when they won the ball inside their own half and Julia Zigiotti Olme sent Blackstenius clear down the right to outpace Jess Carter and hit a shot across Hampton inside the far post.

Kosovare Asllani got Sweden off to a great start AFP via Getty Images

The holders were relieved to go in only two down at half-time when just before the interval, Fridolina Rolfö broke through but Hampton produced a diving save. England began the second period brightly and after some Lauren James trickery she exchanged passes with Alessia Russo and sent in a cross which Hemp headed only just off goal.

Sweden were still able to counter at speed and Asllani got past Williamson before feeding Blackstenius, who could not find a way past Hampton on this occasion. To keep up the pressure Holmberg was introduced, though England kept pushing and Hemp found a way through only to opt to pass rather than shoot and Sweden were able to break through Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, who missed the target.

That meant England coach Sarina Wiegman, aiming to keep up her career record of reaching at least the final of every Women's EURO and FIFA Women's World Cup she has coached in, turned to Agyemang, the 19-year-old who so nearly helped England wipe out a two-goal deficit here against France, along with 2022 top scorer Beth Mead. It was Agyemang who almost made an immediate impact, rising in the box to flick to Hemp, whose header did not beat Falk.

However, there was hope for England with 11 minutes left when the newly-introduced Chloe Kelly put in a teasing cross from the left, headed in at the far post by Bronze. And two minutes later the holders were level with the record-setting 96th goal of these finals and it was Agyemang that got it, pouncing when the ball rebounded to her feet after another incisive cross from Kelly.

Michelle Agyemang celebrates her equaliser UEFA via Getty Images

Another substitute, Madelen Janogy, almost produced a sucker punch for Sweden but Hampton palmed her shot away. Agyemang broke down the right deep in added time and squared to Russo, but Holmberg blocked and the match went to extra time.

Early in the additional half-hour Angeldahl tried a lofted effort from distance which Hampton stretched to keep out. Nathalie Björn headed an Angeldahl free-kick wide and substitute Lina Hurtig rose to meet a cross but newly-introduced Niamh Charles was in the way.

Sweden did not make their extra pressure count and Russo put the last chance wide, so both these teams went to their first Women's EURO shoot-out since the second leg of the inaugural final in 1984. Sweden won then in Luton, this time in Zurich, Hampton saved Angeldahl's kick but Falk responded by denying James and Beth Mead only for Magdalena Eriksson to hit the post.

However, Falk then made it three saves in a row as Alex Greenwood was denied, but the Sweden goalkeeper stepped up herself for the winning kick and blasted over. The twists continued though, as Falk made it four saves from six as Grace Clinton stepped up only for Hampton to reply, turning Sofia Jakobsson's effort on to the post. Lucy Bronze now converted, and Holmberg blasted over to finally end the shoot-out and Sweden's campaign as Gerhardsson's reign comes to a conclusion.

Player of the Match: Hannah Hampton (England)

"When it went to a shoot-out it was clear the goalkeepers would be decisive. She showed strong character; every time her team-mates missed a penalty she brought England back in the game."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "It was a dramatic night, it was a very emotional night and it went from left to right and back and forth. We started not good, so we went down 2-0, we were really struggling, but we fought ourselves back into the game and I think the team showed so much resilience. That was just incredible.

"We made it 2-2, then we go to extra time and had some injuries, some cramp, so that was really tough too. Then we got this penalty shoot-out and I've never experienced anything like this – that was so crazy. I thought three times we were out and then they missed again, and at the end we scored one more than they did and we're through."

Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "We played really well in the first half; in the second half we saw England push, and we didn’t want to pull back as far as we did, but we played against very skilful opponents. We came back in extra time; they got tired, and we were more perky. But that analysis is pointless right now; it’s melancholy. You feel a certain sadness that it turned out this way.

"What you saw after the shoot-out was support; everyone supported one another. It will be difficult to deal with later, but us in the coaching team made the choice of players, and we have never been too cowardly to make a decision, but sometimes things do not go your way."

Lucy Bronze, England defender: "It's just so overwhelming. I think Sweden were unbelievable – I think both teams deserve to go through if I'm being honest. We didn't start particularly well, I think they were really strong in the game, but to finish the way we did in a penalty shoot-out, when it's sudden death – what a way to win a game.

"Scoring in the game, I was ecstatic. I think that's something I know I can bring to this team, I can always bring energy when we may be lacking. I don't know about penalties – I've never taken a penalty for England [before] but I know that I'm confident in my ability, and in Hannah as our goalkeeper, so I knew I had to step up to take one for the team."

Lucy Bronze: 'What a way to win a game'

Hannah Hampton, Player of the Match: "We are very happy, I would just prefer the game didn’t go to penalties and cause everyone the extra stress it did! The girls have got behind me a lot, they know how tough it’s been for me in and around the England environment and the whole team put on a performance for me, it’s a lovely moment.

"We said at half-time we don’t want to go home, and it’s down to us to turn the game around. We know everyone is going to put in 100% effort for the team. I’m just glad we stuck together."

Kosovare Asllani, Sweden captain: "We scored two early goals, and we were defending well. We created chances, so I don't know what went wrong in those few minutes when they scored two quick goals. I don't know what to say. We had the team to win this tournament. I just feel empty; I can't take in what just happened."

Kosovare Asllani: 'I don't know what went wrong'

See the match stats

Key stats

England keep up their record of reaching at least the semi-finals in every Women's EURO and FIFA Women's World Cup since 2015.

This is the first time a team have overturned a two-goal deficit in a Women's EURO knockout tie.

Kosovare Asllani, getting her 50th international goal and taking part in her tenth senior game against England, became the only player to feature in the quarter-finals of all five editions since the round was introduced in 2009.

Asllani also became the oldest scorer in a Women's EURO quarter-final at 35 years and 353 days, beating a record set only yesterday by Italy hero Cristiana Girelli, who dethroned another Sweden player, Linda Sembrant.

Stina Blackstenius is the third Sweden player to score in three consecutive Women's EURO finals games after Pia Sundhage in 1984 and Lotta Schelin in 2013.

Sarina Wiegman was on the bench for her 15th Women's EURO game as a head coach, equalling England predecessor Hope Powell and Germany's Tina Theune (Wiegman missed the 2022 group win against Northern Ireland through illness).

Reporters' views

Jasmin Nur, Sweden reporter

Sweden had looked well set for a spot in Tuesday's semi-final after a classy first-half display, but England's substitutes caused havoc for a previously composed Swedish back line late on, carving out two goals in the space of under two minutes, before triumphing on penalties.

Faye Hackwell, England reporter

The Lionesses progress to the last eight after pulling off a thrilling comeback against a strong Sweden side that started the game so well. England have shown their character in this tournament, digging deep when required, and, while they were behind for much of the game, 'Proper England' eventually came to the fore.

Fantasy star performers

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) – 9 points

Lucy Bronze (England) – 8

Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) – 6

Julia Zigotti Olme (Sweden) – 6

Line-ups

Sweden: Falk; Lundkvist (Holmberg 61), Björn, Eriksson, Andersson (Nildén 106); Angeldahl, Zigiotti Olme; Rytting Kaneryd (Jakobsson 106), Asllani (Hurtig 77), Rolfö (Janogy 78); Blackstenius (Blomqvist 117)

England: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson (Charles 106), Carter (Morgan 70), Greenwood; Toone (Mead 70), Walsh (Clinton 104), Stanway (Agyemang 70); James, Russo, Hemp (Kelly 78)