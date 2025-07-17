Sweden vs England preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final between Sweden and England.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 17 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

What: UEFA Women's EURO quarter-final

Where to watch Sweden vs England on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

If their performances (and wins) against the Netherlands and Wales are anything to go by, holders England were jolted into action by their Matchday 1 loss to France. The Lionesses may be eyeing a third straight semi-final appearance, but they come up against opponents with an exceptional knockout record of their own – Sweden having now reached at least the last eight in nine straight Women's EUROs. England, though, ran out resounding 4-0 winners when the teams met in the 2022 semis.

Women's EURO 2022 semi-final highlights: England 4-0 Sweden

Both sides secured convincing victories to close the group stage, defeating Germany and Wales respectively, with Stina Blackstenius spearheading the Swedes' efforts and Lauren James once again to the fore for England. Two draws in qualifying hint at a tight contest in Zurich.

Starting line-ups

Sweden: Falk; Lundkvist, Björn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Zigiotti Olme; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfö; Blackstenius

Misses next match if booked: Asllani

England: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; James, Russo, Hemp

Misses next match if booked: Toone

Russo on stunning 2022 semi-final backheel goal

Reporters' views

Jasmin Nur, Sweden reporter

Sweden have started strongly in Switzerland, topping their group with three wins including a big 4-1 victory against Germany. Now it's England next, the team that knocked them out with a 4-0 win in the 2022 semi-final. It's a memory several players would rather forget, but one that undoubtedly spices the mix ahead of Thursday's meeting. Since then they've met twice in competitive matches this year, both ending in draws, and Sweden's counterattacks could cause real problems for the Lionesses.

Faye Hackwell, England reporter

As Alessia Russo envisioned, losing to France "added fuel to England’s fire", ten goals in their last two group games propelling them to the quarter-finals in style. The Lionesses have found their rhythm and know goals can flow from all over the pitch, with eight different players finding the net so far. Sweden will not be easy opponents, but navigating knockout stages is Sarina Wiegman and Co's speciality. Three matches from glory, the reigning champions look hungry to make more history.

Kosovare Asllani on 'tough' and 'physical' England test

What the coaches say

Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "Both we and England are better now than we were in 2022 [when they met at the Women's EURO]. I hope we can show it here because last time we couldn't show our potential. I hope it's a good game and I hope we win."

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "It's a very strong team. I think they always perform at tournaments, and they can play very physically but they also have pace up front, and they're good in the air. But we also see some weaknesses, which we hope to expose."

Lucy Bronze looks ahead to quarter-final Chelsea reunion

What's next? The winners will face Italy in the Geneva semi-final on Tuesday 22 July.

