Spain 2-0 Switzerland highlights: World champions break down hosts in Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final

Spain were made to work by UEFA Women's EURO 2025 hosts Switzerland before substitute Athenea and Clàudia Pina earned a 2-0 win that sends the world champions to only their second semi-final in this competition.

Aiming to match their sole previous last-four run in 1997, Spain were taking on a Switzerland side in their first Women's EURO knockout tie, earned with that dramatic draw against Finland that increased the fervour in the host nation. And Pia Sundhage's side put on a disciplined display before Spain broke through with 24 minutes to go and, despite missing one penalty and having another saved, set up a tie with France or Germany.

Key moments 9' Mariona misses penalty

43' Paredes header hits post

61' Patri, Esther both strike woodwork

66' Sub Athenea breaks deadlock

71' Pina makes it 2-0

88' Peng saves Alexia penalty



What happened?

Cata Coll returned in goal for Spain, having given way to Adriana Nanclares during the group stage due to a pre-tournament illness, while otherwise the XI was the same as that which beat Belgium 6-2 on Matchday 2 to clinch progress, other than Aitana Bonmatí, in the rotated starting line-up for the win against Italy, retaining her place ahead of Vicky López. Switzerland coach Pia Sundhage, meanwhile, switched to a 4-4-2 with Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, their most-capped player, brought in at right-back and Iman Beney pushed forward to partner fellow teenager Sydney Schertenleib, who was facing several Barcelona club-mates.

As it happened: Spain 2-0 Switzerland

Mariona Caldentey was brought down in the box by Nadine Riesen, but the Arsenal attacker put the ninth-minute penalty wide to further turn up the noise inside Stadion Wankdorf. It also gave added confidence to Beney in particular to run at the Spain defence and cause more than one headache, though a Pina free-kick did force Livia Peng into a save.

Pina was warming to the task and worked space in the box before putting the ball just past the post. But Switzerland were defending with discipline, and although late in the first half Irene Paredes headed a Pina corner against the post, the hosts reached half-time at 0-0 despite having had 31% possession and five attacks to Spain's 39.

The second half began in much the same style, Spain camped deep in Switzerland territory but finding few openings other than the occasional chance worked by Pina. Just past the hour it did seem the breakthrough had come when another Pina corner was met by a looping Patri Guijarro header that rebounded off the post, sparking chaos in the box as Esther González got to the loose ball only to hit the opposite upright.

Switzerland then had their best chance of the game as newly-introduced Alayah Pilgrim was played in down the right and tried an early shot which tested Cata Coll. However, a player who had come on at the same time, Athenea, soon gave Spain the lead, pouncing after Bonmatí's improvised back-heel pass dug off the turf.

Five minutes later Pina had her deserved goal, curling in from outside the box after picking up the ball and advancing after Patri earned possession inside the Switzerland half. ﻿

Clàudia Pina celebrates her goal with Alexia Putellas Getty Images

It could have been three late on when Beney fouled Salma Paralluelo in the box but Alexia Putellas was denied by Peng, the third penalty Switzerland survived in their finals campaign.

Switzerland's Noelle Maritz was sent off late on after bringing down Paralleulo and Spain secured their first win in a Women's EURO finals knockout tie.

Having only got their first major tournament knockout win in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 against Switzerland, and going on to lift the trophy, they will hope it is an omen.

The Switzerland players remained on the pitch for 15 minutes after the game to salute their fans and were given a guard of honour into the tunnel by the Spain players.

Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)

"Bonmatí was a constant presence throughout the match, tirelessly working to create opportunities for Spain. She delivered the decisive pass that led to the crucial opening goal."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "It was a high-level match. Switzerland defended well early on while we looked for ways to score, but we managed possession and structure effectively to prevent counterattacks – they barely had any shots. The key was patience, especially managing situations with Sydney [Schertenleib] and [Iman] Beney, who are dangerous in open spaces. But our two centre-backs were outstanding and we got the job done. These players are destined for greatness."

Laia Aleixandri, Spain defender: "We knew they were playing at home and the crowd could act as their 12th player, but we stayed focused throughout. I’d highlight our maturity, patience and ability to find the right moments in the match without giving up. It wasn’t easy, but we did it – it’s a historic achievement, and we’re very happy. The team doesn’t want to stop here – this needs to be valued, because it’s not easy. This is the path we need to keep following."

Laia Aleixandri praises Spain's 'patience'

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain midfielder: "It was a quarter-final and Switzerland had a great tournament, being a very solid and competitive team. They made things difficult and didn’t allow us to play through the middle. We need to appreciate these moments; it feels like we’re expected to win 6-0 every time. We won 2-0 and are in the semi-finals."

Pia Sundhage, Switzerland coach: "I'm proud of the players. I'm proud of the crowd. It was a good moment. I'm sad that we didn't win, but we played against a very good team, of course – the world champions. I wish that we had done a little bit different when it comes to counterattacks, but at the end of the day, they're young players, so give us two, three years, I think it will be a bright future for these young players."

Pia Sundhage: 'I'm so proud of Switzerland'

Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Switzerland forward: "During the whole tournament, I think Switzerland really showed up and I couldn't imagine before the tournament that this is going to happen. I don't know if it has ever happened that your opponent is standing there and gives you applause after a game. That was incredible and we just have to keep that. At the end of the day, we have so many good players and we have a bright future."

See the match stats

Key stats

This was Spain's first win in a Women's EURO finals knockout game at the fifth attempt, having lost in the quarter-finals in the last three editions.

Spain's only previous semi-final was in 1997, when the group stage consisted of eight teams.

Switzerland had only played two major knockout games before, both in the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16, losing 5-1 to Spain in 2023 and 1-0 to Canada in 2015.

Pina's goal was the 600th in Women's EURO final tournaments, increasing the record tally in 2025 to 98.

The 29,734 crowd is a record for a Women's EURO quarter-final.

Livia Peng saves Alexia Putellas' penalty Getty Images

Reporters' views

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter

Spain secure a historic semi-final spot with a hard-fought victory over Switzerland, who eventually gave way to relentless pressure. La Roja were dominant throughout, Athenea and Pina making the difference.

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

The hosts offered admirable resistance against the heavily-favoured Spain for much of the game, keeping their opponents in check while trying to create chances. Their efforts were not enough – but they bow out with heads held high, having made history by reaching the Women's EURO quarter-finals for the first time while treating us to spectacular moments cheered on by their passionate fans.

Switzerland's players thank their fans after the game AFP via Getty Images

Fantasy star performers

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) – 9 points

Ona Batlle (Spain) – 8

Irene Paredes (Spain) – 8

Clàudia Pina (Spain) – 8

Line-ups

Spain: Cata Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Olga Carmona (Ouahabi 62); Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas (García 90); Mariona Caldentey (Athenea 62), Esther González (Paralluelo 77), Pina (Vicky 77)

Switzerland: Peng; Crnogorčević, Calligaris, Maritz, Riesen (Wanderler 74); Reuteler, Ivelj (Pilgrim 62), Wälti, Vallotto (Terchoun 90); Beney (Lehmann 90), Schertenleib (Xhemaili 90)