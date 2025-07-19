UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-final ties set
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Article summary
The Women's EURO 2025 semi-final ties have been confirmed, beginning with holders England versus Italy on Tuesday.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-final line-up has been finalised with four teams now just a single step from the showpiece.
Quarter-final results
Norway 1-2 Italy (Geneva)
Sweden 2-2aet England, 2-3 on pens (Zurich)
Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Bern)
France 1-1aet Germany, 5-6 on pens (Basel)
Semi-final ties
Tuesday 22 July
England vs Italy (Geneva, 21:00 CET)
Wednesday 23 July
Germany vs Spain (Zurich, 21:00 CET)
When and where is the Women's EURO final?
The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final will be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel at 18:00 CET on Sunday 27 July.