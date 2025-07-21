Girelli and Cantore combining for Italy's final push at Women's EURO 2025

In an Italy team built on "connections" – a word often heard at their base camp in Weggis – the bond between Cristiana Girelli and Sofia Cantore proved absolutely crucial against Norway last time out. Now, with a place in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final at stake against England on Tuesday, coach Andrea Soncin and the fans are hoping the duo can once again link up to great success.

Italy captain Girelli – playing in her fourth Women's EURO – has scored three of their five goals so far at the finals, including a brilliant double in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Norway. Both goals came from the work of Cantore, a rising star in Italian football who will fly to the United States after this tournament to join Washington Spirit. The 25-year-old forward will become the first Italian ever to play in the National Women's Soccer League.

Women's EURO 2025 highlights: Norway 1-2 Italy

Over the past three seasons, Girelli and Cantore linked up to fearsome effect for Juventus, scoring more than 90 goals combined, and their club chemistry is paying dividends.

"Having played together for years at Juve, it's no surprise to see us clicking on the pitch," Cantore told womenseuro.com. "I deliver the cross and Girelli scores, often with a header. When I see her in the box, I know I just need to get the ball in, and 90% of the time she'll put it in the net."

For Girelli, this has been "a very special EURO in so many ways". Labelled world class by Soncin ("There aren't many like her inside the box"), the Azzurre's iconic No10 opened her account in Switzerland with a stunning long-range effort against Portugal, and she has twice been named Player of the Match. Her next goal will be the 400th of her career, her tally including 87 with Bardolino Verona, 114 with Brescia, 137 with Juventus and 61 for Italy.

Cristiana Girelli: 'I'm so happy'

As for Cantore, she was subbed off before the hour mark against Portugal on Matchday 2 but found her groove against Spain and Norway, thanks in part to the return of Barbara Bonansea allowing her to slot back into her natural position.

Even so, she remains her own toughest critic: "People praised me for the two assists in the last match, but I wasn't fully satisfied. I'm always chasing perfection, even though it's impossible. For me, a perfect game would be one without a single mistake, but that's not realistic. As a forward, the goal is to be as clinical as possible."

Cantore sees Girelli as both a leader and a role model, and the Italy skipper had some advice for her at the start of the tournament. "Sometimes, all it takes in football is a spark – just a moment to turn things around," Girelli said, before adding: "Cantore has everything it takes to shine. She's had an incredible season, but people forget the past and focus only on the present. She's a key player in this team."

Sofia Cantore: 'We played with freedom'

Italy fans are now crossing their fingers that the pair produce more of their chemistry in the showdown with England. "We started this journey dreaming of 27 July," said Cantore, referring to the Basel final on Sunday. "Now we have a real shot at getting there. The coach keeps reminding us of that and we'll give it everything we've got."

"People calling us underdogs aren't wrong, but football is played on the pitch, not on paper," added Girelli. "On paper, we're the weaker side – but on the field, we'll be ready to fight. And when Italy give everything, we're always that much harder to beat."