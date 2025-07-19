Women's EURO 2025 semi-finalists: England-Italy, Germany-Spain
Saturday, July 19, 2025
England, Italy, Germany and Spain remain in contention to lift the trophy in Basel on 27 July.
The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-finals line-up are now set as England play Italy in Geneva on Tuesday and Germany face Spain on Wednesday in Zurich.
We introduce the four contenders aiming to face off next Sunday in Basel for the title.
Women's EURO 2025 knockout bracket
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 16 July
Norway 1-2 Italy (Geneva)
Thursday 17 July
Sweden 2-2aet, 2-3pens England (Zurich)
Friday 18 July
Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Bern)
Saturday 19 July
France 1-1aet, 5-6pens Germany (Basel)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 22 July
England vs Italy (Geneva, 21:00)
Wednesday 23 July
Germany vs Spain (Zurich, 21:00)
Final
Sunday 27 July
England / Italy vs Germany / Spain (Basel, 18:00)
All times CET
England vs Italy
- England are unbeaten in their last five matches with Italy, all friendlies, with four of them wins, the most recent 5-1 in February 2024 in Spain, Lauren Hemp scoring twice.
- However, in six competitive meetings Italy have won five and drawn one. In their last competitive encounter, Italy beat England 2-1 in the Women's EURO 2009 group stage. Italy also defeated England 6-2 on aggregate in the 1993 quarter-finals, and 2-1 in the 1987 third-place play-off.
England (holders)
Qualifying
Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden, W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden
Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3
Group D runners-up
France 2-1 England (Zurich) – Katoto 36, Baltimore 39; Walsh 87
England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich) – James 22, 60, Stanway 45+2, Toone 67
England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen) – Stanway 13pen, Toone 21, Hemp 40, Russo 44, Mead 72, Beever-Jones 89; Cain 76
Quarter-final
Sweden 2-2aet, 2-3pens England (Zurich) – Asllani 3, Blackstenius 25; Bronze 79, Agyemang 81
Semi-final record: W3 L3
2022: England 4-0 Sweden (Sheffield)
2017: Netherlands 3-0 England (Enschede)
2009: England 2-1aet Netherlands (Tampere)
1995: England 2-6agg Germany (England 1-4 Germany, Germany 2-1 England)
1987: Sweden 3-2aet England (Moss)
1984: England 3-1agg Denmark (England 2-1 Denmark, Denmark 0-1 England)
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up
2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 runners-up
Coach: Sarina Wiegman
Key fact
Wiegman has triumphed at the last two Women's EUROs – with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, though both times as hosts and with a perfect winning record. In her four previous EUROs and World Cups with both countries, her side has at least made the final every time.
Italy
Qualifying
Group A1 winners: W2-0h vs Netherlands, L1-2a vs Finland, D0-0a vs Norway, D1-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Netherlands, W4-0h vs Finland
Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3
Group B runners-up
Belgium 0-1 Italy (Sion) – Caruso 44
Portugal 1-1 Italy (Geneva) – Diana Gomes 89; Girelli 70
Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern) – Oliviero 10; Athenea 14, Patri 49, Esther González 90+1
Quarter-final
Norway 1-2 Italy (Geneva) – Hegerberg 66; Girelli 50, 90
Semi-final record : W2 L4
1997: Italy 2-1 Spain (Lillestrøm)
1993: Italy 1-1aet, 4-3pens Germany (Rimini)
1991: Germany 3-0 Italy (Frederikshavn)
1989: West Germany 1-1aet, 4-3pens Italy (Siegen)
1987: Norway 2-0 Italy (Oslo)
1984: Italy 3-5agg Sweden (Italy 2-3 Sweden, Sweden 2-1 Italy)
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up
2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up
Coach: Andrea Soncin
Key fact
Italy's win against Norway was only their second major-tournament knockout victory since the Women's EURO 1997 semi-final defeat of Spain (the other a 2-0 win against China in the 2019 World Cup round of 16).
Germany vs Spain
- Germany are unbeaten in eight meetings with Spain, winning five and drawing three, with the goal count 18-3. Germany beat Spain 1-0 for 2024 Olympic bronze, 2-0 in the Women's EURO 2022 group stage and 1-0 in the same round of the 2019 World Cup.
- When in their first competitive meeting, Spain came back from two down to get a last-gasp 2-2 qualifying draw in Motril in November 2011, thereby ending Germany's 38-game winning run in UEFA European Women's Championship fixtures that had lasted 12 years.
Germany
Qualifying
Group A4 winners: W3-2a vs Austria, W3-1h vs Iceland, W4-1h vs Poland, W3-1a vs Poland, L0-3a vs Iceland, W4-0h vs Austria
Top scorer: Lea Schüller 6
Group C winners/runners-up
Germany 2-0 Poland (St.Gallen) – Brand 52, Schüller 66
Germany 2-1 Denmark (Basel) – Nüsken 56pen, Schüller 66; Vangsgaard 26
Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich) – Blackstenius 12, Holmberg 25, Rolfö 34pen, Hurtig 80; Brand 7
Quarter-final
France 1-1aet, 5-6pens Germany (Basel) – Geyoro 15pen, Nüsken 25
Semi-final record (final tournament only): W9 L1
2022: Germany 2-1 France (Milton Keynes)
2013: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Gothenburg)
2009: Germany 3-1 Norway (Helsinki)
2005: Germany 4-1 Finland
2001: Germany 1-0 Norway (Ulm)
1997: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Karlstad)
1995: England 2-6agg Germany (England 1-4 Germany, Germany 2-1 England)
1993: Italy 1-1aet, 4-3pens Germany (Rimini)
1991: Germany 3-0 Italy (Frederikshavn)
1989: West Germany 1-1aet, 4-3pens Italy (Siegen)
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)
Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, third place
2024 Olympics: Third place
2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 winners (through to finals)
Coach: Christian Wück
Key fact
Germany are into a record 11th semi-final, all in the last 12 editions.
Spain
Qualifying
Group A2 winners: W7-0a vs Belgium, W3-1h vs Czechia, W2-0a vs Denmark, W3-2h vs Denmark, L1-2a vs Czechia, W2-0h vs Belgium
Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3
Group B winners
Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern) – Esther González 2, 43, Vicky 7, Alexia 41, Martin-Prieto 90+3
Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun) – Alexia 22, 86, Paredes 39, Esther González 52, Mariona 61, Pina 81; Vanhaevermaet 24, Eurlings 50
Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern) – Oliviero 10; Athenea 14, Patri 49, Esther González 90+1
Quarter-final
Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Bern) – Athenea 66, Pina 71
Semi-final record): W0 L1
1997: Italy 2-1 Spain (Lillestrøm)
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, winners
2024 Olympics: Fourth place
2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 winners (through to finals)
Coach: Montse Tomé
Key fact
The reigning world champions were the first team to score five goals in both their opening two games at a Women's EURO and equalled England's record of 14 goals in a single group. They then beat Switzerland to win their first-ever Women's EURO finals knockout game; two years ago Spain got their first major tournament knockout victory of any sort in the World Cup round of 16, also against Switzerland, and went on to lift the trophy.