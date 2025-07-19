Women's EURO 2025 semi-finalists: England-Italy, Germany-Spain

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-finals line-up are now set as England play Italy in Geneva on Tuesday and Germany face Spain on Wednesday in Zurich.

We introduce the four contenders aiming to face off next Sunday in Basel for the title.

England are unbeaten in their last five matches with Italy, all friendlies, with four of them wins, the most recent 5-1 in February 2024 in Spain, Lauren Hemp scoring twice.

However, in six competitive meetings Italy have won five and drawn one. In their last competitive encounter, Italy beat England 2-1 in the Women's EURO 2009 group stage. Italy also defeated England 6-2 on aggregate in the 1993 quarter-finals, and 2-1 in the 1987 third-place play-off.

Women's EURO highlights: Sweden 2-2 England (2-3 on pens)

Qualifying

Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden, W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden

Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3

Group D runners-up

France 2-1 England (Zurich) – Katoto 36, Baltimore 39; Walsh 87

England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich) – James 22, 60, Stanway 45+2, Toone 67

England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen) – Stanway 13pen, Toone 21, Hemp 40, Russo 44, Mead 72, Beever-Jones 89; Cain 76

Quarter-final

Sweden 2-2aet, 2-3pens England (Zurich) – Asllani 3, Blackstenius 25; Bronze 79, Agyemang 81

Semi-final record: W3 L3

2022: England 4-0 Sweden (Sheffield)

2017: Netherlands 3-0 England (Enschede)

2009: England 2-1aet Netherlands (Tampere)

1995: England 2-6agg Germany (England 1-4 Germany, Germany 2-1 England)

1987: Sweden 3-2aet England (Moss)﻿

1984: England 3-1agg Denmark (England 2-1 Denmark, Denmark 0-1 England)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 runners-up

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Key fact

Wiegman has triumphed at the last two Women's EUROs – with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, though both times as hosts and with a perfect winning record. In her four previous EUROs and World Cups with both countries, her side has at least made the final every time.

Women's EURO 2025 highlights: Norway 1-2 Italy

Qualifying

Group A1 winners: W2-0h vs Netherlands, L1-2a vs Finland, D0-0a vs Norway, D1-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Netherlands, W4-0h vs Finland

Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3

Group B runners-up

Belgium 0-1 Italy (Sion) – Caruso 44

Portugal 1-1 Italy (Geneva) – Diana Gomes 89; Girelli 70

Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern) – Oliviero 10; Athenea 14, Patri 49, Esther González 90+1

Quarter-final

Norway 1-2 Italy (Geneva) – Hegerberg 66; Girelli 50, 90

Semi-final record : W2 L4

1997: Italy 2-1 Spain (Lillestrøm)

1993: Italy 1-1aet, 4-3pens Germany (Rimini)

1991: Germany 3-0 Italy (Frederikshavn)

1989: West Germany 1-1aet, 4-3pens Italy (Siegen)

1987: Norway 2-0 Italy (Oslo)

1984: Italy 3-5agg Sweden (Italy 2-3 Sweden, Sweden 2-1 Italy)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up

Coach: Andrea Soncin

﻿Key fact

Italy's win against Norway was only their second major-tournament knockout victory since the Women's EURO 1997 semi-final defeat of Spain (the other a 2-0 win against China in the 2019 World Cup round of 16).

Germany are unbeaten in eight meetings with Spain, winning five and drawing three, with the goal count 18-3. Germany beat Spain 1-0 for 2024 Olympic bronze, 2-0 in the Women's EURO 2022 group stage and 1-0 in the same round of the 2019 World Cup.

When in their first competitive meeting, Spain came back from two down to get a last-gasp 2-2 qualifying draw in Motril in November 2011, thereby ending Germany's 38-game winning run in UEFA European Women's Championship fixtures that had lasted 12 years.

Highlights: France 1-1 Germany (5-6 pens)

Qualifying

Group A4 winners: W3-2a vs Austria, W3-1h vs Iceland, W4-1h vs Poland, W3-1a vs Poland, L0-3a vs Iceland, W4-0h vs Austria

Top scorer: Lea Schüller 6

Group C winners/runners-up

Germany 2-0 Poland (St.Gallen) – Brand 52, Schüller 66

Germany 2-1 Denmark (Basel) – Nüsken 56pen, ﻿Schüller 66; Vangsgaard 26

Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich) – Blackstenius 12, Holmberg 25, Rolfö 34pen, Hurtig 80; Brand 7

Quarter-final

France 1-1aet, 5-6pens Germany (Basel) – Geyoro 15pen, Nüsken 25

Semi-final record (final tournament only): W9 L1

2022: Germany 2-1 France (Milton Keynes)

2013: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Gothenburg)

2009: Germany 3-1 Norway (Helsinki)﻿

2005: Germany 4-1 Finland

2001: Germany 1-0 Norway (Ulm)﻿

1997: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Karlstad)﻿

1995: England 2-6agg Germany (England 1-4 Germany, Germany 2-1 England)﻿

1993: Italy 1-1aet, 4-3pens Germany (Rimini)﻿

1991: Germany 3-0 Italy (Frederikshavn)

1989: West Germany 1-1aet, 4-3pens Italy (Siegen)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, third place

2024 Olympics: Third place

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 winners (through to finals)

Coach: Christian Wück

Key fact

Germany are into a record 11th semi-final, all in the last 12 editions.

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Switzerland

Qualifying

Group A2 winners: W7-0a vs Belgium, W3-1h vs Czechia, W2-0a vs Denmark, W3-2h vs Denmark, L1-2a vs Czechia, W2-0h vs Belgium

Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3

Group B winners

Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern) – Esther González 2, 43, Vicky 7, Alexia 41, Martin-Prieto 90+3

Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun) – Alexia 22, 86, Paredes 39, Esther González 52, Mariona 61, Pina 81; Vanhaevermaet 24, Eurlings 50

Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern) – Oliviero 10; Athenea 14, Patri 49, Esther González 90+1

Quarter-final

Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Bern) – Athenea 66, Pina 71

Semi-final record): W0 L1

1997: Italy 2-1 Spain (Lillestrøm)

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, winners

2024 Olympics: Fourth place

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 winners (through to finals)

Coach: Montse Tomé

Key fact

The reigning world champions were the first team to score five goals in both their opening two games at a Women's EURO and equalled England's record of 14 goals in a single group. They then beat Switzerland to win their first-ever Women's EURO finals knockout game; two years ago Spain got their first major tournament knockout victory of any sort in the World Cup round of 16, also against Switzerland, and went on to lift the trophy.