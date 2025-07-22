Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Germany vs Spain semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-final between Germany and Spain.

Women's EURO 2025: Germany and Spain in semi-final showdown

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-final between Germany and Spain.

Match at a glance

When: Wednesday 23 July (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
What: UEFA Women's EURO semi-final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Germany vs Spain on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

For all their success in recent years, world champions Spain have never reached a Women's EURO final. Indeed, this will be just their second semi-final – and first since 1997 – but Montse Tomé's side have made steady progress so far in Switzerland, winning all three group games before goals from Athenea and Clàudia Pina capped a dominant performance against the hosts in the last eight.

Germany had to dig extremely deep to keep their own bid for a ninth European title alive. Reduced to ten players after just 13 minutes against France following Kathrin Hendrich's dismissal, Christian Wück's charges fell behind shortly after but equalised through Sjoeke Nüsken before Ann-Katrin Berger's penalty shoot-out heroics. Both Hendrich and Nüsken are suspended for their biggest test yet, as is Spain's Laia Aleixandri.

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Germany 2-0 Spain
Don't forget your Fantasy team!

Predicted team line-ups

Germany: Berger; Wamser, Kleinherne, Minge, Knaak, Kett; Brand, Lohmann, Senss, Bühl; Hoffmann
Suspended: Hendrich, Nüsken

Spain: Cata Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Méndez, Olga; Bonmatí, Patri, Alexia; Pina, Mariona, Esther
Suspended: Aleixandri

Reporters' views

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter
Having overcome France in the most dramatic of fashions, Germany now face perhaps the toughest test of all in reigning world champions Spain. Their memorable quarter-final victory came at a cost, however, as they lost defender Sarai Linder to an ankle injury.

With just four days to recover and reset, they will need to quickly put the focus on finding ways to break down a fearsome Spanish side. However, Germany have shown that they have the mental strength to fight their way back into any match, which is exactly why you should never count them out.

Women's EURO 2025: Every Germany goal so far

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter
Spain have already made history by reaching their first UEFA Women's EURO semi-final in almost three decades. They have never beaten Germany, the tournament's dominant force, but this team is exciting; they have a clear identity, play attractive football and have a squad where everyone contributes.

Aitana Bonmatí, arguably the world's best player and quarter-final Player of the Match, leads with brilliance. Laia Aleixandri is the only player absent through suspension. The challenge is enormous, but so is the belief in a team determined to make history.

Women's EURO 2025: Spain's road to the semi-finals

What the coaches say

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "I can already promise that we will give Spain a tough battle, just as they will fight us with everything they have. Then we'll see who comes out on top in the end. I think [the win against France] will give us another huge mental boost. The girls really wanted to prove what they're made of and that we can overcome such setbacks and come back."

Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "The team has made history. These players are destined for greatness. Our [quarter-final] performance was very good against a [Switzerland] team playing at home, which we knew would be a challenge. We managed to keep a clean sheet, which was one of our goals. We're in the semi-finals – objective accomplished."

Download the official app
© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Selected for you

Semi-final players to watch
Live 22/07/2025

Semi-final players to watch

We profile four players looking to inspire their teams to the Basel final.
Meet the last four
Live 22/07/2025

Meet the last four

England, Italy, Germany and Spain remain in contention to lift the trophy in Basel on 27 July.
Predicted starting line-ups
Live 22/07/2025

Predicted starting line-ups

womenseuro.com's reporting team predict the line-ups for every side's next game.
How Germany pulled together against France
Live 20/07/2025

How Germany pulled together against France

The UEFA Technical Observer Group reflects on the defensive organisation, intelligent teamwork and superb goalkeeping that helped ten-player Germany earn a semi-final spot.