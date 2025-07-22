Germany vs Spain semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-final between Germany and Spain.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 23 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

What: UEFA Women's EURO semi-final

What do you need to know?

For all their success in recent years, world champions Spain have never reached a Women's EURO final. Indeed, this will be just their second semi-final – and first since 1997 – but Montse Tomé's side have made steady progress so far in Switzerland, winning all three group games before goals from Athenea and Clàudia Pina capped a dominant performance against the hosts in the last eight.

Germany had to dig extremely deep to keep their own bid for a ninth European title alive. Reduced to ten players after just 13 minutes against France following Kathrin Hendrich's dismissal, Christian Wück's charges fell behind shortly after but equalised through Sjoeke Nüsken before Ann-Katrin Berger's penalty shoot-out heroics. Both Hendrich and Nüsken are suspended for their biggest test yet, as is Spain's Laia Aleixandri.

Predicted team line-ups

Germany: Berger; Wamser, Kleinherne, Minge, Knaak, Kett; Brand, Lohmann, Senss, Bühl; Hoffmann

Suspended: Hendrich, Nüsken

Spain: Cata Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Méndez, Olga; Bonmatí, Patri, Alexia; Pina, Mariona, Esther

Suspended: Aleixandri

Reporters' views

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Having overcome France in the most dramatic of fashions, Germany now face perhaps the toughest test of all in reigning world champions Spain. Their memorable quarter-final victory came at a cost, however, as they lost defender Sarai Linder to an ankle injury.

With just four days to recover and reset, they will need to quickly put the focus on finding ways to break down a fearsome Spanish side. However, Germany have shown that they have the mental strength to fight their way back into any match, which is exactly why you should never count them out.

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter

Spain have already made history by reaching their first UEFA Women's EURO semi-final in almost three decades. They have never beaten Germany, the tournament's dominant force, but this team is exciting; they have a clear identity, play attractive football and have a squad where everyone contributes.

Aitana Bonmatí, arguably the world's best player and quarter-final Player of the Match, leads with brilliance. Laia Aleixandri is the only player absent through suspension. The challenge is enormous, but so is the belief in a team determined to make history.

What the coaches say

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "I can already promise that we will give Spain a tough battle, just as they will fight us with everything they have. Then we'll see who comes out on top in the end. I think [the win against France] will give us another huge mental boost. The girls really wanted to prove what they're made of and that we can overcome such setbacks and come back."

Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "The team has made history. These players are destined for greatness. Our [quarter-final] performance was very good against a [Switzerland] team playing at home, which we knew would be a challenge. We managed to keep a clean sheet, which was one of our goals. We're in the semi-finals – objective accomplished."

