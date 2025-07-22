Old habits die hard for youthful Germany at Women's EURO 2025

Due to injuries and suspensions, coach Christian Wück has been unable to name an unchanged Germany team in any of their UEFA Women's EURO 2025 games, but his inexperienced side have proved to be masters of rolling with the punches.

Of their 20 outfield players in Switzerland, half are appearing in their first Women's EURO, but all seem to be handling the pressure as Germany chase their ninth European title. "Players come in to play their first minutes of the tournament and slot in seamlessly," said defender Rebecca Knaak, who made her tournament debut in the opening match against Poland.

When talismanic captain Giulia Gwinn went down with a knee injury in that game, Germany's hopes of once again challenging for the title were dealt a massive blow. Gwinn's were big boots for 21-year-old Carlotta Wamser to fill, but fill them she did, providing an assist on what was her Women's EURO debut.

Wamser suffered a setback when she was shown a red card in Germany's final group game, against Sweden that meant she was suspended for the quarter-final meeting with France. Up stepped Franziska Kett, 20, repaying Wück's faith with a performance that caught the eye of the UEFA Technical Observers.

Germany's indomitable spirit was never more evident than in that epic last-eight tie against France. Down to ten players after Kathrin Hendrich's early dismissal, Germany regrouped and held out for over 100 minutes. Once it went to penalties, it felt like victory was written in the stars.

That was a measure of Germany's strength in depth for Giovanna Hoffmann, another debutant who has made her mark. "It proves that we need every single player and that we're 100% convinced that everyone has the ability to impact a game for us," the striker told womenseuro.com. "We have several players in our squad who can make a difference and they all bring different qualities on to the pitch. We can rely on each and every one of them."

"I have a lot of respect for every player in our squad and for how everyone gets stuck in and gives it their all, regardless of how much playing time they've had," added Knaak. "Each of us is here because we've earned our place. We all have individual strengths, and our aim as a team is that everyone should get to showcase themselves." Mighty Spain are next up, but with that spirit, there could be no stopping Germany.