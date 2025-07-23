Germany 0-1 Spain (aet) highlights: Aitana Bonmatí brilliance decides Women's EURO 2025 semi-final

Aitana Bonmatí's swerving finish deep in extra time sent Spain into Sunday's UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final against England after a stubborn injury-hit Germany side so nearly took this last-four tie all the way in Zurich.

Spain, in the semi-finals for the first time in 28 years, had never previously made a Women's EURO decider, or for that matter beaten Germany. But the reigning FIFA Women's World Cup and UEFA Women's Nations League champions made their superiority count after the latest epic tie of these finals.

What happened?

With Sjoeke Nüsken and Kathrin Hendrich suspended and Sarai Linder having joined Germany captain Giulia Gwinn on the injury list, summer Real Madrid signing and veteran of the 2013 champion squad Sara Däbritz came into the midfield with Janina Minge pushed forward from the back four, while starting in defence were Sophia Kleinherne and, returning from her quarter-final ban, Carlotta Wamser. María Méndez came into the Spain defence in the absence of suspended Laia Aleixandri.

Ann-Katrin Berger, Germany's hero against France, so nearly set up an early goal when her long ball sent Klara Bühl clear, but she dragged her shot past the post. And Berger was soon into her goalkeeping rhythm with a superb reaction save to tip over Gotham FC club-mate Esther González's half-volley.

Spain, though, were gradually taking full control of possession and territory, pushing Germany's latest new-look defence deep into their box. Still, Germany were keen to counter and a mazy Jule Brand dribble created an opening but Giovanna Hoffmann, continuing up front in preference to Lea Schüller, mis-kicked.

But most of the play was at the Germany end, with one crossed Clàudia Pina free-kick flicked towards goal by Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes so close to a finishing header. Paredes did get her head to a Pina corner, the ball looping on to the post and Esther trying an overhead kick from the rebound, which went over.

Esther González tries the spectacular for Spain against Germany Getty Images

As time ran out in the first half, Berger denied Mariona Caldentey, and in the sole added minute, the Germany goalkeeper first saved from Esther one-on-one, then later kept out a Pina shot.

Berger was soon into the action after the break, bravely smothering as Ona Batlle closed in on goal. Bonmatí picked up the ball in the box and displayed some trademark trickery, but this time it was Kleinherne who was in the way.

Cata Coll was caused into action to deny Bühl, set up by a clever Hoffmann pass. Now Spain turned to Salma Paralluelo, but still Germany defended with grit and energy despite wave after wave of attacks from the world champions, who also introduced Athenea.

For a moment though it seemed Bühl had won it for Germany, her low curled free-kick going just wide and rebounding off the advertising hoarding on to the net, causing hearts to leap around the crowd. As the game entered added time, Paralluelo tried a flicked back-heel from Olga Carmona's cross but the effort was blocked and shortly afterwards the forward so nearly connected with Athenea's centre.

Germany then nearly prevented extra time, but Cata Coll first kept out Bühl's deflected shot as it threatened to creep in, then saved Wamser's follow-up. Both teams had early chances in extra time but there was then a blow for Germany as Kleinherne, so impressive after being pressed into action in the reshuffle early in the France quarter-final, was forced off by injury.

It seemed Germany were holding out, but as the heavens began to open over the stadium, Bonmatí had the Spain fans singing in the rain. Athenea's ball played her in on the right of the box and Bonmatí surprised Berger with a powerful, swerving shot inside her near post.

Now Schüller was introduced and a thunderous shot from distance forced Cata Coll into a diving save. Time ran out for Germany, though, and Spain will now hope to repeat their victory against England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)

"Bonmatí showed all her class with her goal – a brilliant feint and a determined finish that sent Spain through to their first-ever final at a Women's EURO."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "I feel totally happy, as it was a hard game. We knew it would be – that it would be very competitive and that we needed a special mindset to face Germany, a very powerful team. We managed to beat Germany for the first time, so we are super happy. We think about all the time invested by the players and staff; there are many emotions.

"My list was ready with the five players [for a penalty shoot-out] even before the game. But inside myself I was always confident in my team. We went through the mill, but you have to reach this level to understand what this is, and we managed it. The players knew how to do it. Germany are a very strong team with transitions, as we saw late in the game; we knew about that, and we wanted the team together in a block. Congratulations to my players and the staff for an excellent job."

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "We are very disappointed. Congratulations to Spain; they proved again what quality players they have. For the neutral, it was good to see how they passed the ball and the individual qualities they have – well done to them and good luck in the final.

"We can be proud of how we played, and we created euphoria in the stadiums. I hoped many people would turn up, but I never expected so many people to turn up to support the players. The players became great celebrities in a way, and we are happy we could pay back the fans for the effort they made."

Aitana Bonmatí, Player of the Match: "Today I feel we wrote history again. For the first time we are in a Women’s EURO final, and we had not beaten Germany before. We feel proud to be part of this generation, winning so many things. We will be grateful for that in the future; we will enjoy that, but now we have to start thinking about England."

[On her goal] "With the technical team, the analysts and the goalkeeping coach, we studied Berger, and we realised sometimes she left the near post free, so I didn’t think twice – I didn’t want it to go to penalties."

Irene Paredes, Spain captain: "It’s incredible; we’re making history. This is what we wanted. It’s been tough, but we’re in the final.

"We’re at a great moment in our history; we’ve been wanting to get here for many years. It’s not always easy; today was tough."

Reporters' views

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Germany bow out of the competition with their heads held high, having pushed another top team all the way to extra time. Christian Wück’s side have managed to thrill an entire nation with their hard-fought and passionate performances in the knockout stages, in the absence of several key players. There will be disappointment, but the spirit and togetherness they have developed will serve them well going forward.

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter

Spain secure their place in Sunday's final in style! Aitana Bonmatí delivers once again to end La Roja's long winless run against Germany and confirm their evolution into a team capable of overcoming any challenge. From patience in possession to relentless pressing and individual brilliance, Spain proved they can win even the toughest contests.

Key stats

Spain are into their first Women's EURO final. This is the only one of UEFA's current national-team tournaments (women or men, senior or youth, football or futsal) that they have not won.

Spain beat Germany for the first time in their nine meetings (having lost five and drawn three).

Bonmatí is Spain's tenth different scorer of these finals, one fewer than final opponents England (who set a new record of 11 yesterday when Chloe Kelly struck).

For the first time, four matches in a single Women's EURO have gone to extra time. It also the first time both semi-finals have gone beyond 90 minutes.

Germany were in a record 11th semi-final and lost at this stage for only the second time.

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) – 11 points

Ona Batlle (Spain) – 9

Olga (Spain) – 8

Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) – 8

Line-ups

Germany: Berger; Wamser, Kleinherne (Lohmann 97), Knaak, Kett; Senss (Schüller 114), Däbritz (Dallmann 64), Minge; Brand, Hoffmann (Cerci 86), Bühl

Spain: Cata Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Méndez, Olga; Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas; Mariona (Martin-Prieto 103), Esther González (Paralluelo 68), Pina (Athenea 77)