England coach Sarina Wiegman dancing to her own tune at Women's EURO 2025

"When I heard it for the first time, I was very surprised, but it shows how much we are connected with our fans." Sarina Wiegman is referring to the song Tequila by the Champs, the upbeat rock-and-roll classic England fans have been singing in stadiums and on the streets of Switzerland, substituting the title word for "Sarina".

The England coach even joined in herself when her players sang it in a celebratory squad circle after beating Italy 2-1 in extra time to reach the final. The affectionate chant reflects the respect and gratitude England fans feel towards the first coach to have led the Lionesses to silverware three years ago, and since then to two further major tournament finals.

Women's EURO highlights: England 2-1 Italy (AET)

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 has not been straightforward for Wiegman's team, with England losing their opening match to France and needing to turn around deficits late on in their quarter and semi-final ties. But the journey is one she has enjoyed.

"It's been exciting, intense and I've loved to work with the team," she tells womenseuro.com. "I think the team has been amazing. The togetherness, the hard work, the responses, the setbacks – of course, not only the France game but also setbacks during games and coming back from that. It's just amazing how the team has done. Although it has been very intense, I've really enjoyed it too."

Women's EURO 2025's key promotional message is the 'Summit of Emotions' – incorporating both the mountainous landscape of Switzerland and football's ability to deliver the complete spectrum of human emotions. Wiegman has certainly experienced that full range during England's rollercoaster journey to the final, saying she has felt "everything – joy, sadness, disappointment, excitement. I always had the belief, but there were also hard-to-believe moments."

England vs Spain: Previous Women's EURO meetings

England's Football Association CEO, Mark Bullingham, has said Wiegman "always looks like the coolest person in the stadium, and I have no doubt that helps at critical moments". Indeed, her shrewd substitutions have turned games around at this tournament. Michelle Agyemang has twice come off the bench to score equalisers when the Lionesses have been on the brink of elimination, and Chloe Kelly's introductions have brought assists and composure from the penalty spot.

Now the Lionesses face Spain, the team that beat them in the FIFA Women's World Cup final two years ago. "I think that both teams have so much respect for each other," the England coach explains.

"They are good on the ball, so I expect they'll have the ball a little bit more, but we have played games where we've had a certain amount of ball possession too. We're just preparing as well as possible. We have to defend really well and try to harm them at other moments."

Women's EURO 2025: England and Spain in final showdown

Finals are familiar occasions for Wiegman, whose teams have featured in the past five Women's EURO and World Cup deciders – one of each with her native Netherlands, whom she led to the European title in 2017, before she joined England in 2021 and repeated the feat a year later.

In Switzerland, the Dutch coach has broken new ground as the first person to coach in 16 Women's EURO games and, if England win Sunday's final, she will become the only coach to have won 14 games in the competition.

What would it mean to her to lift the Women's EURO trophy for a third tournament in a row? "It means a lot for England, it means a lot for the team, it means a lot for everyone who's involved, so it also means a lot for me."