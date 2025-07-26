England vs Spain Women's EURO 2025 final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final between England and Spain.

Match at a glance When: Sunday 27 July (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel

What: UEFA Women's EURO final

What do you need to know?

England's route to their first title in 2022 was, on the whole, a steady march of six games, six wins and only two conceded. Their title defence has been anything but, a rollercoaster that saw them lose their opener to France, bounce back with impressive wins against Netherlands and Wales, then trail Sweden and Italy deep into their knockout games. Somehow, though, Sarina Wiegman's side and their well-stocked bench keep finding a way, their 11 different scorers in this tournament a Women's EURO record.

Spain, meanwhile, have been impressive from the off, scoring a record-equalling 14 goals in three group stage games as they comfortably topped their section. La Roja have found things a bit trickier in the knockouts, but still progressed past hosts Switzerland and 2022 runners-up Germany to reach a first-ever UEFA Women's EURO final. The 1-0 defeat of Lionesses in the 2023 World Cup final may give Spain a small psychological boost, as they look to add yet another trophy to go along with their 2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League title. These teams met twice earlier this year in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League, England winning 1-0 at Wembley in February but Spain overturning a half-time deficit to prevail 2-1 in Barcelona last month to qualify for the finals.

Possible starting line-ups

England: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Morgan, Greenwood; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; James, Russo, Hemp

Spain: Cata Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Olga; Bonmatí, Patri, Alexia; Mariona, Pina, Esther González

Reporters' views

Faye Hackwell, England reporter

England's journey to the final has been anything but straightforward; late equalisers, a nail-biting penalty shoot-out and bouncing back emphatically from defeat in their opening game have all been written into a thrilling script. The Lionesses now have the chance to retain their title in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. Recent meetings between these sides have been close, so expect drama, tension, impactful substitutions, and to see an England team that, in the words of Lucy Bronze, "fights until the end".

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter

This generation of La Roja stars is breaking barriers, reaching their first continental final with a strong ambition to win. With Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí, both past Ballon d'Or winners, as key players, and practically every member of the squad contributing, Spain have shown talent, unity and commitment to get this far. Their greatest strength is enjoying the game and believing until the last minute. The challenge is huge, but their conviction to make history is greater.

What the coaches and players say

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "I think that both teams have so much respect for each other. They are good on the ball, so I expect they'll have the ball a little bit more, but we have played games where we've had a certain amount of ball possession too. We are just preparing as well as possible. We have to defend really well and try to harm them at other moments."

Leah Williamson, England captain: "We didn't do exactly what we were meant to in the semi; there's no time for that [in the final]. We love that the fans support us and want them to have a good time. The fans in the stadium are definitely getting their money's worth and at home I hope everybody's enjoying themselves. Stick with us. The stakes just keep getting higher."

Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "It's an incredible joy to be in the final. I'm very happy for the players, the staff, and everything we are building here in Switzerland. Now, it's time to recover. We'll start looking at England more closely, although our analysts have already been watching them live and studying their performance at this EURO. We're going to dive deeper into their game, and we're going all in."

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain midfielder: "For the first time, we are in a Women's EURO final. We feel proud to be part of this generation, winning so many things. We will be grateful for that in the future; we will enjoy that, but now we have to start thinking about England. We have faced their players many times. We know them and they know us, so we want to prepare as well as possible."