UEFA Women's EURO 2029 is heading to Germany!

UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 will be hosted by eight-time champions Germany after the DFB’s bid was chosen by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Germany was selected as hosts following a process that also included a bid from the Polish Football Association and a joint bid from the associations of Denmark and Sweden.

"I want to sincerely thank all three bid delegations for their tireless work and commitment throughout the process. Each bid showcased vision and exceptional teamwork between national associations, governments and local experts, all inspired by the benchmark set by Switzerland last summer," said UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin. "Congratulations to Germany – we look forward to an unforgettable tournament in the summer of 2029!"

The German delegation celebrate their winning bid at UEFA headquarters

Germany has hosted the tournament twice before, most recently in 2001, with the DFB now set to complete the hat-trick in four years' time.

“We are proud and delighted to host UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, and we thank UEFA for its trust and confidence," said DFB president Bernd Neuendorf, who made Germany's bid presentation alongside legendary striker Alexandra Popp. "Organising such an important tournament is an honour, but it also comes with a great responsibility. After a magnificent UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland, we aim to set new standards.

"We have every conviction that the tournament in Germany will attract more than one million fans. We look forward to celebrating a huge celebration of women’s football in the summer of 2029."

UEFA director for women's football, Nadine Kessler, was a Women's EURO champion with Germany as a player and believes the tournament is set to reach even greater levels following this year's edition in Switzerland, which welcomed a record 657,291 fans, with a further 412 million watching on television.

"The Women's EURO has grown into a magnet for women and girls to join the game and has risen to be one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, and is only getting bigger;" Kessler said. "Germany has everything it takes to host such an event and I am convinced that the love for football in this country will mean everyone will help to build the biggest stage possible."

Following the host appointment, which was decided in a vote on Wednesday, we look at the bid details and the landscape of the women’s game in Germany.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 venues Women’s EURO 2029 will be hosted across eight existing stadiums. Cologne Stadium (Cologne)

BVB Stadion Dortmund (Dortmund)

Düsseldorf Arena (Düsseldorf)

Frankfurt Arena (Frankfurt)

Niedersachsenstadion (Hanover)

Leipzig Stadium (Leipzig)

Munich Football Arena (Munich)

Wolfsburg Arena (Wolfsburg)

Six of these stadiums recently hosted UEFA EURO 2024 games, while all eight can accommodate a larger crowd than the 18,000 that attended the final won by Germany the last time the nation hosted a Women’s EURO in 2001.

Munich Football Arena will host the UEFA Women's EURO 2029 final UEFA via Getty Images

Bid vision and legacy

As hosts of EURO 2024, the DFB has significant recent tournament hosting experience and world-class infrastructure which will ensure Women’s EURO 2029 will reach new heights.

Heike Ullrich, DFB vice-president for women’s and girls’ football, said: "A dream come true. After 2001, we will once again host a Women’s EURO in Germany. From now on and into the summer of 2029, we will work all our energy to deliver a [tournament] that UEFA and the entire European football family can be proud of – because women’s football needs international growth and international collaboration. We’re ready – let’s do it together."

Women's EURO 2025: Impact in Switzerland

Women’s football in Germany

The German bid slogan was 'Together We Rise', but the country is a giant of the women’s game. Since the first UEFA Women’s Championship in 1984, the German national team has won the tournament eight times, including a run of five straight titles between 1995 and 2013. Meanwhile, German clubs have also won the UEFA Women’s Champions League nine times.

Germany last won UEFA Women's EURO in 2013 – their fifth straight title Getty Images

The future is bright, too, with youth female football growing fast across Germany as the DFB work hard to develop the game at its grassroots and elite levels.

Visibility and popularity are also on the rise. In the opening game of the 2025/2026 Bundesliga Frauen season, a new record attendance for a women’s club game was set as 57,762 spectators turned out to watch Bayern München beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0.