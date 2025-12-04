UEFA Women's EURO 2029 is heading to Germany!
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Article summary
We examine what we know so far about the tournament after the UEFA Executive Committee selected the German Football Association (DFB) as tournament hosts.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 will be hosted by eight-time champions Germany after the DFB’s bid was chosen by the UEFA Executive Committee.
Germany was selected as hosts following a process that also included a bid from the Polish Football Association and a joint bid from the associations of Denmark and Sweden.
"I want to sincerely thank all three bid delegations for their tireless work and commitment throughout the process. Each bid showcased vision and exceptional teamwork between national associations, governments and local experts, all inspired by the benchmark set by Switzerland last summer," said UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin. "Congratulations to Germany – we look forward to an unforgettable tournament in the summer of 2029!"
Germany has hosted the tournament twice before, most recently in 2001, with the DFB now set to complete the hat-trick in four years' time.
“We are proud and delighted to host UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, and we thank UEFA for its trust and confidence," said DFB president Bernd Neuendorf, who made Germany's bid presentation alongside legendary striker Alexandra Popp. "Organising such an important tournament is an honour, but it also comes with a great responsibility. After a magnificent UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland, we aim to set new standards.
"We have every conviction that the tournament in Germany will attract more than one million fans. We look forward to celebrating a huge celebration of women’s football in the summer of 2029."
"We have every conviction that the tournament in Germany will attract more than one million fans."
UEFA director for women's football, Nadine Kessler, was a Women's EURO champion with Germany as a player and believes the tournament is set to reach even greater levels following this year's edition in Switzerland, which welcomed a record 657,291 fans, with a further 412 million watching on television.
"The Women's EURO has grown into a magnet for women and girls to join the game and has risen to be one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, and is only getting bigger;" Kessler said. "Germany has everything it takes to host such an event and I am convinced that the love for football in this country will mean everyone will help to build the biggest stage possible."
"I am convinced that the love for football in this country will mean everyone will help to build the biggest stage possible."
Following the host appointment, which was decided in a vote on Wednesday, we look at the bid details and the landscape of the women’s game in Germany.
UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 venues
Women’s EURO 2029 will be hosted across eight existing stadiums.
Cologne Stadium (Cologne)
BVB Stadion Dortmund (Dortmund)
Düsseldorf Arena (Düsseldorf)
Frankfurt Arena (Frankfurt)
Niedersachsenstadion (Hanover)
Leipzig Stadium (Leipzig)
Munich Football Arena (Munich)
Wolfsburg Arena (Wolfsburg)
Six of these stadiums recently hosted UEFA EURO 2024 games, while all eight can accommodate a larger crowd than the 18,000 that attended the final won by Germany the last time the nation hosted a Women’s EURO in 2001.
Bid vision and legacy
As hosts of EURO 2024, the DFB has significant recent tournament hosting experience and world-class infrastructure which will ensure Women’s EURO 2029 will reach new heights.
Heike Ullrich, DFB vice-president for women’s and girls’ football, said: "A dream come true. After 2001, we will once again host a Women’s EURO in Germany. From now on and into the summer of 2029, we will work all our energy to deliver a [tournament] that UEFA and the entire European football family can be proud of – because women’s football needs international growth and international collaboration. We’re ready – let’s do it together."
Women’s football in Germany
The German bid slogan was 'Together We Rise', but the country is a giant of the women’s game. Since the first UEFA Women’s Championship in 1984, the German national team has won the tournament eight times, including a run of five straight titles between 1995 and 2013. Meanwhile, German clubs have also won the UEFA Women’s Champions League nine times.
The future is bright, too, with youth female football growing fast across Germany as the DFB work hard to develop the game at its grassroots and elite levels.
Visibility and popularity are also on the rise. In the opening game of the 2025/2026 Bundesliga Frauen season, a new record attendance for a women’s club game was set as 57,762 spectators turned out to watch Bayern München beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0.