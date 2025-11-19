UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 second-leg round-up: Sparta, Breidablik, Sporting comebacks as quarter-finals take shape

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals are taking shape as six of the round of 16 ties concluded on Wednesday with some dramatic turnarounds.

Young Boys won 3-0 at Sparta Praha last week and seemed set to be the first Swiss team to reach a UEFA women's club quarter-final. But in Bern, Sparta had wiped out their hosts' aggregate advantage within 36 minutes and then deep in added time Michaela Khýrová got her third of the night to send the Czech team through, the first time in any UEFA women's club competition a team have progressed after losing a home leg by three goals or more.

Breidablik also had to overturn a deficit away from home after losing 1-0 against Fortuna Hjørring in Iceland, and the Danish side had increased that aggregate advantage to 3-0 early in the second half of the return. But Breidablik then started to turn the tie and an own goal deep in added time forced an additional 30 minutes, in which 17-year-old substitute Edith Kristín Kristjánsdóttir gave the visitors victory.

Sporting CP also went through in extra time against Glasgow City; Telma Encarnação, who equalised in the first leg, did the same for a second 1-1 draw in regulation and then struck again in the 100th minute as her side went to to win 3-1 on the night. Häcken are through to play Breidablik after ending Inter's debut European season with a 0-0 draw in Italy to progress 1-0 overall.

Sporting CP celebrate their win over Glasgow City UEFA via Getty Images

Austria Wien are Sparta's quarter-final opponents, beating Anderlecht 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate. Nordsjælland ensured Danish presence in the last eight, winning 4-0 at Mura having already beaten them 1-0 at home.

The other two ties are decided on Thursday. Four-time European champions Eintracht Frankfurt defend a 2-1 lead at PSV Eindhoven with Nordsjælland awaiting the winners, while Hammarby hold a 3-1 adavantage as they host Ajax for the right to face Sporting CP.

Every round in the new competition is contested as a set of two-legged knockout ties, including the final on 25/26 April and 2/3 May, with the bracket already set.

Women's Europa Cup round of 16 second legs

Wednesday 19 November

Young Boys 0-4 Sparta Praha (agg: 3-4)

Fortuna Hjørring 2-4 Breidablik (aet, agg: 3-4)

Mura 0-4 Nordsjælland (agg: 0-5)

Inter 0-1 Häcken (agg: 0-1)

Austria Wien 2-1 Anderlecht (agg: 3-1)

Sporting CP 3-1 Glasgow City (aet, agg: 4-2)

Thursday 20 November

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30, first leg: 2-1)

Hammarby vs Ajax (19:00, first leg: 3-1)

All times CET