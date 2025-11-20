UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals: Meet the contenders

The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-final line-up is set, with the ties to be played on 11/12 and 18/19 February.

We profile the eight contenders, with the bracket laid out until the inaugural two-legged final.

Women's Europa Cup knockout bracket Quarter-finals (11/12 & 18/19 February)

Sparta Praha vs Austria Wien

Sporting CP vs Hammarby ﻿

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nordsjælland

Häcken vs Breidablik Semi-finals (24/25 March & 1/2 April)

1: Sparta Praha / Austria Wien vs Sporting CP / Hammarby ﻿

2: Eintracht Frankfurt / Nordsjælland vs Häcken / Breidablik Final (25 or 26 April & 2 or 3 May)

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 First named team at home in first leg

TEAM GUIDE AT A GLANCE

Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners.

Breidablik, Häcken and Sparta have all previously reached the last eight of the Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup.

Breidablik, Frankfurt, Häcken and Hammarby all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons.

Austria Wien, Hammarby, Nordsjælland and Sporting CP are in the quarter-finals of a UEFA women's competition for the first time.

SPARTA PRAHA VS AUSTRIA WIEN

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 18

How they qualified for Europe: Czech runners-up

Road to quarter-finals

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: Semi-finals 4-4aet h, 4-3pens vs Nordsjælland; Final 1-5 h vs Roma

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-0agg vs Ferencváros (0-0 h, 5-0 a)

Round of 16: 4-3agg vs Young Boys (0-3 h, 4-0 a)

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 1

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2005/06)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup quarter-final record: W0 L1

2005/06: 0-2agg vs Djurgården (0-2 h, 0-0 a)

Domestic honours: 33 x league champions (including Czechoslovakia), 10 x cup winners

In the round of 16 against Young Boys, Sparta became the first team in UEFA women's club competition history to win a tie after losing a home first leg by three goals or more.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): N/A

How they qualified for Europe: Austrian runners-up

Road to quarter-finals

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: Semi-finals 2-0 h vs Glasgow City; Final 3-0 h vs FC Minsk

Third qualifying round: 0-2agg vs Paris FC (0-0 a, 0-2 h)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 3-3agg, 5-3pens vs Slavia Praha (1-2 a, 2-1aet h)

Round of 16: 3-1agg vs Anderlecht (1-0 a, 2-1 h)

Last season: Not in UEFA competition

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Qualifying group (2001/02 as USC Landhaus)



Domestic honours: 12 x league champions (all as Landhaus), 11 x cup winners (all as Landhaus)

FK Austria Wien entered a partnership with USC Landhaus in 2015 and are in Europe for the first time since qualifying under their current name, which they took in 2021. They are only the second Austrian quarter-finalists in UEFA women's competition, after Neulengbach in the 2013/14 Champions League.

SPORTING CP VS HAMMARBY

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 61

How they qualified for Europe: Portuguese runners-up

Road to quarter-finals

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 2-3agg vs Roma (2-1 a, 0-2 h)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-2agg vs Rosengård (3-0 h, 2-2 a)

Round of 16: 4-2agg vs Glasgow City (1-1 a, 3-1aet h)

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 2

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Qualifying round 2 (2024/25)



Domestic honours: 2 x league champions, 3 x cup winners

Sporting CP are only the second Portuguese quarter-finalists in UEFA women's competition, after Benfica in the 2023/24 Champions League.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 51

How they qualified for Europe: Swedish third place

Road to quarter-finals

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: Semi-finals 5-4 h vs Metalist 1925; Final 0-1 h vs Manchester United

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-2agg vs Brann (4-1 h, 1-1 a)

Round of 16: 6-2agg vs Ajax (3-1 a, 3-1 h)

Last season: Women's Champions League group stage

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Group stage (2024/25)



Domestic honours: 2 x league champions, 4 x cup winners

Hammarby beat 2023/24 quarter-finalists Benfica to qualify for the 2024/25 Women's Champions League group stage on their European debut, the home leg of that tie attracting 12,062 – a qualifying record crowd until beaten by Brann vs Man Utd this season. They also knocked out another 2023/24 Champions League quarter-finalist in Ajax to reach this round.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT VS NORDSJÆLLAND

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 31

How they qualified for Europe: German third place

Road to quarter-finals

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 1-5agg vs Real Madrid (1-2 h, 0-3 a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-0agg vs Slovácko (4-0 h, 1-0 a)

Round of 16: 5-2agg vs PSV Eindhoven (2-1 a, 3-1 h)

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 1

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Winners (2001/02, 2005/06, 2007/08, 2014/15 all as FFC Frankfurt)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup quarter-final record: W8 L2

2015/16: 1-1agg, 5-4pens vs Rosengård (1-0 a, 0-1 aet h)

2014/15: 12-0agg vs Bristol Academy (5-0 a, 7-0 h)

2011/12: 3-1agg vs Rosengård (0-1 a, 3-0 h)

2008/09: 1-5agg vs Duisburg (1-3 h, 0-2 a)

2007/08: 2-1agg vs Rossiyanka (0-0 a, 2-1 h)

2006/07: 4-4agg, lost on away goals vs Kolbotn (1-2 a, 3-2h)

2005/06: 4-2agg vs Arsenal (1-1 a, 3-1 h)

2003/04: 7-2agg vs Fulham (3-1 h, 4-1 a)

2002/03: 10-0agg vs HJK Helsinki (2-0 a, 8-0 h)

2001/02: 5-1agg vs Odense (3-0 a, 2-1 h)

Domestic honours: 7 x league champions (as FFC Frankfurt), 9 x cup winners (as FFC Frankfurt)

Only OL Lyonnes have won more UEFA women's club titles than Frankfurt, who joined up with Eintracht in 2020. Their UEFA Women's Cup victories included the inaugural edition of 2001/02 plus wins in two-legged finals in 2005/06 and 2007/08.

2015 Women's Champions League final highlights: Frankfurt 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 93

How they qualified for Europe: Danish runners-up

Road to quarter-finals

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: Semi-final 4-4aet a, 3-4pens vs Sparta Praha; Third-place match 4-2 n vs Aktobe

Women's Europa Cup

First qualifying round: 8-2agg vs KuPS (3-1 h, 5-1 a)

Second qualifying round: 5-1agg vs Gintra (0-1 a, 5-0 h)

Round of 16: 5-0agg vs Mura (1-0 h, 4-0 a)

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 1

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Qualifying round 1 third place (2024/25)



Domestic honours: 1 x league champions, 3 x cup winners

Nordsjælland made their European debut last season. In their Women's Champions League qualifier against Sparta this season, the Danish hopefuls recovered from 3-0 and 4-1 down to force a penalty shoot-out. They also trailed KuPS and Gintra before coming back to win.

HÄCKEN VS BREIDABLIK

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 13

How they qualified for Europe: Swedish runners-up

Road to quarter-finals

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 2-3agg vs Atlético de Madrid (1-1 h, 1-2aet a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 7-1agg vs Katowice (4-0 h, 3-1 a)

Round of 16: 1-0agg vs Inter (1-0 h, 0-0 a)

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 2

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2011/12, 2012/13 as Göteborg, 2023/24)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup quarter-final record: W0 L3

2023/24: 1-5agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-2 h, 0-3 a)

2012/13: 1-4agg vs Juvisy (0-1 a, 1-3 h)

2011/12: 2-3agg vs Arsenal (1-3 a, 1-0 h)

Domestic honours: 2 x league champions (including 1 as Göteborg), 3 x cup winners (all as Göteborg)

Häcken were heading for the Women's Champions League league phase this season but conceded an equaliser to Atleti in the tenth minute of added time before losing in extra time. They clinched the 2025 Swedish title in November, finishing ahead of Hammarby.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 49

How they qualified for Europe: Icelandic champions

Road to quarter-finals

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: Semi-finals 3-1 n vs Athlone Town; Final 0-2 a vs Twente

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-1agg vs Spartak Subotica (4-0 h, 1-1 a)

Round of 16: 4-3agg vs Fortuna Hjørring (0-1 h, 4-2aet a)

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 1

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2006/07)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup quarter-final record: W0 L1

2006/07: 1-9agg vs Arsenal (0-5 h, 1-4 a)

Domestic honours: 20 x league champions, 14 x cup winners

In 2021/22, Breidablik became the first Icelandic club to reach a major group stage in UEFA women's or men's club football, doing so in the first Women's Champions League season to feature such a round. Earlier this year, they clinched their 20th Icelandic title and ninth domestic double. In the Women's Europa Cup round of 16, meanwhile, they were 3-0 down on aggregate early in the second half of their return away to Fortuna before levelling in added time and winning through 17-year-old Edith Kristín Kristjánsdóttir in extra time.

Cup wins refer to main domestic FA cup only.