UEFA Women's Europa Cup round of 16 second-leg round-up: Sparta, Breidablik, Sporting CP complete comebacks

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals are taking shape after six of the round of 16 ties concluded on Wednesday with some dramatic turnarounds.

Young Boys won 3-0 at Sparta Praha last week and seemed set to be the first Swiss team to reach a UEFA women's club quarter-final. However, Sparta rallied in Bern and wiped out their hosts' advantage within 36 minutes, before Michaela Khýrová got her third of the night deep in added time to send the Czech side through. It was the first time in any UEFA women's club competition that a team have progressed after losing a home leg by three goals or more.

Breidablik also had to overturn a deficit away from home after losing 1-0 at home to Fortuna Hjørring and falling 3-0 behind on aggregate early in the second half of the return. But the Icelandic outfit then began to turn the tie, with an own goal in added time forcing an additional 30 minutes, in which 17-year-old substitute Edith Kristín Kristjánsdóttir gave the visitors victory.

Sporting CP also went through in extra time, edging past Glasgow City. Telma Encarnação – who equalised in the first leg – repeated the feat for a second 1-1 draw in regulation time, and she then struck again in the 100th minute as her side triumphed 3-1 on the night. Häcken are also through and will play Breidablik, having ending Inter's debut European season with a 0-0 draw in Italy to progress 1-0 overall.

Sporting CP celebrate their win over Glasgow City UEFA via Getty Images

Austria Wien will be Sparta's quarter-final opponents, fresh from beating Anderlecht 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate. Lastly, Nordsjælland ensured Danish presence in the last eight, winning 4-0 at Mura after downing the Slovenian side 1-0 at home.

The other two ties will be decided on Thursday. Four-time European champions Eintracht Frankfurt are defending a 2-1 lead at home to PSV Eindhoven, with Nordsjælland awaiting the winners, while Hammarby hold a 3-1 advantage as they host Ajax for the right to face Sporting CP.

Every round in the new competition is contested as a set of two-legged knockout ties, including the final on 25/26 April and 2/3 May, with the bracket already set.

Women's Europa Cup round of 16 second legs

Wednesday 19 November

Young Boys 0-4 Sparta Praha (agg: 3-4)

Fortuna Hjørring 2-4 Breidablik (aet, agg: 3-4)

Mura 0-4 Nordsjælland (agg: 0-5)

Inter 0-0 Häcken (agg: 0-1)

Austria Wien 2-1 Anderlecht (agg: 3-1)

Sporting CP 3-1 Glasgow City (aet, agg: 4-2)

Thursday 20 November

Eintracht Frankfurt vs PSV Eindhoven (18:30, first leg: 2-1)

Hammarby vs Ajax (19:00, first leg: 3-1)

All times CET