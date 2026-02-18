Women's Europa Cup quarter-final second-leg round-up: Häcken, Hammarby, Frankfurt and Sparta Praha seal semi berths

Sparta Praha will face Hammarby and Eintracht Frankfurt will take on Häcken in the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals after all four sides advanced from the last eight on Wednesday.

Just as in their previous ties in this competition, Sparta did not score in their home first leg against Austria Wien but hit form on the road to progress after extra time. Their next opponents Hammarby, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off Sporting CP, who cancelled out a 1-0 deficit from their home leg.

As for four-time European champions Frankfurt, they are a step closer to emulating their success in the first UEFA Women's Cup of 2001/02 as they completed a comfortable success against Nordsjælland, while Häcken eased past Breidablik to keep alive the possibility of an all-Swedish final.

Women's Europa Cup semi-final ties Semi-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April

Sparta Praha vs Hammarby

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Häcken Final: 25 or 26 April & 2 or 3 May

Sparta Praha / Hammarby vs Eintracht Frankfurt / Häcken The first named team will be at home in the first leg

Hammarby 0-1 Sporting CP (aet, agg: 1-1, 5-4pens)

Hammarby are through to their first UEFA competition semi-final after surviving a second-leg comeback and a penalty shoot-out. The home side set about building on their 1-0 win in Portugal last week with a number of opportunities in the first half, but Svea Rehnberg, Elin Sørum and Vilma Koivisto found no way past Anna Wellmann.

Telma Encarnação had been involved in all of Sporting's action going forward and she levelled the tie in spectacular fashion with an overhead kick after 70 minutes. The visitors brought on 18-year-old goalkeeper Julia Woźniak for her European debut in time for the shoot-out, but Hammarby's five takers all held their nerve, after Mackenzie Cherry had missed Sporting's third attempt.

Austria Wien 1-3 Sparta Praha (aet, agg: 1-3)

Sparta have become the first Czech team to reach a UEFA women's club semi-final, eventually running away with a tie that took 160 minutes to produce its first goal. It was 0-0 in Prague and it was not until the 70th minute tonight that Antonie Stárová gave Sparta the lead with a stunning strike.

Lotta Cordes equalised just two minutes later for Austria Wien, forcing the contest into extra time. Eight minutes in, Hallie Bergford headed home to restore Sparta's advantage, and Michaela Khýrová sealed the deal from range just before the end of the first period.

Sparta celebrate taking the lead in extra time at Austria Wien UEFA via Getty Images

Nordsjælland 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt (agg: 2-7)

Frankfurt added to their 4-0 first-leg win in the sixth minute when Remina Chiba struck from close range, and Géraldine Reuteler followed suit midway through the first half. Nordsjælland, disputing their debut European quarter-final, then pulled one back via Princess Marfo's 30th-minute finish.

Half-time substitute Hayley Raso slotted in her first goal for Frankfurt seven minutes after coming on to give the visitors even more breathing space, before Anna Walter drove in a reply 14 minutes later as the Danish club's campaign ended in creditable style.

Breidablik 1-4 Häcken (agg: 1-11)

Already 7-0 up from the first leg, Häcken ensured there was absolutely no way back when Paulina Nyström gave them a lead inside two minutes. The home players' heads did not drop, however, even after Emma Östlund nodded in from Alva Selerud's corner on 18 minutes.

Elisa Vidarsdóttir got Breidablik off the mark with a fine finish from distance on 57 minutes, but Selerud and Monica Jusu Bah responded in kind as Häcken reached their first-ever European semi-final. As for Breidablik, they are at least assured a European return next season as 2025 Icelandic champions.