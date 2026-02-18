UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals – Meet the contenders: Sparta Praha vs Hammarby, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Häcken

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Sparta will tackle Hammarby and Frankfurt will meet Häcken for spots in the inaugural two-legged final.

UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals – Meet the contenders: Sparta Praha vs Hammarby, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Häcken
UEFA

The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals will be played on 24/25 March and 1/2 April

We profile the four contenders, each aiming to reach the two-legged final.

Women's Europa Cup knockout bracket

Semi-finals (24/25 March & 1/2 April)
Sparta Praha vs Hammarby ﻿
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Häcken

Final (25 or 26 April & 2 or 3 May)
Sparta Praha / Hammarby vs Eintracht Frankfurt / Häcken

The first named team will be at home in the first leg

TEAM GUIDE AT A GLANCE

  • Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners and the only one of the four remaining clubs to have previously reached a European semi-final.
  • Sparta are the first team from Czechia to reach a UEFA women's club semi-final. They could be the first team from Czechia to appear in any major UEFA club final (women, men, senior, youth, football or futsal).
  • Häcken and Hammarby are the fifth and sixth different Swedish clubs to reach a UEFA women's club semi-final, overtaking the record held by France and Germany.
  • Frankfurt, Häcken and Hammarby all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons.

SPARTA PRAHA VS HAMMARBY

Sparta Praha (CZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 18
How they qualified for Europe: Czech runners-up

Road to quarter-finals:
Women's Champions League
Second qualifying round: Semi-finals 4-4aet, 4-3pens h vs Nordsjælland; Final 1-5 h vs Roma
Women's Europa Cup
Second qualifying round: 5-0agg vs Ferencváros (0-0 h, 5-0 a)
Round of 16: 4-3agg vs Young Boys (0-3 h, 4-0 a)
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Austria Wien (0-0 h, 3-1aet a)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Michaela Khýrová 4

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 1
Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2005/06)

Domestic honours: 33 x league champions (including Czechoslovakia), 10 x cup winners

  • In the round of 16 against Young Boys, Sparta became the first team in UEFA women's club competition history to win a tie after losing a home first leg by three goals or more. Indeed, in all three ties they have gone through despite not scoring in their home first leg.

Hammarby (SWE)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 51
How they qualified for Europe: Swedish third place

Road to quarter-finals:
Women's Champions League
Second qualifying round: Semi-finals 5-4 h vs Metalist 1925; Final 0-1 h vs Manchester United
Women's Europa Cup
Second qualifying round: 5-2agg vs Brann (4-1 h, 1-1 a)
Round of 16: 6-2agg vs Ajax (3-1 a, 3-1 h)
Quarter-finals: 1-1agg, 5-4pens vs Sporting CP (1-0 a, 0-1aet h)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Ellen Wangerheim 4

Last season: Women's Champions League group stage
Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Group stage (2024/25)

Domestic honours: 2 x league champions, 4 x cup winners

  • Hammarby beat 2023/24 quarter-finalists Benfica to qualify for the 2024/25 Women's Champions League group stage on their European debut, the home leg of that tie attracting 12,062 – a qualifying record crowd until beaten by Brann vs Man Utd this season. They also knocked out another 2023/24 Champions League quarter-finalist in Ajax to reach the last eight of this competition.
Watch Hammarby first-leg winner

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT VS HÄCKEN

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 31
How they qualified for Europe: German third place

Road to quarter-finals:
Women's Champions League
Third qualifying round: 1-5agg vs Real Madrid (1-2 h, 0-3 a)
Women's Europa Cup
Second qualifying round: 5-0agg vs Slovácko (4-0 h, 1-0 a)
Round of 16: 5-2agg vs PSV Eindhoven (2-1 a, 3-1 h)
Quarter-finals: 7-2agg vs Nordsjælland (4-0 h, 3-2 a)

Women's Europa Cup top scorers (including qualifying): Nicole Anyomi, Laura Freigang 3

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 1
Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Winners (2001/02, 2005/06, 2007/08, 2014/15 – all as FFC Frankfurt)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup semi-final record: W6 L2
2015/16: 1-4agg vs Wolfsburg (0-4 a, 1-0 h)
2014/15: 13-0agg vs Brøndby (7-0 h, 6-0 a)
2011/12: 4-1agg vs Arsenal (2-1 a, 2-0 h)
2007/08: 7-2agg vs Bardolino Verona (4-2 h, 3-0 a)
2005/06: 3-3agg, won on away goals vs Montpellier (0-1 h, 3-2 a)
2003/04: 4-1agg vs Malmö* (0-0 a, 4-1 h)
2002/03: 2-2agg, 6-7pens vs Umeå (1-1 a, 1-1aet h)
2001/02: 2-1agg vs Toulouse (2-1 a, 0-0 h)

*now Rosengård

Domestic honours: 7 x league champions (as FFC Frankfurt), 9 x cup winners (as FFC Frankfurt)

  • Only OL Lyonnes have won more UEFA women's club titles than Frankfurt, who joined up with Eintracht in 2020. Their UEFA Women's Cup victories included the inaugural edition of 2001/02 plus wins in two-legged finals in 2005/06 and 2007/08.
Watch Rebecka Blomqvist Eintracht Frankfurt double

Häcken (SWE)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 13
How they qualified for Europe: Swedish runners-up

Road to quarter-finals:
Women's Champions League
Third qualifying round: 2-3agg vs Atlético de Madrid (1-1 h, 1-2aet a)
Women's Europa Cup
Second qualifying round: 7-1agg vs Katowice (4-0 h, 3-1 a)
Round of 16: 1-0agg vs Inter (1-0 h, 0-0 a)
Quarter-finals: 11-1agg vs Breidablik (7-0 h, 4-1 a)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Helena Sampaio 5

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 2
Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2011/12, 2012/13 as Göteborg, 2023/24)

Domestic honours: 2 x league champions (including 1 as Göteborg), 3 x cup winners (all as Göteborg)

  • Häcken were heading for the Women's Champions League league phase this season but conceded an equaliser to Atleti in the tenth minute of added time before losing in extra time. They clinched the 2025 Swedish title in November, finishing ahead of Hammarby, after which Elena Sadiku took over as Häcken coach.

Cup wins refer to main domestic FA cup only.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Selected for you

See who advanced from the second qualifying round
Live 16/10/2025

See who advanced from the second qualifying round

PSV, Ajax, Inter and Eintracht Frankfurt are among the teams through to the last 16 of the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup.
First qualifying round: Glasgow City, Ajax, Inter among winners
Live 18/09/2025

First qualifying round: Glasgow City, Ajax, Inter among winners

Glasgow City, Ajax, Inter and, after a remarkable comeback, PSV Eindhoven are among teams into the second qualifying round.
Fixtures, results, full bracket
Live 18/02/2026

Fixtures, results, full bracket

Keep track of all the fixtures and results in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup.
Quarter-final line-up complete
Live 20/11/2025

Quarter-final line-up complete

Eintracht Frankfurt and Hammarby have completed the quarter-final line-up after wrapping up aggregate wins in their respective round of 16 ties on Thursday.
Last 16 first legs: Häcken, Hammarby, Frankfurt thrive
Live 12/11/2025

Last 16 first legs: Häcken, Hammarby, Frankfurt thrive

Frankfurt produced a late comeback victory at PSV, while Sweden's Häcken and Hammarby and Denmark's Fortuna and Nordsjælland all won.
Women's Europa Cup: Dates, format
Live 19/09/2025

Women's Europa Cup: Dates, format

All the dates and the format for the new Women's Europa Cup.