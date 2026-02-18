UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals – Meet the contenders: Sparta Praha vs Hammarby, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Häcken

The inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup semi-finals will be played on 24/25 March and 1/2 April

We profile the four contenders, each aiming to reach the two-legged final.

Women's Europa Cup knockout bracket Semi-finals (24/25 March & 1/2 April)

Sparta Praha vs Hammarby ﻿

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Häcken Final (25 or 26 April & 2 or 3 May)

Sparta Praha / Hammarby vs Eintracht Frankfurt / Häcken The first named team will be at home in the first leg

TEAM GUIDE AT A GLANCE

Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners and the only one of the four remaining clubs to have previously reached a European semi-final.

Sparta are the first team from Czechia to reach a UEFA women's club semi-final. They could be the first team from Czechia to appear in any major UEFA club final (women, men, senior, youth, football or futsal).

Häcken and Hammarby are the fifth and sixth different Swedish clubs to reach a UEFA women's club semi-final, overtaking the record held by France and Germany.

Frankfurt, Häcken and Hammarby all played in the Women's Champions League group stage over the last four seasons.

SPARTA PRAHA VS HAMMARBY

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 18

How they qualified for Europe: Czech runners-up

Road to quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: Semi-finals 4-4aet, 4-3pens h vs Nordsjælland; Final 1-5 h vs Roma

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-0agg vs Ferencváros (0-0 h, 5-0 a)

Round of 16: 4-3agg vs Young Boys (0-3 h, 4-0 a)

Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Austria Wien (0-0 h, 3-1aet a)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Michaela Khýrová 4

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 1

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2005/06)

Domestic honours: 33 x league champions (including Czechoslovakia), 10 x cup winners

In the round of 16 against Young Boys, Sparta became the first team in UEFA women's club competition history to win a tie after losing a home first leg by three goals or more. Indeed, in all three ties they have gone through despite not scoring in their home first leg.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 51

How they qualified for Europe: Swedish third place

Road to quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Second qualifying round: Semi-finals 5-4 h vs Metalist 1925; Final 0-1 h vs Manchester United

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-2agg vs Brann (4-1 h, 1-1 a)

Round of 16: 6-2agg vs Ajax (3-1 a, 3-1 h)

Quarter-finals: 1-1agg, 5-4pens vs Sporting CP (1-0 a, 0-1aet h)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Ellen Wangerheim 4

Last season: Women's Champions League group stage

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Group stage (2024/25)

Domestic honours: 2 x league champions, 4 x cup winners

Hammarby beat 2023/24 quarter-finalists Benfica to qualify for the 2024/25 Women's Champions League group stage on their European debut, the home leg of that tie attracting 12,062 – a qualifying record crowd until beaten by Brann vs Man Utd this season. They also knocked out another 2023/24 Champions League quarter-finalist in Ajax to reach the last eight of this competition.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT VS HÄCKEN

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 31

How they qualified for Europe: German third place

Road to quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 1-5agg vs Real Madrid (1-2 h, 0-3 a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 5-0agg vs Slovácko (4-0 h, 1-0 a)

Round of 16: 5-2agg vs PSV Eindhoven (2-1 a, 3-1 h)

Quarter-finals: 7-2agg vs Nordsjælland (4-0 h, 3-2 a)

Women's Europa Cup top scorers (including qualifying): Nicole Anyomi, Laura Freigang 3

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 1

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Winners (2001/02, 2005/06, 2007/08, 2014/15 – all as FFC Frankfurt)

Women's Champions League/Women's Cup semi-final record: W6 L2

2015/16: 1-4agg vs Wolfsburg (0-4 a, 1-0 h)

2014/15: 13-0agg vs Brøndby (7-0 h, 6-0 a)

2011/12: 4-1agg vs Arsenal (2-1 a, 2-0 h)

2007/08: 7-2agg vs Bardolino Verona (4-2 h, 3-0 a)

2005/06: 3-3agg, won on away goals vs Montpellier (0-1 h, 3-2 a)

2003/04: 4-1agg vs Malmö* (0-0 a, 4-1 h)

2002/03: 2-2agg, 6-7pens vs Umeå (1-1 a, 1-1aet h)

2001/02: 2-1agg vs Toulouse (2-1 a, 0-0 h)

*now Rosengård

Domestic honours: 7 x league champions (as FFC Frankfurt), 9 x cup winners (as FFC Frankfurt)

Only OL Lyonnes have won more UEFA women's club titles than Frankfurt, who joined up with Eintracht in 2020. Their UEFA Women's Cup victories included the inaugural edition of 2001/02 plus wins in two-legged finals in 2005/06 and 2007/08.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 13

How they qualified for Europe: Swedish runners-up

Road to quarter-finals:

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 2-3agg vs Atlético de Madrid (1-1 h, 1-2aet a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 7-1agg vs Katowice (4-0 h, 3-1 a)

Round of 16: 1-0agg vs Inter (1-0 h, 0-0 a)

Quarter-finals: 11-1agg vs Breidablik (7-0 h, 4-1 a)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Helena Sampaio 5

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 2

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2011/12, 2012/13 as Göteborg, 2023/24)

Domestic honours: 2 x league champions (including 1 as Göteborg), 3 x cup winners (all as Göteborg)

Häcken were heading for the Women's Champions League league phase this season but conceded an equaliser to Atleti in the tenth minute of added time before losing in extra time. They clinched the 2025 Swedish title in November, finishing ahead of Hammarby, after which Elena Sadiku took over as Häcken coach.

Cup wins refer to main domestic FA cup only.