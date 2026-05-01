UEFA Women's Europa Cup final winners: Häcken

Häcken won the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup beating Swedish rivals Hammarby 4-2 on aggregate.

Felicia Schröder's goal gave Häcken a 1-0 win in the away first leg at Hammarby's Stockholm Arena on Saturday 25 April. Then on Friday 1 May at Hisingen Arena, Gothenburg, Schröder scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 victory.

Häcken were the first Swedish club to win a UEFA club trophy since Umeå in the 2002/03 and 2003/04 UEFA Women's Cups. Both of these sides were contesting their first European decider, meaning that five different Swedish clubs have now reached a UEFA women's club competition final (following Umeå, Djurgården and Tyresö), overtaking the previous record of four held by Germany.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 13

How they qualified for Europe: 2024 Swedish runners-up

Road to victory:

Women's Champions League

Third qualifying round: 2-3agg vs Atlético de Madrid (1-1 h, 1-2aet a)

Women's Europa Cup

Second qualifying round: 7-1agg vs Katowice (4-0 h, 3-1 a)

Round of 16: 1-0agg vs Inter (1-0 h, 0-0 a)

Quarter-finals: 11-1agg vs Breidablik (7-0 h, 4-1 a)

Semi-finals: 3-1agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0 a, 0-1 h)

Final: 4-2agg vs Hammarby (1-0 a, 3-2 h)

Women's Europa Cup top scorer (including qualifying): Felicia Schröder 8

Last season: Women's Champions League qualifying round 2

Previous Women's Champions League/Women's Cup best: Quarter-finals (2011/12, 2012/13 as Göteborg, 2023/24)

Domestic honours: 2 x league champions (including 1 as Göteborg), 3 x cup winners (all as Göteborg)

Women's Europa Cup final first leg highlights: Hammarby 0-1 Häcken

Campaign in a nutshell

Häcken were heading for the league phase of the Champions League until Atlético de Madrid equalised in the tenth minute of added time and went on to triumph, but the Gothenburg side have excelled in this new competition. Although they took 71 minutes to score in their first game against Katowice, Helena Sampaio's hat-trick set them on the way to comfortable progress.

A fourth-minute own goal in their home first leg against Inter ultimately decided a round of 16 tie in which chances were fairly equal, but Häcken then eased past Breidablik in the last eight, with 18-year-old Felicia Schröder excelling. She did so again with two goals in the Swedish side's stunning 3-0 win at Frankfurt, and although Häcken's unbeaten run in the competition was ended by a 1-0 loss in the home leg, their final place was secure.

Schröder kept up her heroics in the final against Swedish rivals. In the opening leg in Stockholm, Schröder's goal midway through the first half ensured Häcken a 1-0 lead to defend in front of their home fans in Gothenburg. And within nine minutes of the return leg, Schröder had struck twice more, and although Hammarby made it 2-2 on the day just after half-time, the now 19-year-old striker than completed her hat-trick to seal the title and finish as competition top scorer on eight goals, three clear of anyone else.

Women's Europa Cup: Häcken's road to the final

Coach: Elena Sadiku

Sadiku left Celtic to join Häcken at the end of 2025 to replace Mak Lind, and within six months has led them to UEFA Women's Europa Cup glory. Previously a player for Malmö FC (now Rosengård), Kristianstad, Eskilstuna United and Hammarby, as well as Sweden's U19s, Sadiku had her career cut short by recurring injury at the age of 23 but soon began thriving as a coach.

She worked with the Hammarby academy and then as assistant coach for China's Beijing BG Phoenix, before taking similar roles at Rosengård and Fortuna Hjørring, where she was promoted to head coach for a spell in 2021. Sadiku then coached at Eskilstuna United and with Everton's academy, before being appointed by Celtic in 2024, taking them to their first Scottish title and a Champions League group stage debut.

Did you know?

Häcken clinched the 2025 Swedish title in November, finishing ahead of Hammarby, after which Sadiku took over as coach.

Häcken's Aivi Luik became the oldest player to feature in (or win) a UEFA women's club final, aged 41 years and 44 days in the second leg. In the first leg six days earlier she broke the record set by Formiga (39 years, 90 days) for Paris Saint-Germain in the Women's Champions League in 2017.

Schröder was only the third player to score a UEFA women's club final hat-trick after Inka Grings (for Duisburg away to Zvezda-2005 in the first leg of the 2009 UEFA Women's Cup final) and Ada Hegerberg (for OL Lyonnes against Barcelona in the 2019 UEFA Women's Champions League final).

"Cup winners" refers to main domestic FA cup only.