2025/26 Women's Europa Cup by numbers

1 Andrene Smith scored the competition's first-ever goal just over 20 seconds into Spartak Subotica's first qualifying round first leg at Partizani, and went on to complete the competition's first hat-trick.

3 In the round of 16, Sparta Praha became the first team in UEFA women's club competition to progress after losing a home leg by three goals or more, winning 4-0 at Young Boys with a Michaela Khýrová hat-trick having lost 3-0 in Prague. In all 12 of Sparta's 14 goals in their campaign came away from home.

Watch Felicia Schröder Women's Europa Cup final hat-trick

4 Mickäella Cardia scored a competition-best four goals in a match in Anderlecht's first qualifying round second leg defeat of Aris Limassol.

8 Häcken's Felicia Schröder finished as top scorer on eight goals, six coming in the semi-finals and final. She scored a UEFA women's club final record four goals over the two legs, including hat-trick in the home return against Hammarby.

16 Fanny Peterson, aged 16, was Hammarby's semi-final hero against Sparta Praha, with a spectacular added-time goal to seal an away first-leg win and another superb finish to opening the scoring in the 2-0 return victory.

Watch stunning Fanny Peterson semi-final strike for Hammarby

22 Häcken ended a 22-year wait for a Swedish club to win a UEFA competition, being the first since Umeå in the 2003/04 UEFA Women's Cup.

41 Häcken's Aivi Luik became the oldest player to feature in (and win) a UEFA women's club final, aged 41 years and 44 days. In the first leg six days earlier she broke the record set by Formiga (39 years, 90 days) for Paris Saint-Germain in the Women's Champions League in 2017. Luik's UEFA club debut came in September 2008 for Naftokhimik, before Peterson was born and when Schröder was one.

43 In all 43 clubs took part in the inaugural edition, playing 84 games across six rounds (two qualifying, four competition proper).

105,799 Aggregate attendance including qualifying for the first season.

See more: Competition stats