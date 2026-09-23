UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round draw

The UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round involves 2025/26 runners-up Hammarby and former European champions Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg among the 32 contenders.

The first legs are all on Wednesday 23 September apart from FC Minsk facing Fenerbahçe three days later. The 16 returns are on Wednesday 30 September.

The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties were joined in the 4 September draw by the 11 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.

The 16 winners will advance to the competition proper for which a draw will set the entire bracket, with every round including the final played on a two-legged knockout basis.

Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties

All times CET

Wednesday 23 September:

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Torreense (12:00)

PAOK vs Spartak Myjava (15:00)

Breidablik vs Czarni Sosnowiec (16:00)

Slovan Liberec vs Rosenborg (17:00)

HJK Helsinki vs Brann (17:30)

FH Hafnarfjördur vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:00)

Sparta Praha vs Farul Constanța (18:00)

Brøndby vs Sporting CP (18:00)

St. Pölten vs Malmö (18:45)

Feyenoord vs Vålerenga (19:00)

Hammarby vs Rangers (19:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Hjørring (19:00)

Wolfsburg vs Sturm Graz (19:00)

Ajax vs Aktobe (19:30)

Hearts vs Real Sociedad (20:00)

Saturday 26 September:

FC Minsk vs Fenerbahçe (16:00)

Wednesday 30 September:

Aktobe vs Ajax (16:00)

Farul Constanța vs Sparta Praha (16:00)

Vålerenga vs Feyenoord (18:00)

Rosenborg vs Slovan Liberec (18:00)

Brann vs HJK Helsinki (18:00)

Fortuna Hjørring vs PSV Eindhoven (18:00)

Spartak Myjava vs PAOK (18:00)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FH Hafnarfjördur (18:30)

Sturm Graz vs Wolfsburg (18:30)

Fenerbahçe vs FC Minsk (19:00)

Real Sociedad vs Hearts (19:00)

Malmö vs St. Pölten (19:00)

Czarni Sosnowiec vs Breidablik (19:00)

Rangers vs Hammarby (20:00)

Sporting CP vs Brøndby (20:45)

Torreense vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (21:00)

Team guide

Hammarby were runners-up in the inaugural edition last season. Frankfurt and Sparta Praha were semi-finalists while Breidablik and Sporting CP were in the last eight and Ajax, Fortuna and PSV made the round of 16.

Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners and Wolfsburg have won that title twice. Fortuna are former runners-up, Brøndby, HJK and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) are past semi-finalists and Ajax, Breidablik, Brann and Sparta have made the last eight of that competition.

Wolfsburg were Champions League quarter-finalists last season while St. Pölten and Vålerenga were also involved in the league phase.

Feyenoord, FH and Slovan Liberec are in their debut European campaigns. Fenerbahçe, Hearts, Malmö and Torreense also made their own UEFA competition debuts in this season's Champions League before transferring to the Europa Cup (a previous Malmö FF club that took part in UEFA competition eventually became Rosengård).

Hammarby's route to the 2025/26 final

2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Round of 16

Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket

First leg: 28/29 October

Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February

Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March

Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final (two legs)

First leg: 1 or 2 May

Second leg: 8 or 9 May