UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties set
Friday, September 4, 2026
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The ties are set to be played in principle on 23 and 30 September.
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The ties have been set for the UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round, to be played in principle on 23 and 30 September, with 2025/26 runners-up Hammarby and former European champions Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg among the 32 contenders.
The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties were joined in the 4 September draw by the 11 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.
The fixture schedule will be confirmed shortly. The 16 winners will advance to the competition proper for which a draw will set the entire bracket, with every round including the final played on a two-legged knockout basis.
Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties
FC Minsk vs Fenerbahçe
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Torreense
Ajax vs Aktobe
Wolfsburg vs Sturm Graz
Sparta Praha vs Farul Constanța
Brøndby vs Sporting CP
St. Pölten vs Malmö
Breidablik vs Czarni Sosnowiec
Feyenoord vs Vålerenga
Slovan Liberec vs Rosenborg
HJK Helsinki vs Brann
Hearts vs Real Sociedad
Eintracht Frankfurt vs FH Hafnarfjördur
PAOK vs Spartak Myjava
Hammarby vs Rangers
PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Hjørring
Team guide
- Hammarby were runners-up in the inaugural edition last season. Frankfurt and Sparta Praha were semi-finalists while Breidablik and Sporting were in the last eight and Ajax, Fortuna and PSV made the round of 16.
- Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners and Wolfsburg have won that title twice. Fortuna are former runners-up, Brøndby, HJK and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) are past semi-finalists and Ajax, Breidablik, Brann and Sparta have made the last eight of that competition.
- Wolfsburg were Champions League quarter-finalists last season while St. Pölten and Vålerenga were also involved in the league phase.
- Feyenoord, FH and Slovan Liberec are in their debut European campaigns. Fenerbahçe, Hearts, Malmö and Torreense also made their own UEFA competition debuts in this season's Champions League before transferring to the Europa Cup (a previous Malmö FF club that took part in UEFA competition eventually became Rosengård).
2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates
Round of 16
Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket
First leg: 28/29 October
Second leg: 10/11 November
Quarter-finals
First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February
Semi-finals
First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April
Final (two legs)
First leg: 1 or 2 May
Second leg: 8 or 9 May
How did each team reach the second qualifying round?
Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round winners
Breidablik, Brøndby, FC Minsk, Feyenoord, FH Hafnarfjördur, Fortuna Hjørring, Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, Rosenborg, Slovan Liberec, Sturm Graz, Torreense, Vålerenga
Women's Champions League third qualifying round defeated teams
Ajax, Brann, Czarni Sosnowiec, Eintracht Frankfurt, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sparta Praha, St. Pölten, Wolfsburg
Women's Champions League second qualifying round runners-up
Aktobe, Farul Constanța, Fenerbahçe, Hammarby, Hearts, HJK Helsinki, Malmö, PAOK, Rangers, Spartak Myjava, Sporting CP