UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties set

The ties have been set for the UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round, to be played in principle on 23 and 30 September, with 2025/26 runners-up Hammarby and former European champions Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg among the 32 contenders.

The winners of the 12 two-legged Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round ties were joined in the 4 September draw by the 11 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournament runners-up and the nine teams defeated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round.

The fixture schedule will be confirmed shortly. The 16 winners will advance to the competition proper for which a draw will set the entire bracket, with every round including the final played on a two-legged knockout basis.

Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round ties

FC Minsk vs Fenerbahçe

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Torreense

Ajax vs Aktobe

Wolfsburg vs Sturm Graz

Sparta Praha vs Farul Constanța

Brøndby vs Sporting CP

St. Pölten vs Malmö

Breidablik vs Czarni Sosnowiec

Feyenoord vs Vålerenga

Slovan Liberec vs Rosenborg

HJK Helsinki vs Brann

Hearts vs Real Sociedad

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FH Hafnarfjördur

PAOK vs Spartak Myjava

Hammarby vs Rangers

PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Hjørring

Team guide

Hammarby were runners-up in the inaugural edition last season. Frankfurt and Sparta Praha were semi-finalists while Breidablik and Sporting were in the last eight and Ajax, Fortuna and PSV made the round of 16.

Frankfurt are four-time UEFA Women's Cup/Champions League winners and Wolfsburg have won that title twice. Fortuna are former runners-up, Brøndby, HJK and Rosenborg (as Trondheims-Ørn) are past semi-finalists and Ajax, Breidablik, Brann and Sparta have made the last eight of that competition.

Wolfsburg were Champions League quarter-finalists last season while St. Pölten and Vålerenga were also involved in the league phase.

Feyenoord, FH and Slovan Liberec are in their debut European campaigns. Fenerbahçe, Hearts, Malmö and Torreense also made their own UEFA competition debuts in this season's Champions League before transferring to the Europa Cup (a previous Malmö FF club that took part in UEFA competition eventually became Rosengård).

Hammarby's route to the 2025/26 final

2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup dates

Round of 16

Draw: 2 October, Nyon (date subject to change) – decides ties for entire knockout bracket

First leg: 28/29 October

Second leg: 10/11 November

Quarter-finals

First leg: 3/4 February

Second leg: 10/11 February

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 March

Second leg: 31 March/1 April

Final (two legs)

First leg: 1 or 2 May

Second leg: 8 or 9 May