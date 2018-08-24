Belarus, Finland, Sweden top preliminary groups
Friday 24 August 2018
Belarus, Finland and Sweden won their preliminary round groups as the first UEFA Women's Futsal EURO began.
RESULTS: Preliminary round: 21–26 August
Group A: Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Northern Ireland (hosts)
Group B: Slovakia, Finland, Lithuania (hosts)
Group C: Belarus, Moldova (hosts), Armenia
- The three group winners progress to the main round to join the 13 teams given byes
Main round: 11–16 September
Group 1: Spain (hosts), Italy, Romania, Poland
Group 2: Russia, Slovenia, Croatia (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group A
Group 3: Kazakhstan, Ukraine (hosts), Hungary, Winner preliminary round Group C
Group 4: Portugal (hosts), Serbia, Czech Republic, Winner preliminary round Group B
- The four group winners progress to February's knockout finals, hosted by one of the qualifiers
THE CALENDAR
Qualifying draw: 5 July, Nyon
Preliminary round: 21–26 August
Main round: 11–16 September
Finals draw: tbc
Final tournament: 14 or 15 & 16 or 17 February