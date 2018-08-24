Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Belarus, Finland, Sweden top preliminary groups

Friday 24 August 2018

Belarus, Finland and Sweden won their preliminary round groups as the first UEFA Women's Futsal EURO began.

Belarus, Finland, Sweden top preliminary groups
Belarus, Finland, Sweden top preliminary groups ©Vadim Caftanat

RESULTS: Preliminary round: 21–26 August

Group A: Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Northern Ireland (hosts)

Group B: Slovakia, Finland, Lithuania (hosts)

Group C: Belarus, Moldova (hosts), Armenia

  • The three group winners progress to the main round to join the 13 teams given byes

Main round: 11–16 September

Group 1: Spain (hosts), Italy, Romania, Poland

Group 2: Russia, Slovenia, Croatia (hosts), Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 3: Kazakhstan, Ukraine (hosts), Hungary, Winner preliminary round Group C

Group 4: Portugal (hosts), Serbia, Czech Republic, Winner preliminary round Group B

  • The four group winners progress to February's knockout finals, hosted by one of the qualifiers

THE CALENDAR

Qualifying draw: 5 July, Nyon
Preliminary round: 21–26 August
Main round: 11–16 September
Finals draw: tbc
Final tournament: 14 or 15 & 16 or 17 February

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 15 October 2018
Top