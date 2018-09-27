Portugal to host first Women's Futsal EURO finals

Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar will host the first UEFA Women's Futsal EURO finals in February, following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) beat off a bid from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to host the event. Portugal also staged the finals of the first UEFA Futsal Cup in 2002.

Previously the venue for UEFA Futsal EURO 2007, Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar will welcome hosts Portugal along with fellow qualifiers Russia, Spain and Ukraine.

After the semi-final draw at Casa Branca de Gramido, Valbom, Portugal on Sunday 9 December, Russia were to meet Spain and Ukraine take on hosts Portugal. The ties will be played on 15 February, with the final and third-place play-off on 17 February.